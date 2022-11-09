ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

The Week

Is the Metaverse to blame for Meta's layoff of 11,000 employees?

Layoffs in the tech industry continued Wednesday, as Facebook's parent company, Meta, announced it was parting ways with more than 11,000 employees, around 13 percent of the brand's staff.  In a letter announcing the decision, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg blamed the decision on a surge of e-commerce during the COVID-19 pandemic that saw the company make strategic errors in investments. "Unfortunately, this did not play out the way I expected," Zuckerberg said. "Not only has online commerce returned to prior trends, but the macroeconomic downturn ... [has] caused our revenue to be much lower than I'd expected." Beyond the layoffs, Zuckerberg also...
Meta (Facebook) Begins Biggest Layoffs in Company's History

Meta Platforms Inc., the parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp Messenger, announced the first major job cuts in the company's 18-year history on Wednesday morning, firing 11,000 employees as CEO Mark Zuckerberg blamed his own overly optimistic outlook for growth. The cuts, roughly 13% of the workforce, will be the...

