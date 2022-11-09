Read full article on original website
Mike Pence says Lincoln Project ad annoyed Trump so much it fuelled his bid to overturn election result
Former vice president Mike Pence has claimed that former president Donald Trump’s push to overturn the 2020 election and keep himself in office against the wishes of US voters was sparked by an anti-Trump super PAC advertisement highlighting the vice president’s role in certifying presidential elections. In an...
GOP Senators Urge Leadership Vote Delay as Midterms Roil Party
(Bloomberg) -- A growing number of Republican senators are calling for delaying next week’s party leadership elections after the GOP’s unexpectedly poor showing in the congressional midterms. Most Read from Bloomberg. “First we need to make sure that those who want to lead us are genuinely committed to...
Biggs says ‘maybe not so fast’ on McCarthy Speakership
Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) on Wednesday pumped the brakes on boosting Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to a House Speakership, arguing Republicans should not move ahead “so fast” on the proposition. Biggs told conservative streaming program “The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson” that McCarthy taking the top spot in...
IRS asks Supreme Court not to block Congress from getting Trump's tax records
The IRS and the Treasury Department urged the Supreme Court to not block an order that federal income tax returns of former President Donald Trump be given to a congressional committee. The IRS and Treasury in a legal brief said Trump's emergency request for the delay "cannot satisfy the demanding...
McMullin loss in Utah raises independent candicacy questions
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SKEDDED TO RUN SATURDAY WITH AP PHOTOS. Utah Democrats’ decision to back an independent rather than nominate a member of their own party to take on Republican Mike Lee transformed the state’s U.S. Senate race from foregone conclusion to closely watched slugfest.
Cruz adds to chorus of GOP voices calling for delay in Senate leadership vote
Sen. Ted Cruz (Texas) joined a chorus of Republican senators on Friday calling for a delay in the party holding its Senate leadership vote amid a report that Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) was considering a challenge to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) leadership. Cruz tweeted that holding leadership...
US midterm elections 2022: focus on Nevada after Democrat Mark Kelly wins key Senate seat – live
Power of Senate chamber remains at 49-49 as eyes on race between Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Adam Laxalt
Joe Biden makes major Brittney Griner statement
After denying Brittney Griner’s appeal for freedom on Oct. 25th, Russia transferred the imprisoned WNBA star to a penal colony to serve a nine-year sentence for trafficking hashish oil while boarding a domestic flight with her Russian Premier League team in January. The sports world was aghast at the...
‘Trumpty Dumpty’: Former president ridiculed by his own favourite newspaper
Donald Trump has been ridiculed by his favourite newspaper, which portrayed him as “Trumpty Dumpty”. The Rupert Murdoch-owned New York Post, which backed Mr Trump for re-election in 2020, eviscerated him following the lacklustre performance by Republicans in the midterm elections. In a play on the nursery rhyme...
U.S. judge strikes down Biden's student debt relief plan
(Reuters) -A federal judge in Texas on Thursday ruled that President Joe Biden's plan to cancel hundreds of billions of dollars in student loan debt was unlawful and must be vacated, delivering a victory to conservative opponents of the program. U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman, an appointee of former Republican...
