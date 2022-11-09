Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Running For President Again In 2024 Despite Criminal Probes Into Coup Attempt
"I am announcing my candidacy for president of the United States," the former president said at Mar-a-Lago. Polls say he could win the 2024 GOP nomination.
With Senate decided, Republicans hope to salvage House
As Democrats clinched a Senate majority Saturday night, Republicans are hoping to save the U.S. House in an election expected to favor the GOP heavily. Predictions of a “red wave” largely haven’t metastasized as Democrats have hung on in many competitive seats. As of Saturday night, Republicans have been projected to win 211 seats compared to 204 for Democrats. There are 20 seats that have not been called as of late Saturday. Of those, Democrats lead in 11 and Republicans lead in nine.
Congress returns for not-so-lame 'lame-duck' session
WASHINGTON — The period after an election and before the new Congress takes over is known as a "lame-duck" period. It is a time where departing members of Congress can clean out their offices or look for new jobs. Major bills don't usually pass. However, the reality is the...
Judge orders end to Trump-era asylum restrictions at border
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the Biden administration to lift Trump-era asylum restrictions that have been a cornerstone of border enforcement since the beginning of COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ruled in Washington that enforcement must end immediately for families and single adults, calling the ban “arbitrary and capricious.” The administration has not applied it to children traveling alone. Within hours, the Justice Department asked the judge to let the order take effect Dec. 21, giving it five weeks to prepare. Plaintiffs including the American Civil Liberties Union didn’t oppose the delay. “This transition period is critical to ensuring that (the Department of Homeland Security) can continue to carry out its mission to secure the Nation’s borders and to conduct its border operations in an orderly fashion,” government attorneys wrote.
Trump’s former RI campaign chair on 2024 bid: ‘It’s time to move on’
12 News Political Analyst Joe Fleming said the former president's strategy is aimed at keeping other Republican candidates from running against him.
McCarthy passes 1st House speaker test, but hurdles remain
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican leader Kevin McCarthy won the nomination Tuesday for House speaker, clearing a first step with majority support from his colleagues, but he now faces a weeks-long slog to quell right-flank objections before a final vote in the new year. McCarthy has led House Republicans this far, and with the party now on the cusp of majority control, he has a chance to seize the gavel from Nancy Pelosi if Democrats are defeated. The GOP leader pushed through the internal party election on a 188-31 vote, with ballots cast by new and returning lawmakers, but the challenges ahead are clear. McCarthy will need to grind out support from no fewer than 218 lawmakers from his slim ranks when the new Congress convenes in January, leaving just a few votes to spare. “We’ve got our work cut out for us,” McCarthy said, his voice strained after the vote.
Judge overturns Georgia's 6-week abortion ban
A judge struck down Georgia's abortion law that bans the procedure as early as six weeks into pregnancy. The plaintiffs contend the new law violates the constitution, and Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney agreed. The law banned most abortions once cardiac activity can be detected, which is sometimes...
More states adopting self-exclusion programs for those with gambling addictions
The possibility of occasional gambling becoming more problematic is expanding with legal sports betting and the illegal online market. It’s hard not to get caught up in the excitement of gaming, especially when you’re winning. For the bulk of Americans, its occasional entertainment, but for some, it stops being fun.
Report: US preterm birth rate on the rise
The U.S. earned a D+ in the March of Dimes annual report card, which looks at maternal and infant health. The organization notes that the U.S. preterm birth rate increased to 10.5% in 2021. That's up 4% from the previous year. “While fewer babies are dying, more of them are...
