Will Ohio State basketball play an NCAA Tournament game in Columbus?

By Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

Ohio State men's basketball is back, beating Robert Morris 91-53 in the first game of the 2022-23 season.

After a performance led by Justice Sueing , who had a game-high 20 points along with nine points, Zed Key , who recorded the third double-double of his career with 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Oklahoma State transfer Isaac Likekele, who had nine points, nine rebounds and six assists in his debut, coach Chris Holtmann and the rest of the Buckeyes' coaching staff got its first look at a completely revamped roster .

According to ESPN's Joe Lunardi, it's a roster good enough to not only play in the NCAA Tournament , but play in Columbus.

Lunardi has Ohio State as a No. 9 seed in his most recent 2023 NCAA Tournament Bracketology , taking on No. 8 Texas A&M in the first round of the tournament at Nationwide Arena.

Either the Buckeyes or the Aggies would face a second round meeting between either the First-Four winner of Morehead State and Texas A&M Corpus Christi or No. 1 seed Houston, which lost to Villanova in the Elite Eight of the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

Lunardi has Ohio State has one of eight Big Ten teams in the 2023 NCAA Tournament including No. 12 Rutgers in the First Four, No. 8 Michigan State, No. 5 Illinois, No. 7 Purdue, No. 8 Iowa, No. 6 Michigan and No. 3 Indiana as an automatic qualifier with a conference championship.

Ohio State NCAA Tournament streak could continue in 2022-23

Holtmann has led Ohio State to five-straight 20-win seasons since he arrived in 2017.

In that five-year stretch, the Buckeyes have qualified for all four of the NCAA Tournaments played in that span, with the 2020 tournament canceled due to COVID-19.

In four tournament appearances, the Buckeyes have lost in the second round three times, including a loss to Villanova, which ended the 2021-22 season.

Ohio State has not made the Sweet 16 since the 2015 NCAA Tournament.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Will Ohio State basketball play an NCAA Tournament game in Columbus?

