A judge has taken a request for bond under advisement in the case of a Butler County man charged with first degree kidnapping, first degree burglary, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. 27-year-old Joseph Davis has been in the Butler County jail since Oct. 31, following an alleged altercation on Oct. 29 with his girlfriend. Davis entered a not guilty plea Tuesday to the charges. He is represented by Poplar Bluff attorney Matthew Edmundson. You can learn more in the Daily American Republic.

POPLAR BLUFF, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO