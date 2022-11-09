Read full article on original website
Are Natural Disasters the Fate for Idahoans, or are we all Safe?
Every state seems to have its fair share of good and bad when it comes to weather. Despite the beautiful weather year round in Florida they still have hurricanes, and despite the perfect conditions in California, they can have massive earthquakes. No place is immune from natural disasters in this country, but which places are the most dangerous, and which can sleep better knowing they are safer than other states? How does Idaho compare when it comes to the threat of natural disasters?
Watch Upcoming Peak Of Leonid Meteors In Southern Idaho
One of the planet's most dynamic meteor events will be approaching next week's end in North America. The Leonid Meteors will be racing across the night sky on consecutive evenings as numerous space rocks are expected to be highly visible for hours in an impressive celestial crescendo. The weather in...
An Idaho Guy Preps for a Diesel Shortage and the End Times
In the old days, they would’ve called me a hoarder. Now I’m a prepper! People tell me I shouldn’t publicly talk about these things. They warn that if the slop hits the fan I’m going to be a target. First, there are people who’ve filled barns with canned and dry goods. They would likely be a better source for any marauders. I also live in a part of town where many of my neighbors are cops.
Popular Long Running TV Show Finally Comes Back to Idaho
There are many television shows based in this part of the country, with many being based out of Portland, Seattle, Yellowstone, or the state of Montana, but rarely do shows base themselves out of Idaho. It is frustrating at times to see these places on tv, but never cross into the nearby state we call home or have a show represent our state. When a show finally does mention Idaho, it is rare and catches the attention of residents. A popular, long-running drama finally mentioned Idaho and crossed the border into the state, and it has residents of the state that are fans of the show happy to finally be mentioned.
7 Events to Enjoy this Cold Weekend in the Magic Valley
The weather has dipped and the cold, wetness, and snow have made their arrival. With the colder weather and conditions, it makes getting out of the house a little tougher, but more important than before, to avoid cabin fever before the heart of winter weather. Despite the conditions, there will still be tons of activities and events taking place this weekend in the Magic Valley, and there is no reason to not bundle up and head out to enjoy your weekend. Here are the events taking place this weekend.
Inflation Causes Idahoans to Spend Less on Pizza
You can measure the impact of inflation by looking at the sales of pizza. Idahoans and Americans still love the pie but are looking for cheaper alternatives. Check out this video from the Fox Business Network. The host of Varney and Company has a guest who breaks it down. If you don’t have time to watch, here’s a synopsis. When times are good, people buy DiGiorno. I prefer the rising crust over the thick crust! The price for the rising crust is up a couple of bucks over the last year. People are looking for alternatives. The Kroger store brand is quite good and I often find I don’t need to cook it quite as long.
An Idaho Neighbor Goes Big Brother on the Second Amendment
Maybe they can change the name to Noregon! The liberals on the left coast of our neighbor to the left simply can’t help themselves. They’re now going to attempt to institute strict new gun laws. A registry, fingerprinting, and public knowledge of your purchases are on the way. If there’s a silver lining, it’s that the measure barely passed. Maybe the lefties living in Portland, Salem, and Eugene are looking over their shoulders. The narrow margin would suggest they didn’t turn out in record numbers to approve the gun grab.
Why Cats are the Worst and Dogs Are Better to Own in Idaho
Owning a pet can be one of the great joys in life. Depending on what you own, it can be your best friend or your child, and they can often make bad days better. Pets take time, effort, money, and love, but they are worth it most of the time. There has been a great debate for years about what the best pet is and it usually comes down to the simple question of dogs or cats. In Idaho, there can be a case made for either one, but the correct answer is dogs are the best pet, especially in Idaho, and here is why.
Idaho’s Greatest Invention Bears the Name of a Great Hero
First, the list wasn’t alphabetical. I had to do some scrolling to find Idaho. By the way, Utah gets a broadcast mention for the work of Philo Taylor Farnsworth. While he was a Utah guy, much of his early broadcast work was in Idaho Falls. Sometimes we don’t get the credit we deserve. Then I came across the actual entry for Idaho and I was filled with pride.
WATCH: Idaho Shopper Grabs Attention With Squeaky Toy Symphony
We live in a time when public pranking for the sake of getting thousands of social media shares among strangers is an all too common sight. There are people that have found a way to not just earn a living executing these types of public high jinks, but some are making an absolute killing.
