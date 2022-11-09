ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GOP Senators Urge Leadership Vote Delay as Midterms Roil Party

(Bloomberg) -- A growing number of Republican senators are calling for delaying next week’s party leadership elections after the GOP’s unexpectedly poor showing in the congressional midterms. Most Read from Bloomberg. “First we need to make sure that those who want to lead us are genuinely committed to...
Biggs says ‘maybe not so fast’ on McCarthy Speakership

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) on Wednesday pumped the brakes on boosting Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to a House Speakership, arguing Republicans should not move ahead “so fast” on the proposition. Biggs told conservative streaming program “The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson” that McCarthy taking the top spot in...
Joe Biden makes major Brittney Griner statement

After denying Brittney Griner’s appeal for freedom on Oct. 25th, Russia transferred the imprisoned WNBA star to a penal colony to serve a nine-year sentence for trafficking hashish oil while boarding a domestic flight with her Russian Premier League team in January. The sports world was aghast at the...
U.S. judge strikes down Biden's student debt relief plan

(Reuters) -A federal judge in Texas on Thursday ruled that President Joe Biden's plan to cancel hundreds of billions of dollars in student loan debt was unlawful and must be vacated, delivering a victory to conservative opponents of the program. U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman, an appointee of former Republican...
