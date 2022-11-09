Read full article on original website
Only 289 votes separate Will County Sheriff candidates as final 5% of ballots are tallied
It didn’t get much closer during the 2022 Illinois midterm election than the race for Will County Sheriff. Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Jim Reilly, a Republican, leads his Democratic boss Sheriff Mike Kelley by only 289 votes with 95% reporting.
walls102.com
Bureau County turnout over 50% for Mid-Term contest
PRINCETON – Over 54% of eligible voters went to the polls in Bureau County on Tuesday to settle state and local races. Republican Matthew S. Eggers garnered more votes over challenger Democrat Dylan Benavidez in the County Clerk and Recorder race.
WSPY NEWS
LaSalle County Election Results
LaSalle County had just under 40,000 registered voters cast a ballot in the general election. In the race for LaSalle County Clerk, Republican Jennifer Ebner had 20,512 votes. Democratic Incumbent Lori Bongartz had 18,293 votes. Bongartz had been seeking a second term as County Clerk. In District 3, Republican Kindra...
wjol.com
Voter Turnout In Will County Shatters 2018 Results
The big winner in Will County is voter turnout. Voter turnout shattered 2018 midterm election participation. Just under 50% of registered voters cast their ballots in Will County this year as opposed to just under 20% four years ago. In Will County there are 462-thousand registered voters and over 227-thousand voted this year.
wjol.com
Will County Board Split Even
The balance of power is still in democratic hands at the Will County Board. The board was reduced from 26 seats to 22 this year. Following Tuesday’s election, unofficially there are 11 democrats elected and 11 republicans with the tying vote cast by democrat, Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant. Provisional and mail-in ballots will be counted this week and put into the system on Tuesday of next week. On November 22 the final vote tally will be calculated. To see the current results click here.
Election Night: Track Grundy County area ballot results right here
Unofficial ballot results from Tuesday’s General election:. Elizabeth Haderlein (D) - 81,291 votes (33.7%) Darin LaHood (R) - 160,156 votes (66.3%) Patrick Joyce (D)- 35,114 votes (54.4%) Philip Nagel (R) - 29,398 votes (45.6%) 75th Representative District:. Heidi Henry (D) - 15,366 votes (38.8%) Jed Davis (R) - 24,205...
wjol.com
Will County Clerk’s Office Reporting More Than 65-Hundred Mail-In Ballots To Be Counted
Will County Clerk Lauren Staley-Ferry confirming to WJOL that there are 6,527 mail-in ballots that remain to be counted. Those ballots could drastically change the results of two county wide races like Will County Sheriff democrat Mike Kelley who is trailing challenger Jim Reilly by just under 300 votes. Also incumbent, Will County Treasurer Tim Brophy trails challenger Raj Pillai by 478 votes.
WSPY NEWS
Top Kendall County Board vote-getter talks infrastructure and taxes
Incumbent Kendall County Board District 1 candidate Brian DeBolt, of Plano, is the top vote-getter of both board districts. DeBolt received 11,994 votes according to unofficial results. The next highest vote-getter is Scott Gengler with 11,291 votes. DeBolt says the county has a lot happening with infrastructure, namely with the...
WSPY NEWS
November 8, 2022 General Election Results - Unofficial
(R) - Republican. COUNTY BOARD DISTRICT 1 (VOTE FOR FIVE) COUNTY BOARD DISTRICT 2 (VOTE FOR FIVE) Shall the Oswego Fire Protection District, Kendall and Will Counties, Illinois, be authorized to levy a new tax for emergency and rescue crews and equipment purposes and have an additional tax of 0.10% of the equalized assessed value of the taxable property therein extended for such purposes?
For the first time, a woman will lead the DuPage County Board
After being led by generations of Republican men, voters in the western suburbs have elected a new chair of the DuPage County Board who is a woman and a Democrat.
Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso: ‘We need more moderate Republicans in order to win general elections’
Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso joins John Williams to talk about the results of last night’s midterm elections, how many of the Illinois races were not competitive, why he believes there were too many extreme Republican candidates, and how the party needs to get a more moderate message out in order to win elections in the state.
starvedrock.media
Boedigheimer Wins PC Sheriff's Race; Diss And Reed Run Unopposed In La Salle and Bureau Counties
While his last name might be hard to spell and say, Joshua Boedigheimer's new title will be an easy one: sheriff. The Democrat ran away with the race for Putnam County Sheriff defeating his Republican challenger Brian Gonet by 632 votes. Boedigheimer thinks it will be a smooth transition taking over for longtime Putnam County Sheriff Kevin Doyle saying his predecessor created a professional department.
starvedrock.media
Dog Park Discussion In Oglesby Leads To Commissioner Calling Mayor A Liar
If the mayor has his way in Oglesby, it'll be awhile before a dog park is opened. Mayor Dom Rivara said this week that while a dog park in Oglesby has merit and should be studied, it'll cost upwards of $50,000 when you factor in land, lights, fencing, water, parking, benches and shelter. He thinks playground equipment upgrades should come before a dog park, asking the city council to table plans to move ahead on a dog park.
WSPY NEWS
Kendall County judge denies request to require local man to appear before Georgia grand jury investigating election disruptions
Kendall County Judge Robert Pilmer on Wednesday denied a request from a special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia that would have required a Montgomery man to appear for testimony. The grand jury was formed by the Fulton County District Attorney's Office to investigate disruptions of the 2020 election. Pilmer...
ourquadcities.com
Veterans can get lifetime passes to recreation sites
The Biden-Harris administration has announced that starting on Veterans Day (Nov. 11), veterans of the U.S. Armed Services and Gold Star Families can obtain a free lifetime pass to thousands of federal recreation sites spread out across more than 400 million acres of public lands, including national parks, wildlife refuges, and forests.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora wan wanted in Kendall County picked up in Mississippi after tip
An Aurora man wanted in Kendall County was picked up by police in Hinds County, Mississippi on Thursday. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says it had shared information on 22-year-old Zachary Green on social media last week. As a result, someone provided information to the sheriff's office on where to find Green, who was arrested.
WSPY NEWS
Grundy County Circuit Grand Jury Indictments
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. The Grundy County Circuit Clerk’s Office has released the following felony grand jury indictments. 51-year-old Robert Klip,...
WSPY NEWS
Taxes expected to jump in Sandwich while a national retailer challenges
Six percent increases in Sandwich city taxes are likely, costing a $6.00 jump for a home valued at $250,000. For Sandwich, the estimated $95,000 in new total taxpayer monies annually will bring nearly a million dollars over 10 years. This is Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham. A public hearing and city...
walls102.com
Fall Haul for the Hungry brings in donations
PRINCETON – Shoppers at Sullivan’s Foods in Princeton helped stock the shelves of area food pantries during the “Fall Haul for the Hungry” event organized by Studstill Media. On Friday afternoon nearly a pickup truck bed full of non-perishable food items and over $300 were donated. The collected goods and cash will be donated to Bureau County organizations that help feed those in need, The Bureau County Food Pantry and Hall Township Food Pantry. The Fall Haul for the Hungry is an annual event, put on by Studstill Media, Sullivan’s Foods, Princeton Chevy Buick GMC, and the Law Offices of Peter F Ferracutti.
WSPY NEWS
Historical building preservation comes too late in Sandwich
But history has been lost forever in the city of Sandwich, involving a former mayor and current Mayor Todd Latham, who made that statement at Monday’s Sandwich City Council meeting. Last month, a 113-year-old building was demolished, the former wood-frame King and Sons Monument Company building, the oldest family...
