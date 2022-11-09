Read full article on original website
Business Insider
Meta stock climbs as the Facebook parent reportedly joins Twitter and other tech firms with massive layoff plans
Shares of Meta rose Monday after The Wall Street Journal reported mass layoffs are hitting the Facebook parent this week. The job cuts are expected to impact thousands of employees and could be announced as soon as Wednesday, per the report. Meta joins Twitter, Lyft, Amazon and other tech companies...
The Twitter manager who went viral for sleeping on the floor of company HQ survived Elon Musk's layoffs
The manager who went viral for sleeping at Twitter's headquarters survived Elon Musk's layoffs, sources told Insider. Last week, a Twitter employee posted a photo of Esther Crawford in a sleeping bag at the office. Musk has said he works 120-hour weeks and has slept on Tesla's factory floor in...
Mark Zuckerberg apologized for laying off 11,000 Meta staff, but Elon Musk didn't say sorry to Twitter workers who lost their jobs
Meta announced 11,000 job cuts, equating to 13% of its workforce, on Wednesday. The layoffs come just days after Elon Musk sent blunt emails to half of Twitter's workforce. Mark Zuckerberg has apologized for his decision to cut jobs, unlike Twitter's new owner. More than 11,000 Meta employees are losing...
A Pregnant Twitter Employee Says Elon Musk Locked Her Out & Mass Layoffs Are Hitting Hard
Elon Musk is playing an unpopular company owner card by laying off thousands of Twitter employees right before the holiday season, and not even the pregnant workers are being spared. Musk hasn't even owned Twitter for two weeks, and he's already begun mass layoffs to cut the platform's workforce in...
Tech layoffs now hit Amazon: Workers in 'unprofitable' units, like Alexa which has lost $5B, are told to 'look for other jobs in the company' as $1 trillion is wiped off its value
Amazon looks to be the latest tech company to fall victim to a wave of layoffs, with brass at the online seller looking to make major cuts in units that have failed to turn a profit this year. Under strict scrutiny is the firm's Alexa business, which has recorded an...
Twitter layoffs are exposing a Silicon Valley culture war between anti– and pro–Elon Musk tech workers
Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter and subsequent layoffs are exposing a cultural divide in Silicon Valley. Twitter’s chaotic past couple of weeks kicked off with new owner Elon Musk riding in with a corny joke and a beheaded sink. It’s now ending with layoffs of nearly half of Twitter’s workforce.
CNBC
Mass layoffs at Twitter, Meta and other companies spotlight a little-known U.S. law that protects employees
Soon after Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter on Oct. 27, mass layoffs began. On the night of Nov. 3, hundreds of the company's employees were notified via email that they no longer worked there, though some have since been asked to come back, Bloomberg reports. In...
Meta employees post about layoffs after more than 11,000 jobs are cut
SAN FRANCISCO — On Wednesday, Facebook parent company Meta laid off 11,000 people. It didn't take long for many of them to discuss the cuts and their plans going forward on social media. NBC News reviewed 28 posts about the layoffs that appeared to be from former employees of...
Elon Musk cites "difficult times ahead" in abruptly scrapping Twitter's work-from-home policy
New Twitter owner, Elon Musk, sent his first email to employees late Wednesday to alert them of the social media company's new rules: Working from home will no longer be permitted, with staffers expected to be in the office at least 40 hours a week. Musk — who titled his...
Investopedia
Largest Layoffs of 2022
Twitter made headlines by cutting half its workforce. Meta slashed 13% of its staff a week later. Yet the social networking companies are far from the only businesses-and not just in tech-that have made big reductions this year. Key Takeaways. Employees of technology companies have been particularly at risk of...
cryptopotato.com
Twitter Not the Only One: Meta (Facebook) Sacks 11,000 Employees
Meta is removing 13% of its workforce to keep expenses in line with company revenues. As a ‘last resort’ option, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that his company will be slashing 11,000 employees from its workforce. That’s 13% of the company. In a blog post shared...
Is the Metaverse to blame for Meta's layoff of 11,000 employees?
Layoffs in the tech industry continued Wednesday, as Facebook's parent company, Meta, announced it was parting ways with more than 11,000 employees, around 13 percent of the brand's staff. In a letter announcing the decision, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg blamed the decision on a surge of e-commerce during the COVID-19 pandemic that saw the company make strategic errors in investments. "Unfortunately, this did not play out the way I expected," Zuckerberg said. "Not only has online commerce returned to prior trends, but the macroeconomic downturn ... [has] caused our revenue to be much lower than I'd expected." Beyond the layoffs, Zuckerberg also...
102.5 The Bone
Facebook parent company, Meta, laying off more than 11,000 employees
The parent company of Facebook is slashing about 13% of its workforce. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, in a letter to employees, announced the layoffs of about 11,000 people, citing sinking revenue and other issues in the tech industry, The Associated Press reported. Zuckerberg said that the company will be “leaner...
msn.com
Amazon Reportedly Cans Its Entire Robotics Team As Big Tech Layoffs Continue
Following a five-day period when Twitter laid off around half of its workforce and Meta terminated around 11,000 employees, Amazon is apparently the latest tech company eyeing up a restructure. The online shopping behemoth is apparently trimming less profitable departments after losing billions every year on projects like Alexa. Twitter's...
Mark Kelly: Time to let go of "conspiracies of the past"
straightarrownews.com
Meta lays off 11,000 employees, largest job cut in company history
Facebook’s parent company Meta announced it is laying off 11,000 employees in the largest job cut in the company’s history. The layoff represents 13% of the company’s entire workforce. The move came as CEO Mark Zuckerberg pivots the company further into the Metaverse, which has been a...
Two former Meta employees explain how and why they shared their layoff stories on LinkedIn
After sweeping layoffs at tech companies recently, many former employees are turning to social media to process the news and look for new jobs.
General Mills 'pauses' advertisements on Twitter following Elon Musk takeover
Minnesota-based General Mills announced it will be "pausing" advertisements on Twitter in response to the new change of leadership on the social media platform. Since Tesla founder Elon Musk has taken over, he has promised to enhance "free speech" and fired 15% of employees that worked on content moderation and preventing misinformation, and claimed that verified blue check mark accounts will have to pay a monthly fee.
Meta mass sackings show Mark Zuckerberg is rattled
Investors only have themselves to blame for not insisting on equal voting rights to rein in tech pioneer
Investopedia
Meta (Facebook) Begins Biggest Layoffs in Company's History
Meta Platforms Inc., the parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp Messenger, announced the first major job cuts in the company's 18-year history on Wednesday morning, firing 11,000 employees as CEO Mark Zuckerberg blamed his own overly optimistic outlook for growth. The cuts, roughly 13% of the workforce, will be the...
