Massachusetts State

nbcboston.com

Temperatures Dropping to the 40s Sunday Morning

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Southeastern Aroostook County in northern Maine. The warning has been issued until 3 p.m. Here is our weather report for the rest of New England:. Are you ready for a cool down?. Enjoy this evening because a cold front...
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
nbcboston.com

Nicole Set for Landfall Along Florida's East Coast as Category 1 Hurricane

Hurricane Nicole is set to make landfall along Florida's east coast Thursday as it continued to bring strong winds, storm surge and heavy rain, forecasters said. Nicole is a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and was moving west-northwest at 14 mph about 30 miles east-southeast of Fort Pierce, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center in Miami.
FLORIDA STATE
nbcboston.com

FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Nicole's Rain, Wind Approach New England

The clouds keep growing and showers enter Connecticut Friday afternoon, expanding over all of New England by the evening. Embedded thunderstorms and heavy downpours will tag along the bands of rain that will push into the northeast Friday night through Saturday morning. Wind will gust over 50 mph over the Cape and Islands.
CONNECTICUT STATE
nbcboston.com

2 Hurt After Car Crashes Into Tree on Cape Cod

Two people were hurt, one critically, when a car crashed into a tree early Friday morning on Cape Cod, according to emergency crews. The Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire-Rescue Department responded before 2 a.m. Friday to the crash on Race Lane in Marstons Mills, according to a news release from the agency. One of the people hurt needed to be extricated from the car.

