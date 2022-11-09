ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Griffy Lake Nature Preserve controlled burn planned for today

By Carol Kugler
The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qYogi_0j4HYdzf00

At about 12:30 p.m. today, a controlled burn will be lit on 5.5-acres in the Griffy Lake Nature Preserve just north of the boathouse parking area east of Headley Road. The fire was planned and will be supervised by Habitat Solutions, city parks staff and members of the Bloomington Fire Department.

According to Steve Cotter, natural resources manager for the city's parks department, it was a last-minute decision this week to conduct the prescribed burn based on favorable conditions. He said Habitat Solutions did a prescribed burn on the same property in 2020.

"It promotes oak and hickory forests," Cotter explained. "The burn will hopefully knock back some of the beech and maple (trees) that are competing with the oaks and hickory."

Oak and hickory trees are not only the most prominent species that were in the area pre-settlement, but they are also more resilient in drier conditions, which are expected to continue in future years, Cotter said. The two species also provide nuts that are important food for wildlife.

Besides the trees, Cotter said the controlled burn should help with promoting growth of understory wildflowers.

While the controlled burn will begin a little after noon today, personnel will be closing that area of the nature preserve and the trails leading to it earlier. A 10-foot-wide fire break has been created between the area to be burned and the rest of the preserve. The area will remain closed until at least Thursday so any smoldering areas can be extinguished.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Indiana Daily Student

Large gasoline spill in Bloomington on Oct. 31 caused no long-lasting effects or damages to wastewater plant

A leak in an underground holding tank or pipe caused a large gasoline spill at a Marathon gas station located at 1307 W. Third St. on Oct. 31. This leak resulted in a large release of fuel into the sanitary and sewer system in Bloomington. To stop the leak, the fuel from the storage tanks and the surrounding areas was removed the same day.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

1 dead after fire at Bloomington assisted living complex

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — One person has died after a fire broke out in an assisted living complex in Bloomington just after midnight on Friday. According to Monroe County Coroner Joani Stalcup, the fire occurred at Evergreen Village at Bloomington on Heirloom Drive. Rickey Harper, 66, of Bloomington died as...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

Neighbors want speed limit reduced in south side neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Nearly 80 neighbors along South Sherman Drive are requesting the Indianapolis Department of Public Works to reduce the speed limit from 40 to 30 mph between Southport Road and Stop 11 Road. Ashley Ernsting, a resident of the area, also asking the city to place a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wyrz.org

B&O Trail Association Breaks Ground on New Trail Section

(Brownsburg, Indiana – November 9, 2022) The B&O Trail Association held a ceremonial groundbreaking today for its newest trail section, which runs from County Road 500 East to County Road 250 East in Hendricks County. “This is an exciting day for BOTA as construction is now beginning on the next phase of the B&O Trail,” said Jeff Smallwood, BOTA president. “We are one step closer to our long-term vision of a trail stretching from downtown Indianapolis to Montezuma, Indiana.”
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Snow and cold to start the weekend; Pattern locks in for the next two weeks

We were on easy street to open November climbing to the 3rd warmest November on record entering the day. The long-advertised pattern change in now underway. Despite the falling temperatures Friday, we kept our streak of at or above normal days alive on reaching fifteen straight days. Each of the opening days this month have averages so far above normal that November 2022 is the 3rd warmest to-date with an average temperature of 57.8°. Only November 1975 (61.1°) and 1977 (61.6°) were warmer.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
korncountry.com

Light snow possible Saturday morning

COLUMBUS, Ind. – There is a chance for light snow Saturday morning, according to Bartholomew County Emergency Management (BCEM). A quick-moving upper-level system will track through the Ohio Valley early Saturday spreading light precipitation across the southeast half of central Indiana. With colder air expanding into the region Friday...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 31 - November 4

Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for June 27, 2022 thru July 1, 2022. October 31, 2022 – November 4, 2022. Baesler’s Market, 2900 Poplar St. (2 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Found excessive build-up of carbon & grease on baking sheets, bread pans & speed racks in bakery. Found knife sharpener & scissors with accumulated debris in bakery area.
WRBI Radio

Two firefighters injured battling Lake McCoy arson fire

— Two firefighters were injured battling an arson fire Wednesday afternoon at Lake McCoy. Firefighters from the City of Greensburg, the New Point and Napoleon volunteer fire departments and Decatur County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the fire at 999 South Lake McCoy Drive, Lot 40 in Washington Township around 3:40 pm.
GREENSBURG, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Fire destroys house on North 4th Street

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Crews were on the scene of a structure fire at 729 North 4th St. on Monday evening. According to Battalion Chief Scott Dalton with the Terre Haute Fire Department, the call came in just after 7:00 pm. He said the home appeared to be unoccupied. Crews were able to contain […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Crash involving deer on US Hwy 40

*Editors Note: Someone involved in this incident was taken from the scene by helicopter, according to information received from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Crews are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving a deer at 5525 US Hwy 40 in Clay County. Clay County Dispatch confirmed […]
CLAY COUNTY, IN
Southside Times

Southside construction update

Southport Road traffic will shift onto the new bridge over future I-69. The southbound S.R. 37 exit ramp to Southport Road will also open. The existing S.R. 37 traffic signal and Southport Road to the east will remain open for all other traffic movements. The first changes drivers may see are activation of traffic signals that will control Southport Road at local roads east and west of the highway. Drivers should expect several traffic changes in the next month as additional ramp movements come online. Stay alert for a changing traffic pattern for Mann Road at Thompson Road and the on-ramp to eastbound I-465. The signal will give both directions of Mann Road a green light at the same time, requiring left-turning traffic to yield to oncoming traffic. Crews have fully removed the old I-465 center median between Mann Road and Harding Street and are beginning to repave the area. Expect nighttime left lane closures with construction trucks entering and exiting the traffic from the left lane. Trucks will also be entering and exiting S.R. 37 traffic at Southport Road and Banta Road as paving of the future I-69 lanes continues in the area. Road crews are making progress in repaving Wicker Road following drainage structure installation near S.R. 37. Expect the temporary traffic signal to be removed by next week.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Herald-Times

The Herald-Times

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
525K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bloomington, IN from The Herald-Times.

 http://heraldtimesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy