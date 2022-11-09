ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens County, SC

Pedestrian killed in crash in Laurens Co.

By Nikolette Miller
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dUBsg_0j4HVeCH00

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died Tuesday evening in a crash in Laurens.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9:20 p.m. on Fleming Street Extension near Exchange Drive.

Troopers said the pedestrian was traveling north when hit by a Toyota Camry.

The pedestrian died according to troopers.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office has identified the pedestrian as 33-year-old Shaina Summerall, of Laurens.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

1 dead in crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a crash Saturday morning in Greenville County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 5:41 a.m. on Rock Quarry Road near Highway 276. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has not identified the victim at this time. 7NEWS will update this story as more […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Head-on crash kills 1 in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a crash Saturday morning in Oconee County. The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened around 6:10 a.m. on Rochester Highway. Two vehicles hit each other head-on according to the coroner. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. 7NEWS will […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Upstate trooper hurt in hit-and-run released from hospital

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina state trooper is headed home from the hospital, after spending weeks recovering from a crash. South Carolina Highway Patrol says Lance Cpl. Devin Kugler was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run in Greenville County last month. Troopers say he was hit while standing beside a patrol car during a traffic stop.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver killed in crash near Travelers Rest

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A driver died at the hospital on Friday morning after a crash in Greenville County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the collision occurred on U.S. 25 near Old Buncombe Road just before 9:20 a.m. Troopers said a 76-year-old driver was trying to enter...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing man in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a missing man from the Anderson Area was found safe on Friday. Deputies said the man was last seen near Pearl Harbor Way on November 8 at around 12:00 p.m.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Deputies release 911 call, footage of deputy-involved shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office released the 911 call and body cam footage Saturday in reference to a deputy-involved shooting in September that killed a suspect. Deputies provided a disclaimer that the information released may be disturbing to some viewers and viewer discretion is advised. Click here to watch: Greenville […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies search for missing woman last seen in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Haley E. Mansfield, a missing woman from Anderson. Deputies said Mansfield was last seen on November 11, at around 11:30 a.m., in the David Lee Coffee Place area. They added that she was wearing a black shirt.
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies pedestrian hit in Laurens Co.

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was hit and killed while walking in Laurens Tuesday night. Troopers said at 9:20 p.m., the pedestrian and a Toyota Camry were both heading north on Fleming Street Extension near Exchange Drive when the Camry hit the pedestrian.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Coroner releases name of woman hit, killed in Laurens

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — The name of an Upstate woman killed while walking along a street was released Wednesday. Laurens County Deputy Coroner Ashely Rushton said Shaina Summerall, 33, of Laurens, was struck by a car about 9:20 p.m. Tuesday on Fleming Street Extension at Exchange Drive, in Laurens.
LAURENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Police Chief: 9 hurt in Anderson city bus crash

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department is on scene of a city bus crash Wednesday morning. Chief James Stewart said the bust stopped at East River Street near Polaris Street to pick up passengers when it was hit from behind by a pickup truck. Roughly nine passengers,...
ANDERSON, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

39K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy