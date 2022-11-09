Read full article on original website
Chelsea Masonic Lodge Scholarship Bolsters WCC Students in Skilled Trades
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Julia Zaher of the WCC Foundation and Fran LeFort for the information and photos in this story.) Robert “Bob” Taylor, a longtime member of the Olive Lodge 156 of Free and Accepted Masons in Chelsea, has left a lasting legacy – a $10,000 endowed scholarship for students pursuing a degree in skilled trades at Washtenaw Community College in Ann Arbor.
Chelsea District Library Has Open At-Large Board Position
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Lori Coryell for the information in this story.) Chelsea District Library is accepting applications to fill a one-year at-large board position. Candidates must live within CDL’s service district and commit to monthly board meetings, bi-monthly committee meetings, and up to two annual board retreats....
Schools Superintendent Discusses Disciplinary Incident
During his report to the Chelsea School District Board of Education at its meeting on Nov. 7, Superintendent Mike Kapolka addressed a disciplinary incident that occurred last week. A memo was emailed to parents about a Chelsea High School (CHS) student who made threatening comments while off campus about another...
Chelsea Kiwanis Club Hears from Eric McCalla of the Chelsea Community Fair
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Bob Milbrodt for the information in this story.) Last Monday, the Chelsea Kiwanis Club heard from Eric McCalla, president of the Chelsea Community Fair. McCalla continues a long line of fair board leaders, as his father and grandfather preceded him. He has been president for six years, and joined the board in 2006.
After the School Board Election: Moving Forward
As election officials wrap up their work following long hours at the polls, the Chelsea School District (CSD) community have four new members of the board of education. According to unofficial results from the county, the highest number of votes for the six-year term positions went to Glenn Fox, Kate Henson, and Michelle Craig.
Nov. 14: Protect Against Fraud Roundtable Discussion
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Joanne Rau for the information in this story.) Private companies and small businesses rank the highest in occupation fraud frequency at 42% compared to large corporations, government and non-profits, according to the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners. “We are hosting two awareness events next...
Publisher’s Message: Please Donate to Chelsea Update
Happy November, everyone. Long-time readers know how much I do not enjoy asking for non-tax deductible donations but this plea is necessary as the end of the year approaches. I do my best to limit these “begging” columns throughout the year and many readers are so wonderful about showing their appreciation of my efforts without them. But keep in mind, I do not charge a subscription and Chelsea Update is free on a daily basis to everyone. If everyone who read Chelsea Update made even a small donation, it would make a huge difference.
Reminder: Chelsea Depot Artisans Market Nov. 12
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Marsi Darwin for the information in this story.) The Chelsea Depot Artisans Market is back for the tenth year during Wine, Women, and Shopping this Saturday, Nov.12 from 10-5. Fifteen area artisans will display their wares, just in time for holiday shopping. Jewelry, pottery,...
Nov. 12: Bake Sale for Mikey & Me Foster Organization
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Leah Herrick for the information in this story.) There will be a bake sale for Mikey & Me, a Chelsea foster organization, organized by the Chelsea Homemakers on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tractor Supply, 7251 Jackson Road, Scio Township.
Nov. 15: Tween Book Club at Chelsea District Library
To register for this program or to learn more about upcoming programs at Chelsea District Library, please click here.
