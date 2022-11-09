Read full article on original website
Related
thunderboltradio.com
Weakley County election results
The cities of Dresden and Sharon elected a new mayor and aldermen while Greenfield voters elected two new members to the Board of Aldermen in Tuesday’s election. In Dresden, Mark Maddox will be the new mayor while new aldermen Curtis Doran and Dale Hutcherson will join longtime alderman Gwin Anderson on the city board.
darnews.com
Pierce named general manager for Daily American Republic, Butler County Publishing
Christy Pierce has been an important part of Butler County Publishing LLC for the past 34 years and the company is pleased to announce she has now accepted the role of general manager. BCP includes the Daily American Republic, Dexter Statesman, The Prospect-News in Doniphan, and Insta Print. Pierce will...
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County commissioner and judge races
Marshall County election winners ready to take office and make changes. Marshall County had nearly 8,000 people come out to cast their ballots in this election. Poll workers say they saw steady traffic all day Tuesday.
thunderboltradio.com
Liquor By The Drink Passes in South Fulton; Fails in Obion
A split decision was made in Obion County pertaining to the referendum of liquor-by-the-drink in two municipalities. Final numbers from both early voting, and Tuesday’s election day voting, showed South Fulton voters casting ballots in favor of the alcohol measure, 353-to-194. In the Town of Obion, the opportunity to...
Murray Ledger & Times
Incumbents win races for mayor, sheriff, county attorney; Moore wins circuit judge race
CALLOWAY COUNTY – Most local incumbents won their races in Tuesday’s election, with the judge’s race for Kentucky’s 42nd Judicial Circuit being the exception. Although Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson won the majority of votes in Calloway County, it wasn’t enough to put him over the top once Marshall County’s vote totals were counted. In Calloway County, Jameson received 5,155 votes out of 10,034, for 51.38%. His opponent, Andrea Moore received 4,879 votes in Calloway County, or 48.62%.
kzimksim.com
Poplar Bluff man arrested for kidnapping, burglary
A judge has taken a request for bond under advisement in the case of a Butler County man charged with first degree kidnapping, first degree burglary, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. 27-year-old Joseph Davis has been in the Butler County jail since Oct. 31, following an alleged altercation on Oct. 29 with his girlfriend. Davis entered a not guilty plea Tuesday to the charges. He is represented by Poplar Bluff attorney Matthew Edmundson. You can learn more in the Daily American Republic.
kzimksim.com
Missing Poplar Bluff man
The Daily American Republic reports that 28-year-old Devonta Green, of Poplar Bluff was reported missing by a family member Monday, Oct. 31. Green was last seen in the 1600 block of South Broadway around 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28. Anyone who knows where Green may be or who has information which might help the search is asked to contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-785-5776.
kbsi23.com
East Calloway Elementary in Murray not in session on Nov. 16
MURRAY, Ky. (KBSI) – East Calloway Elementary School in Murray will not be in session on Wednesday, November 16 due to a planned utility outage in the eastern portion of the county. November 16 will not be a “non-traditional instruction” (NTI) day. East students will not be required to...
thunderboltradio.com
Mark Maddox elected new Mayor of Dresden
Dresden voters elected former state representative Mark Maddox as the new Mayor of Dresden. Maddox received 358 votes in yesterday’s election. Lyndal Dilday received 211 votes, incumbent Jeff Washburn received 180, Mike Vernon had 125 votes, and Brandi George received 22 votes. After the votes were in, Maddox told...
KFVS12
Confession leads to renewed hope in Cape Girardeau murder case
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s a nightmare Yameka Robinson relives over and over again. “It’s traumatizing, it’s something I see every night when I go to sleep,” said Yameka Robinson. She says she lives in fear. “Everyday, all the time,” said Robinson. A new...
KFVS12
Assault investigation leads to early morning chase
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An investigation into an assault in Cape Girardeau led to an early morning chase into southern Illinois. According to Cape Girardeau Police, officers were investigating an assault which happened on the 1300 block of N. Mount Auburn just before 2 a.m. on Thursday, November 10.
KFVS12
Kevil man killed in crash on I-57 in Williamson County
Some streets are set to reopen in Mayfield Monday following the demolition of the Graves County Courthouse and American Legion building. Crash downs power lines, causes U.S. 51 closure near Bardwell, Ky. Updated: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:30 AM CST. |. According to KYTC, U.S. 51 is closed on the...
KMZU
Calloway County Sheriff charged with DWI following October arrest in Moberly
RANDOLPH COUNTY – Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism is charged with two misdemeanors following his arrest in October for driving while intoxicated. KOMU reports that Randolph County prosecutors charged Chism with driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest for the incident where he allegedly struck a concrete drive-thru barrier at the Arby's on Highway 24 in Moberly.
kzimksim.com
Cape Girardeau man arrested for 2nd-degree murder
On Monday, deputies from the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, along with members of the U.S. Marshal Service Heartland Fugitive Task Force and surrounding agencies, served an arrest warrant on 20-year-old Jamourion Grimsley, of Cape Girardeau. The warrant was a no-bond out of Pemiscot County Circuit Court for 2nd-degree Murder. Grimsley was transported to the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center, where he remains incarcerated on a no-bond warrant for Murder.
KFVS12
Fulton Independent School closes due to illness
FULTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Due to widespread illness, Fulton Independent School will not be having in person classes on Friday, November 11 and Monday, November 14. The school has announced that classes will be Non-Traditional Instruction on those days. NTI is a program that encourages that continuation of learning on days when the entire district is closed due to health of safety reasons.
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau man faces murder charge out of Pemiscot County
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau man faces a murder charge out of Pemiscot County. Jamourion Grimsley, 20, was arrested on Nov. 7. Deputies from the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, members of the U.S. Marshal Service Heartland Fugitive Task Force and surrounding agencies, served an arrest warrant on Grimsley on Monday.
KFVS12
Several report feeling small earthquake overnight near Bootheel; second quake registers a couple hours later
LAKE COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Two small earthquakes registered overnight in the Heartland. Both quakes were recorded in Lake County, Tennessee, across the Mississippi River from the Bootheel. The first earthquake was recorded shortly after midnight. Several people have reported feeling it. According to the USGS, the first quake was...
wpsdlocal6.com
Sheriff's office releases name of pedestrian killed in Graves County collision Thursday
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — An unnamed male pedestrian was hit by a car and killed on KY 131 Thursday evening. According to a release from the Graves County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the scene of a collision around 5:40 p.m. and arrived to find a man lying in the middle of KY 131.
wpsdlocal6.com
'I was so nervous I couldn’t leave the driveway:' Marshall County man wins $2 million in Powerball
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — One Marshall County family is about to find out the answer to that age old question, "What would you do if you won the lottery?" While he didn't win the jackpot, one man still walked away with a cool $2 million prize after purchasing a $3 ticket from a vending machine at a Benton Walmart.
KFVS12
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The death of a pedestrian is under investigation in Graves County. According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, a man was hit by a vehicle on KY 131 at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, November 10. The man died at the scene. His name...
Comments / 0