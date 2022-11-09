ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bureau County, IL

LaSalle County Election Results

LaSalle County had just under 40,000 registered voters cast a ballot in the general election. In the race for LaSalle County Clerk, Republican Jennifer Ebner had 20,512 votes. Democratic Incumbent Lori Bongartz had 18,293 votes. Bongartz had been seeking a second term as County Clerk. In District 3, Republican Kindra...
Democrats win, retain seats at State Capitol

PEORIA, Ill. – Some local Democrats will keep their seats in the Illinois General Assembly after the midterm elections. One of those, 92nd District State Representative Jehan Gordon-Booth, will retain her seat, defeating local minister and Peoria Charter employee Ben Watt. “It’s important to be mindful that we have...
PEORIA, IL
Veterans can get lifetime passes to recreation sites

The Biden-Harris administration has announced that starting on Veterans Day (Nov. 11), veterans of the U.S. Armed Services and Gold Star Families can obtain a free lifetime pass to thousands of federal recreation sites spread out across more than 400 million acres of public lands, including national parks, wildlife refuges, and forests.
OTTAWA, IL
Fall Haul for the Hungry brings in donations

PRINCETON – Shoppers at Sullivan’s Foods in Princeton helped stock the shelves of area food pantries during the “Fall Haul for the Hungry” event organized by Studstill Media. On Friday afternoon nearly a pickup truck bed full of non-perishable food items and over $300 were donated. The collected goods and cash will be donated to Bureau County organizations that help feed those in need, The Bureau County Food Pantry and Hall Township Food Pantry. The Fall Haul for the Hungry is an annual event, put on by Studstill Media, Sullivan’s Foods, Princeton Chevy Buick GMC, and the Law Offices of Peter F Ferracutti.
PRINCETON, IL
Veterans wish tree for residents of Illinois Veterans Home in LaSalle

PERU – The LaSalle County Veterans Assistance Commission will be offering a wish tree to get Christmas presents for those residents in the Illinois Veterans Home in LaSalle. A tree will be set up with tags describing each resident and their needs for the public to use as guidance to purchase a new, unwrapped item as a gift. All presents will be due December 12th. For more information, contact the LaSalle County Veterans Assistance Commission at their website, LasalleCountyVAC.com.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
Illinois River bridge in Ottawa construction nearing completion

OTTAWA – The reconstruction of the four lane Veterans Memorial Bridge in Ottawa is nearing completion. The $2.6 million repair of the Illinois 23 and 71 bridge over the Illinois River took the summer to complete. Workers removed and replaced the bridge expansion joints and patched the deck of the bridge, which was built in 1981.
OTTAWA, IL
Taxes expected to jump in Sandwich while a national retailer challenges

Six percent increases in Sandwich city taxes are likely, costing a $6.00 jump for a home valued at $250,000. For Sandwich, the estimated $95,000 in new total taxpayer monies annually will bring nearly a million dollars over 10 years. This is Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham. A public hearing and city...
East Moline man pleads guilty on failure to pay taxes

An East Moline man, Charles Stoutt, 39, of the 4000 block of 9 ½ Street, pleaded guilty on Nov. 7, 2022, to two counts of failure to file tax returns. The information alleged that Stoutt failed to file tax returns with the federal government for the tax years 2019 and 2020, and failed to report over $1.8 million in income, according to a Thursday release from the U.S. Justice Department. The guilty pleas require that Stoutt pay restitution to the Internal Revenue Service, which amount will be included in Stoutt’s sentencing.
EAST MOLINE, IL
Area schools experiencing flu outbreak

MENDOTA – Mendota, like many other area school districts this week, are experiencing a flu outbreak. The LaSalle County Health Department and the IDPH ask that to prevent further spread, they recommend that your child stay home from school if experiencing flu or cold symptoms. You should also consider keeping your child home for an extra day if the have a stuffy or runny nose, cough, sore throat, headache or stomach ache. A child who has a fever should remain at home until “fever free” for a minimum of 24 hours. For more information on how you can combat the flu, visit the IDPH website.
MENDOTA, IL
Spring Valley basement fire limited to mattress

A Spring Valley basement fire Thursday was contained before it could spread. Fire Chief Todd Bogatitus said the two occupants arrived home at 430 West Devlin and found smoke coming from the basement. Spring Valley Firemen arrived about 5:45, found a mattress on fire and quickly extinguished the flames. Peru...
SPRING VALLEY, IL
Crash closes major East Peoria intersection

EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - East Peoria Police are asking the public to avoid the intersection of Main and Washington in East Peoria after a three-vehicle crash. Police tell us there are injuries reported, but it is unclear how many are injured. One of the vehicles, has rolled over.
EAST PEORIA, IL
Finalists named for next Illinois Valley Community College President

OGLESBY – The Illinois Valley Community College board recently named Dr. Tracy Morris and Dr. Matthew Seaton as finalists for the college presidency to replace Dr. Jerry Corcoran who is retiring June 30. The public will have an opportunity to meet the candidates next week at public forums in...
OGLESBY, IL
Rail crossing in Allen Township to close for repairs

RANSOM – A rail crossing northeast of Ransom in Allen Township will be closed for repairs Sunday. County Highway 5, east of Illinois Route 170 should reopen on Monday. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes around the construction site.
RANSOM, IL
Christmas Cottage in Davenport opens for the season on Friday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Christmas Cottage, a unique holiday boutique featuring the beautiful works from over 48 local artisans at a new location--4040 East 53rd Street in Davenport’s Northridge Shopping Center--is set to open for the season on Friday, Nov. 11. The retail space---which will only be open for...
DAVENPORT, IA
The Machine Shed shares favorite classic recipes

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- Jeff Grunder from The Machine Shed demonstrates classic dishes from the restaurant including Meatloaf and Parmesan-crusted Pork Loin. The Machine Shed is located at 7250 Northwest Boulevard, Davenport, IA.
DAVENPORT, IA

