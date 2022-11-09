Read full article on original website
WSPY NEWS
LaSalle County Election Results
LaSalle County had just under 40,000 registered voters cast a ballot in the general election. In the race for LaSalle County Clerk, Republican Jennifer Ebner had 20,512 votes. Democratic Incumbent Lori Bongartz had 18,293 votes. Bongartz had been seeking a second term as County Clerk. In District 3, Republican Kindra...
She was ‘the beating heart of the Knox County Democratic party.’ Remembering Christine Winick
Christine Eik Winick, for many years considered the beating heart of the Knox County Democratic party, died on Saturday, Nov. 5 at her Galesburg home following a short illness. She was 71. Winick served as chair of the Knox County Democratic Party and briefly served as the Commiteewoman for the...
1027superhits.com
Democrats win, retain seats at State Capitol
PEORIA, Ill. – Some local Democrats will keep their seats in the Illinois General Assembly after the midterm elections. One of those, 92nd District State Representative Jehan Gordon-Booth, will retain her seat, defeating local minister and Peoria Charter employee Ben Watt. “It’s important to be mindful that we have...
nrgmediadixon.com
What Does the Future Hold for Demmer After He Leaves Office in January
For the past 10-years, Tom Demmer has been the State Representative from Dixon in Springfield, but that is coming to an end. Demmer came up short in his bid to unseat current State Treasurer Michael Frerichs. Demmer stated he has not thought about what the future may hold for him....
nrgmediadixon.com
Booker Says it is Time to Get Back to Work as He Wins Tough Re-election Race for Whiteside Sheriff
John Booker won a second term as Whiteside County Sheriff after a tough campaign with challenger Mike Lewis. Booker said he is so honored that the people voted him back into office. He then said it is time to get back to work. One of the top priorities for Booker...
aledotimesrecord.com
Esther Joy King concedes to Democrat Eric Sorensen in heated Illinois US House race
Former TV weatherman and Rockford native Eric Sorensen declared victory early Wednesday morning over East Moline attorney Esther Joy King in Illinois’ 17th Congressional District race. Sorensen said King phoned him to concede. “From day one, we said this campaign was about electing a representative who was known and...
ourquadcities.com
Veterans can get lifetime passes to recreation sites
The Biden-Harris administration has announced that starting on Veterans Day (Nov. 11), veterans of the U.S. Armed Services and Gold Star Families can obtain a free lifetime pass to thousands of federal recreation sites spread out across more than 400 million acres of public lands, including national parks, wildlife refuges, and forests.
walls102.com
Fall Haul for the Hungry brings in donations
PRINCETON – Shoppers at Sullivan’s Foods in Princeton helped stock the shelves of area food pantries during the “Fall Haul for the Hungry” event organized by Studstill Media. On Friday afternoon nearly a pickup truck bed full of non-perishable food items and over $300 were donated. The collected goods and cash will be donated to Bureau County organizations that help feed those in need, The Bureau County Food Pantry and Hall Township Food Pantry. The Fall Haul for the Hungry is an annual event, put on by Studstill Media, Sullivan’s Foods, Princeton Chevy Buick GMC, and the Law Offices of Peter F Ferracutti.
walls102.com
Veterans wish tree for residents of Illinois Veterans Home in LaSalle
PERU – The LaSalle County Veterans Assistance Commission will be offering a wish tree to get Christmas presents for those residents in the Illinois Veterans Home in LaSalle. A tree will be set up with tags describing each resident and their needs for the public to use as guidance to purchase a new, unwrapped item as a gift. All presents will be due December 12th. For more information, contact the LaSalle County Veterans Assistance Commission at their website, LasalleCountyVAC.com.
walls102.com
Illinois River bridge in Ottawa construction nearing completion
OTTAWA – The reconstruction of the four lane Veterans Memorial Bridge in Ottawa is nearing completion. The $2.6 million repair of the Illinois 23 and 71 bridge over the Illinois River took the summer to complete. Workers removed and replaced the bridge expansion joints and patched the deck of the bridge, which was built in 1981.
WSPY NEWS
Taxes expected to jump in Sandwich while a national retailer challenges
Six percent increases in Sandwich city taxes are likely, costing a $6.00 jump for a home valued at $250,000. For Sandwich, the estimated $95,000 in new total taxpayer monies annually will bring nearly a million dollars over 10 years. This is Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham. A public hearing and city...
ourquadcities.com
East Moline man pleads guilty on failure to pay taxes
An East Moline man, Charles Stoutt, 39, of the 4000 block of 9 ½ Street, pleaded guilty on Nov. 7, 2022, to two counts of failure to file tax returns. The information alleged that Stoutt failed to file tax returns with the federal government for the tax years 2019 and 2020, and failed to report over $1.8 million in income, according to a Thursday release from the U.S. Justice Department. The guilty pleas require that Stoutt pay restitution to the Internal Revenue Service, which amount will be included in Stoutt’s sentencing.
walls102.com
Area schools experiencing flu outbreak
MENDOTA – Mendota, like many other area school districts this week, are experiencing a flu outbreak. The LaSalle County Health Department and the IDPH ask that to prevent further spread, they recommend that your child stay home from school if experiencing flu or cold symptoms. You should also consider keeping your child home for an extra day if the have a stuffy or runny nose, cough, sore throat, headache or stomach ache. A child who has a fever should remain at home until “fever free” for a minimum of 24 hours. For more information on how you can combat the flu, visit the IDPH website.
starvedrock.media
Spring Valley basement fire limited to mattress
A Spring Valley basement fire Thursday was contained before it could spread. Fire Chief Todd Bogatitus said the two occupants arrived home at 430 West Devlin and found smoke coming from the basement. Spring Valley Firemen arrived about 5:45, found a mattress on fire and quickly extinguished the flames. Peru...
25newsnow.com
Crash closes major East Peoria intersection
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - East Peoria Police are asking the public to avoid the intersection of Main and Washington in East Peoria after a three-vehicle crash. Police tell us there are injuries reported, but it is unclear how many are injured. One of the vehicles, has rolled over.
walls102.com
Finalists named for next Illinois Valley Community College President
OGLESBY – The Illinois Valley Community College board recently named Dr. Tracy Morris and Dr. Matthew Seaton as finalists for the college presidency to replace Dr. Jerry Corcoran who is retiring June 30. The public will have an opportunity to meet the candidates next week at public forums in...
walls102.com
Rail crossing in Allen Township to close for repairs
RANSOM – A rail crossing northeast of Ransom in Allen Township will be closed for repairs Sunday. County Highway 5, east of Illinois Route 170 should reopen on Monday. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes around the construction site.
KWQC
Christmas Cottage in Davenport opens for the season on Friday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Christmas Cottage, a unique holiday boutique featuring the beautiful works from over 48 local artisans at a new location--4040 East 53rd Street in Davenport’s Northridge Shopping Center--is set to open for the season on Friday, Nov. 11. The retail space---which will only be open for...
KWQC
The Machine Shed shares favorite classic recipes
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- Jeff Grunder from The Machine Shed demonstrates classic dishes from the restaurant including Meatloaf and Parmesan-crusted Pork Loin. The Machine Shed is located at 7250 Northwest Boulevard, Davenport, IA.
