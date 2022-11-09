32-Year-Old Paul Pratt Arrested Following A Hit-And-Run Crash In Franklin (Franklin, TN)

Nationwide Report

The Police Department reported a hit-and-run crash in Franklin on Friday evening.

The crash happened at Berry Farms Chick-fil-A at around 5:45 p.m.

32-year-old Paul Pratt of Thompson’s Station struck a vehicle in a busy Franklin parking lot.

Witnesses claimed they saw the driver leave the scene.

After Pratt passed out while driving a Tesla about a half-mile away, police found him and he got arrested when officials discovered that he was intoxicated.

Pratt has been accused of DUI, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, breaking the law regarding implied consent, fleeing the scene of an accident, and failing to report an accident.

With a $7,000 bond, Pratt is free to go.

On January 5, he is expected to show up in court.

November 9, 2022

Source: News Channel 5

Recent Tennessee News from Nationwide Report™

Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™