Pedestrian killed in crash in Laurens Co.
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died Tuesday evening in a crash in Laurens.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9:20 p.m. on Fleming Street Extension near Exchange Drive.
Troopers said the pedestrian was traveling north when hit by a Toyota Camry.
The pedestrian died according to troopers.
The Laurens County Coroner’s Office has identified the pedestrian as 33-year-old Shaina Summerall, of Laurens.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.
Comments / 0