Idaho Parents Can Get $1,000 For Each of Their School Aged Kids
Thanks to a special grant, Idaho parents can apply for the Empowering Parents program and receive up to $3,000 per household. The grant awards $1,000 for each school-aged child in a home, up to three children. The funds are an effort to help families recover from any learning issues or hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Why Hard Times May Revive Dying Rural Idaho
I guess if you live in King Hill, you’re thankful it’s not Richfield. Both have probably seen better days and decline is usually related to a sudden economic change. A rail line no longer passes through or a major highway changes course. On the plus side, real estate is often more reasonable. I visited a ghost town last summer in Nevada. Some people built a large and beautiful house on one end. While you look immediately at some run-down properties, the view beyond is of a beautiful valley unfolding for miles.
What Would Convince You To Drive An Electric Car In Idaho?
Electric vehicles have come a long way in recent years, not just in appearance but in reliability and variety. But not everyone is jumping on the EV bandwagon in Idaho. Yet. I’m honestly a fan of some of the new models of electric cars. The Tesla Roadster is exponentially more aesthetically pleasing than the Toyota Prius. The new Hummer EV is arguably just as tough looking as a gas-powered Hummer and most other EVs look like regular cars instead of tiny bug-looking vehicles like the Nissan Leaf and Smart Fortwo.
Why the People of Idaho Are Drinking Water Wrong
There are certain things that human instincts teach us that nobody has to show us how to do. Nobody teaches you to blink as a baby, or how to breathe, you just come out knowing how to do it. Eating and drinking are also things that your body and brain figure out without help. Babies may need help latching on to mommy or taking a bottle, but their instinct is to suck and swallow the milk that comes out. Despite knowing how to do these instinctual things, you may be surprised to find out you have been doing one of them wrong this whole time, but don't worry you can now learn how to do it the proper way.
South Idaho Teen Missing Since Nov 4
A Bonneville County teenager has been reported missing. Have you seen Nivaeh Rain Marie Nielsen?. Nivaeh Nielsen, 14, is missing from southeast Idaho. Her profile has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Her last date of contact is listed as November 4, 2022, according to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website.
Idaho Food Bank Awards Five Southern Idaho Groups with Grants
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Five organizations in Southern Idaho have been given grants to help with food insecurity by the Idaho Food Bank and partners. Helping Hearts and Hands, Camas County Senior Citizens Association, Martha & Marys's Food Pantry, Mustard Seed Ministries, and Voices Against Violence were recently awarded a combined $20,750 in grants from the Idaho Food Bank Fund to help promote healthy eating and ease hunger in the state. The Idaho Food Bank works with Catholic Charities and the Community Action Partnership Association of Idaho to distribute awards every year. “Thank goodness for the Idaho Food Bank Fund and the generous support of Idaho taxpayers! These grants to local organizations make a significant impact on the work to address food insecurity,” said Doug Alles, Executive Director of Catholic Charities of Idaho in a prepared statement. “We know that food insecurity impacts every community, and it is an honor to steward the work of The Idaho Food Bank Fund to improve the lives of our neighbors.” A total of 47 groups in Idaho were awarded grants out of the $233,900 set aside for assistance. The funds come from Idaho taxpayers who donated on their income tax returns to the Idaho Food Bank. Money from the grants can also be sued to buy food storage and transportation in addition to providing education on healthy eating. See how much each each location was given below:
The Idaho Mall Santa Your Kid Visits Likely Has A Pill Addiction
Christmas Day is officially very close. Radio stations are already playing the music, and holiday commercials are in high rotation. Soon, Santa Clause will be paying city malls a visit throughout the United States, and Jolly Old Saint Nicholas will likely be carrying a healthy supply of a certain pill in his coat pocket.
Here’s How Idahoans Can Help Ukraine With Humanitarian Drive This Week
A humanitarian aid collection drive will be taking place this week in Southern Idaho to gather items to send to Ukraine. Items needed include food, clothes, baby items, hygiene products, and money. Idahoans Can Help Ukraine With Humanitarian Drive This Week. The humanitarian aid collection drive is happening in Twin...
Return Of Snowmaggedon? Agency Predicts Harsh South Idaho Winter
The recent release of data from a national scientific agency regarding winter predictions for the United States from December 2022 through February 2023 is translating into an abnormally severe start to the new year for the Magic Valley. Whether or not Idaho gets hammered with conditions mirroring those of the 2017 "Snowmaggedon" remains to be seen, but present indications are certainly insinuating that.
Hopefully You Like Ham, Turkey Shortage Hits Idaho Before Thanksgiving
I mentioned to my wife that there was a turkey shortage and she said she prefers ham. For me, if there isn’t turkey at the Thanksgiving dinner you may as well not celebrate at all. Turkey Shortage will Impact Idaho Leading up to 2022 Thanksgiving. There is a turkey...
