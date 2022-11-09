INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –On Wednesday, Meta, Facebook’s parent company, announced 11,000 people would lose their jobs. That’s 13% of its staff. While we might hear that, oh that’s bad, Wall Street is encouraged by the news, because it shows the company “gets it.” That Mark Zuckerberg heard the cry of Meta investors wondering if the company can’t re-direct to remain profitable. Shares were actually up 7% on the news. Zuckerberg calls the layoffs the most difficult changes in Meta’s history.

2 DAYS AGO