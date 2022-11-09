ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tippecanoe County, IN

Incumbents, new faces to represent Tippecanoe County area voters in General Assembly

 3 days ago

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Three winning candidates hoping to represent voters in Tippecanoe County took around two-thirds of the votes in their respective races. A novice in another race carved out 75% of the vote in his successful attempt at the Indiana General Assembly.

State Rep. Chris Campbell, a Democrat representing West Lafayette, captured a commanding lead over her Republican challenger Fred Duttlinger, according to the Associated Press.

"I am honored to be able to represent District 26 for two more years," said Campbell. "I'll never take the voter for granted, but I'm pleased that they were willing to put me back in office again."

First elected to the House of Representatives in 2018, Campbell garnered 65.5%, with more than 65% of the vote counted. Campbell put the abortion issue at the forefront of her campaign, especially after the Supreme Court in June struck down Roe v. Wade.

Duttlinger, a military veteran, told the Journal & Courier Senate Bill 1, considered the country's most strict abortion law, should have been constituent-driven, not "the personal beliefs of a few Senate legislators that co-opted the bill."

Entering the political arena is not a regret, Duttlinger told the J&C Wednesday, the day after the election.

"If given the choice to travel back to May, I would make the decision to run again," Duttlinger said. "I loved setting an example of willingness to serve for my young daughters. I enjoyed working side by side with my wife, Nicole, and many amazing supporters.

"I will miss walking door to door and meeting new people and hearing their stories. I have made lifelong friends from both sides of the aisle because I ran. I am sorry to those who are saddened by my loss, but they shouldn't lose faith. Democracy is a cherished process and I feel blessed to have been a part of it."

House District 23

For District 23, Republican Spencer Deery, deputy chief of staff for Purdue President Mitch Daniels, garnered a similar edge, 65%, over West Lafayette City Council Member David Sanders.

"I'm just feeling really honored," said Deery in an interview after the election was called in his favor.

"You know, a year ago, I had never ran for anything in my life. I was a policy wonk worker in the back room of Purdue's leadership, but I had a belief that we need more people who were qualified and I'm eager to service for the right reason."

Deery also spoke about what he hoped to accomplish as District 23 representative.

"Indiana is an incredibly strong state in many ways, but there are some stubborn issues that are holding us back. Economically our workforce development and our education which both play together, we have to address those. Are hospital costs, our access to mental health care, these are all issues, as well as the overall health of Hoosiers in certain zip codes, these are all issues that we have known to be problems. But they have been stubborn to get better and we've got to unite everybody to work together to bring some results that we need."

House District 27

Democratic incumbent Rep. Sheila Klinker faced a Republican challenger, James Hass, and earned 65% of the vote in that race.

"I'm thrilled to be able to represent this area again," said Klinker.

On the night of the election, Klinker highlighted that with the change of her district last year, she needed to work harder to reach voters.

"It changed, I lost the west side. They kind of gerrymander the district," said Klinker. "We just had to work hard and that's what we did. I hope it turned out okay. I went door to door to talk to people."

House District 41

Republican Mark Genda, a businessman from Clinton County, earned the opportunity to fill the seat vacated by Rep. Tim Brown, the Republican from Crawfordsville who had served the district since 1994.

Genda took three-fourths of the vote in the race against Democrat Greg A. Woods, an emergency medical technician in Zionsville.

Prior to the election, Genda spoke to the Journal & Courier about how his professional career would involve a similar approach to a political one.

"I’ve taken a common-sense approach while running and building my business. Combining these two skills and experiences makes me well-rounded to represent District 41 at the Statehouse.," Genda said.

