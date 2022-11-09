Pedestrian killed in crash in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died Tuesday evening in a crash in Laurens.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9:20 p.m. on Fleming Street Extension near Exchange Drive.

Troopers said the pedestrian was traveling north when hit by a Toyota Camry.

The pedestrian died according to troopers.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office has identified the pedestrian as 33-year-old Shaina Summerall, of Laurens.

