Collier County, FL

Triple whammy as incumbents lose seats on Collier school board

By Briana Brownlee
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
Major changes are afoot at the Collier County school board following Tuesday's election, after all three incumbents lost their seats.

District 1 challenger Jerry Rutherford overtook incumbent Jory Ellen Westberry by more than 42,000 votes.

Westberry took her seat in 2018 and must now hand over the reigns to Rutherford, a former substitute teacher and Air Force veteran.

Rutherford says his goal is to "reinstate American culture" in the classroom.

In District 3, Kelly Lichter unseated board chair Jen Mitchell with a 58-42% split.

Lichter is not a new face to the board; she represented District 1 between 2014 and 2018.

Challenger Timothy Moshier won his District 5 seat with 61% of the vote, taking over the role held by Roy Terry.

Terry was appointed back in 2011 and had a successful reelection bid in 2018.

Moshier says his goals for the school district include improving student safety as well as mathematics scores.

