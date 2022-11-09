ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
64 teams, 64 facts: 1 thing to know about each program in the IHSA football playoffs

By Wes Huett, Journal Star
 3 days ago

And then there were 64.

The Illinois High School Association football quarterfinals are scheduled for this weekend across the state — from the north suburbs of Chicago to cities deep in the southern part of the state.

The winners this week advance to the semifinals — and those winners to the state championship games, set for Thanksgiving weekend at Memorial Stadium in Champaign .

Before games kick off, here is one fact about each of the remaining 64 teams, listed by class and in bracket order.

Every game, every score: Playoff pairings, schedule, game times for 2022 IHSA football playoffs

Class 1A

Lena-Winslow (11-0) has a field-best five state titles including three of the last four. The defending 1A champ is one of 19 unbeaten teams remaining statewide.

The only loss by Fulton (9-2) to an Illinois school came to defending Class 1A champ Lena-Winslow — its quarterfinal opponent.

Forreston’ s (7-4) four losses are its most since 2010. The Cardinals are one of seven four-loss teams remaining statewide in the quarterfinals.

Dakota (7-4) is one of four NUIC teams in the 1A quarterfinals along with Forreston, Fulton and Lena-Winslow. The four have combined to win 13 state titles including the last five in 1A.

Looking for local schedules? Peoria | Springfield | Rockford

Looking for predictions? Peoria teams | Springfield teams | Rockford teams

Tuscola (9-2) has a 1A field-best 56 playoff wins in its history and made six championship games since 2006, winning two (2006, 2009).

Colfax Ridgeview/Lexington (11-0) is led by hall of fame coach Hal Chiodo, who also coached at Morton, Coal City, West Chicago and Highland Park.

Camp Point Central (11-0) has allowed one touchdown or fewer in 10 games, including two playoff shutouts.

Greenfield/Palmyra Northwestern (10-1) was one of seven cooperative programs in the full 1A field and 13 overall statewide, meaning that the team includes athletes from two or more schools.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IrRGO_0j4HYmwC00

Class 2A

Maroa Forsyth (11-0) has played in eight state championship games since coach Josh Jostes took over in 2004, winning titles in 2006 and 2012.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge (10-1) has won 10 in a row since a Week 1 loss to unbeaten Class 3A quarterfinalist Princeton.

Coach Ryan Hebard has Knoxville ( 9-2) in its second quarterfinal in the last three playoffs — its first pair of third-round appearances since 2004, when current Farmington coach Toby Vallas led the Blue Bullets.

Downs Tri-Valley (9-2), making its third quarterfinal in the last four postseasons, is one of two Heart of Illinois Conference teams remaining along with Ridgeview/Lexington.

More: What you need to know ahead of the IHSA football playoffs selections for 2022

Decatur St. Teresa (11-0) has 33 playoff appearances and three state championships, most of any team remaining in the Class 2A field.

Pana (10-1) has scored 127 points in the first two rounds, the highest total for any of the 64 teams remaining in the field. It has allowed 80 points.

Johnston City (11-0) is in its first quarterfinal in nearly 30 years, the last a loss to Carlinville in 1993.

Belleville Althoff (7-4) is 4-2 in games decided by nine points or fewer this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10vdu0_0j4HYmwC00

Class 3A

Princeton (11-0) is in its third consecutive quarterfinals under former Canton coach Ryan Pearson.

Elmhurst IC Catholic (10-1) is in its seventh consecutive quarterfinals, which includes a three-year run of state championships in 2016, '17 and '18.

Braidwood Reed-Custer (11-0) just completed its first unbeaten regular season in program history.

Defending Class 3A state champion Byron (10-1) has averaged 48.2 points during a current 10-game win streak, with a 30-point output being the lowest total during that stretch.

Introduced in a hog trailer? Inside Byron's wild playoff football tradition

Fairbury Prairie Central (11-0) has not scored fewer than 34 points during its unbeaten Illini Prairie Conference season or two playoff victories. The lowest output? A Week 1 win over Tolono Unity, its quarterfinal opponent.

Tolono Unity (10-1) has won 10 in a row since a 34-12 Week 1 loss to Prairie Central — its quarterfinal opponent.

Before two playoff wins, Stanford Olympia (7-4) this season had not beaten a team with a winning record.

Williamsville (10-1) beat quarterfinal opponent and fellow Sangamo Conference member Olympia, 42-14, in the regular season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZXGyj_0j4HYmwC00

Class 4A

Richmond Burton (11-0) is making its fourth consecutive quarterfinal appearance under coach Mike Noll, a stretch that includes the 2019 state championship.

New Lenox Providence (7-4) defeated Joliet Catholic, 24-14, in the second round in a meeting between two programs with a combined 25 state championships.

Wheaton St. Francis (10-1) outscored its first- and second-round playoff opponents 105-0.

Rochelle (9-2) is the only 4A quarterfinalist without at least one appearance in a state title game. The other seven have a combined 38 championship game appearances with 27 titles.

One more Leonard Bowl? What to know about IHSA playoff pairings around Springfield

Rochester (10-1) has won 10 in a row after a 62-27 loss to fellow Central State Eight Conference team Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, also a quarterfinalist.

After the quarterfinal, Carterville (11-0) will have faced three programs (Geneseo, Coal City, Rochester) with a combined 95 playoff appearances and 169 postseason victories.

