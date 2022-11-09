Explaining the great acorn feast — or famine

The acorn is the fruit of the many varieties of oak trees, and contains a baby oak tree embryo.

After sitting dormant all winter long, the embryo will spring to life and a thick oak tree root will expand and burst through the acorn’s shell. Given the right conditions, this acorn will become a new oak tree.

However, there are many factors working against it. This article will take a look at how a few acorns become a mighty oak tree — and how those that are successful overcome the dismal odds of survival in the wild.

While it may seem like you see thousands of acorns on the ground every fall, your brain is just not remembering those years you did not see many acorns.

In fact, an oak tree will, seemingly randomly, produce an overabundance (or bumper crop) of acorns one year, followed by one or more years of very few acorns. When an oak tree produces a great number of acorns in a given year, it is called a mast.

Why oak trees vary how many acorns they produce has been somewhat of a mystery, but scientists are getting close to discovering the answer. There are two theories.

Random acorn buffet times

The first theory involves acorn predators — all those animals that love to eat the high-protein content inside an acorn. Deer, mice, birds and squirrels love when the oak tree puts out what seems to be an endless buffet for them.

Every eaten acorn is one less chance of success for the parent tree hoping to produce new oak tree offspring. If the oak tree produced a huge amount of acorns every year, then the animals that eat them would also increase their population and the oak tree would have a very hard time seeing any acorns through adulthood. They would all be eaten.

By having relatively low numbers of acorns most years, predator numbers will be held down. So next time there is a mast, those predators can’t eat them all. This leaves many acorns uneaten and ready for their chance to become an oak tree.

Of course, the acorn eater populations would be higher the next year, but that year won’t have as many acorns so their population numbers will fall back before the next mast occurs.

A pollination boost

The second theory involves pollination. Oak trees do not rely on pollinators to reproduce. Their pollination occurs thanks to the wind.

Each spring, the tree produces very subtle dangling flowers and the wind carries the pollen from those flowers through the air. By chance, some will land on flowers on another oak tree.

Because this process is random, the oak tree needs to send a lot of pollen into the air to be received by a lot of flowers. Producing a lot flowers takes a lot of energy. By having years of low flower production followed by years of intense flower production, the trees better their chances of producing embryos (acorns) in the long run.

Scientists say the true reason for masting is likely a combination of both benefits. Either way, the oak tree has developed this system through millions of years of evolution and it is certainly working, as oaks are one of the oldest and most successful trees in nature.

Not just oaks

Pine trees, spruce trees and some grasses also practice masting. For the same seed predator reasons as the oak, these plants produce bumper crop years of seeds followed by years of very low production.

Entire ecosystems pulse during these fluctuations and it makes the entire ecosystem healthier.

Bumper crop years increase the populations of those who eat the seed, and also of those who depend on the seed eaters. This gives the ecosystem’s populations a big boost. On low production years, the weaker animals die off and leave only the healthiest members to carry on.

While it is not called “masting,” even some animals practice similar behaviors. Scientists suspect there is a reason cicadas spend so much time underground before coming up to the surface in mass. Cicadas are an incredible high-protein food source.

If their above-ground population numbers were the same every year, their predators would also increase their numbers to match. This would make it very difficult for the cicada population to reproduce.

Instead, they stay underground for years, then all come up at once. There are not enough predators to support this amount of food, so many cicadas make it through the feeding frenzy to reproduce.

Mike Szydlowski is a science teacher and zoo facilitator at Jefferson STEAM School.

TIME FOR A POP QUIZ

What does “bumper crop” mean?

Why does masting increase the chances of an acorn going through winter uneaten?

What happens to acorn eater populations during mast years? How about the following years?

How does masting benefit the entire ecosystem?

Why do cicadas stay underground for so long before coming up?

LAST WEEK'S POP QUIZ ANSWERS

If a pumpkin had a mass of 50 pounds, how much of that is water?

50 pounds x .90 = 45 pounds of water.

A prize-winning pumpkin had a mass of 2,000 pounds. If all the water was removed from the pumpkin, how much would it weigh now?

2000 x .02 = it would now weigh just 40 pounds.

What is the most important defensive system a pumpkin has?

The pumpkin skin is the most important defense against organisms.

How do the first organisms that start to break down your body come from?

They are already in your body your entire life!

What are the main conditions needed for decomposition to be rapid?

Moisture and heat.