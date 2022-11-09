ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What we know so far about the disappearance of Wilmington teen Miyonna Jones

By John Orona, Wilmington StarNews
 3 days ago

It's been one week since Wilmington teenager Miyonna Jones was last seen.

Local authorities now suspect foul play in the disappearance of the 16-year-old. On Monday, the New Hanover County District Attorney's Office said an investigation into the teenager's disappearance led law enforcement to search the New Hanover County Landfill late last week.

As authorities continue their investigation, and Miyonna's family and friends continue their search, here's what we know so far.

Teen missing

Miyonna, a New Hanover High School student, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, near the 1100 block of South Seventh Street, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

She is reported to be 5 feet tall and weighs 110 pounds with brown eyes and long black braids. She was wearing a red turtleneck and light blue jeans when she was last seen, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

Police say they are not providing additional information about the ongoing case at this time.

Do police have any leads?

According to a Wilmington Police Department press release, two people are suspected of having involvement in the case.

Jahreese Jones, 25, Miyonna's half-brother, was named by the police as a person of interest after he was alleged to have been alone in his car with the now-missing teen.

He remains in custody after being arrested Nov. 2 on unrelated charges of first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping and assault by strangulation. He's being held on a $1.275 million bond.

Randi Johnson, who police describe as Jahreese Jones' girlfriend, was arrested Nov. 5 and charged with felony obstruction of justice in relation to Miyonna's disappearance. Johnson, 27, is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Social media raising the issue

Since the disappearance, members of Miyonna's family and friends have taken to social media to post reports and updates and seek information on the teen's whereabouts.

Facebook groups like "Missing People In America," which spreads awareness of missing individuals, has also been involved.

The outpouring of grief has been overwhelming, with social media posts having been shared almost 40,000 times.

What else do we know?

There remains a police presence at Wilmington's main landfill. WPD detectives and county investigators were first seen at the site on Highway 421 North on Friday.

According to the New Hanover County District Attorney's Office, an investigation into the teenager's disappearance led law enforcement to search the New Hanover County Landfill late last week.

"Based on everything that we know, we believe horrible things have happened to this child," Assistant District Attorney Connie Jordan said on Monday. “There are teams of people at this moment — and have been for days — searching for this missing child at the New Hanover County Landfill.”

Reporter John Orona can be reached at 910-343-2327 or jorona@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: What we know so far about the disappearance of Wilmington teen Miyonna Jones