Murphysboro/Elkville Elverado (9-2) rallied to upset unbeaten Macomb 20-16 in the second round last week. The Red Devils upset unbeaten Illinois Valley Central in the 2019 second round.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (11-0) is coached by Ken Leonard, in the final season of a 43-year career that includes five state titles and the most wins in IHSA history. He is the father of Rochester coach Derek Leonard, an eight-time state champion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CKYZD_0j4HYmwC00

Class 5A

Sterling (9-2) is making its fourth quarterfinal appearance under former Metamora player Jon Schlemmer, son of longtime Peoria-area coach Bob Schlemmer.

Sycamore (11-0) has played nine games against playoff teams, including the first two rounds. The Spartans have shut out three of those opponents, including fellow quarterfinalists Morris and Rochelle.

Chicago Morgan Park (10-1) is one of two Chicago Public League programs remaining of the 27 that began the playoffs. Fellow Red-South member Chicago Kenwood is in the 6A quarterfinals.

LaGrange Park Nazareth (7-4) began the season 2-4 before winning five in a row to make the playoffs and advance to its seventh quarterfinals in the last eight postseasons. That stretch includes three state championships and two runner-up finishes.

More: How Peoria High slowed down one of the state's fastest high school football teams

Mahomet-Seymour (11-0) is coached by Jon Adkins, who began his career at Peoria Heights from 2010 to 2015. The Bulldogs are in back-to-back quarterfinals.

Morris (9-2) is making its 21st state quarterfinal appearance. The program has 11 title game appearances and three titles (1980, 1984, 2005).

Peoria High (10-1) is back in the quarterfinals for the first time since it won the 5A title in 2016 — the city's first football champ since Richwoods in 1988.

Mascoutah (8-3) defeated Highland 55-42 in the second round — just three weeks after losing to Highland 42-0 in the regular season.

Class 6A

Niles Notre Dame (8-3) has been coached for more than three decades by Mike Hennessey, who has led the Dons to five quarterfinals including a runner-up finish in 1989.

Chicago St. Ignatius (9-2) is in the playoffs for the third time overall. Its postseason wins this year are a program first.

Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (10-1) has won at least one playoff game in seven consecutive postseasons. Since 2011, it has three state titles and a runner-up finish.

Machesney Park Harlem (8-3) is in the quarterfinals for the first time in 20 postseason appearances.

More: How Harlem changed its entire offense by necessity and made school playoff history

Chicago Kenwood (8-3) is another first-time quarterfinalist with just two previous playoff wins (1986, 2019).

Lemont (11-0) now has 12 quarterfinal appearances since its first in 2005. In seven of those seasons, Lemont went unbeaten in the regular season.

Crete-Monee (9-2) has 27 playoff wins all-time; 26 have come in the last 15 years.

East St. Louis (9-2) has played only seven games against teams from Illinois. The Flyers won those games by a combined score of 387-28; their two playoff wins were 71-0 and 40-0.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qtaRU_0j4HYmwC00

Class 7A

Traditional power Chicago Brother Rice (7-4) lost four games to teams with a combined 37 victories this season. Three of those teams are still in the playoffs, including quarterfinal opponent Chicago Mount Carmel (28-21 loss).

Chicago Mt. Carmel (11-0) has 13 state championships, most of any program statewide still in the playoffs.

Chicago St. Rita (9-2) faced six quarterfinalists during the regular season, going 4-2 against them.

St. Charles North (10-1) is coached by Rob Pomazak, a first-generation U.S. citizen whose family fled Ukraine during World War II.

More: Can unbeaten, state-ranked Pekin win a football state title? Let's look at the path

Yorkville (10-1) defeated Moline 34-31 in a playoff record-tying four overtimes to win its second-round game and advance to its first quarterfinal since 1999.

Batavia (8-3) has its most regular-season losses since 2010 — but the three setbacks came to teams with a combined 30-2 record this season, including two against quarterfinalists.

Lake Zurich (10-1) has won nine games in a row and has not allowed more than 14 points in any game during that stretch.

Pekin (11-0) set a single-season school record for victories. The Dragons are at the quarterfinal level for the second time overall and the first time since 1988.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X4PU5_0j4HYmwC00

Class 8A

Gurnee Warren (10-1), since losing in Week 5 to 7A quarterfinalist Lake Zurich, has outscored its opponents 238-35 in a six-game win streak.

Frankfort Lincoln-Way East (11-0) is part of a massive school district with nearly 7,000 students across three high schools, including two in New Lenox (L-W Central and L-W West).

Glen Ellyn Glenbard West (10-1) returns to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2016 — the final season of a nine-year stretch during which West made the third round or better eight times.

Park Ridge Maine South (9-2) has six championships and 10 title-game appearances, the most of any program remaining in 8A.

More: Check out the Illinois high school football state rankings and poll for 2022

Palatine (10-1) is in the quarterfinals for the first time under sixth-year coach Corey Olson, a former lineman at Western Illinois.

Elmhurst York (11-0) went undefeated in the regular season for the first time, tied a single-season school record for wins, and returns to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2006.

LaGrange Lyons (9-2) is the largest school remaining in the field, listed with an enrollment of 4,020 students.

Wilmette Loyola Academy (10-1) has been in six championship games in the last decade, winning titles in 2015 and '18. The Rambers are coached by former Illini and NFL linebacker John Holecek.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: 64 teams, 64 facts: 1 thing to know about each program in the IHSA football playoffs

