ANOTHER Five-Figure Lottery Winner in the Cedar Valley
It seems like everybody is winning the lottery except you, huh?. That's how I feel, and I haven't even purchased a ticket. I've never done it a single time in my life. It's probably safe to say that people who do win that they've purchased a ticket more than once or twice in their lives.
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Iowa
Iowa is known as a pretty safe, and friendly state, but that doesn't mean there aren't some rougher areas than others. A recent study looked at dangerous areas in Iowa. Today we will be looking at the 8 most dangerous cities in the state of Iowa. How They Got The...
Worried About Snow? Here Are The Iowa Cities That Get The Most
Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
Iowa’s Only ‘Island City’ is a Must Visit
When thinking of the state of Iowa, cities on islands aren't exactly the first thing that come to mind. But there is one island city in the Hawkeye State that you'll definitely want to put on your bucket list. There are plenty of great American cities and towns that are...
Frigid Air Arrives In Iowa
(Des Moines, IA) -- Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Des Moines say cold air has settled across Iowa and will stick around for a while. Highs this weekend will remain in the low 30s, though by Sunday winds will finally diminish. Similar conditions are forecast through the upcoming week with a couple of chances for light snow.
Iowa’s Smallest Town Has A Population Of Under 15 People
We can complain about our small hometowns all we want but there's two in Iowa that have the market cornered. When I first moved to the QC, I got asked all the time "why?". My hometown is maybe half the size of Davenport and trust me, it's lovely to move to a totally different place in the country where no one knows anything about you because they didn't hear it from your brother's friend's hairdresser.
Red wave in Iowa could impact Democrats chance of retaining first-in-the-nation status
DES MOINES, Iowa — In just weeks, the DNC is expected to make a decision on whether or not the Iowa caucuses will stay first, on the democratic side. The DNC's plans to restructure the 2024 presidential nominating calendar is expected to take place in early December, the 1st through the 3rd, after delaying it back in July until after the midterms.
SCHMILLEN HIRED AS IA NATIONAL GUARD PUBLIC AFFAIRS DIRECTOR
A FORMER SIOUX CITY TV PERSONALITY IS THE NEW DIRECTOR OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS FOR THE IOWA NATIONAL GUARD. JACKIE SCHMILLEN WAS FORMERLY ON FOX 44 IN SIOUX CITY AND IN RECENT YEARS WAS AN ANCHOR FOR TWO DIFFERENT DES MOINES TV STATIONS. SCHMILLEN IS FROM CHEROKEE AND HAD WORKED IN...
Iowa Pork Leader Challenges Local Farmer With Giving Challenge
As we head into the holiday season, we start to get into a giving mood. People love to take this time to not only show their friends and family how much they care but also those that are less fortunate. For the last five years, Iowa pork producers have been...
Veteran’s Day Celebrations Throughout The Quad Cities and Eastern Iowa
Veteran's Day is coming up this Friday, and we as a nation come together to honor those who put it all on the line to protect our freedoms. Veterans Day has its origins at the end of World War I when at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, the fighting ended with the signing of an armistice. U.S. Soldiers celebrate the armistice that ended World War I, on November 11, 1918.
10 Cozy Cabins & Cottages to Stay At This Winter in Iowa [GALLERY]
Looking for a little "staycation" this winter in Iowa? There are lots of cozy cabins and cottages on Airbnb that you can stay at! Here are 10 of our favorites:. 10 Cozy Cabins & Cottages to Stay At This Winter in Iowa. Looking for a little "staycation" this winter in...
Drake students discuss the future of marijuana legalization in Iowa
In the last decade, the support for legalized marijuana has grown around the United States. With midterms, Iowa Democrats have broken their silence and voiced support for legalizing it statewide in hopes of gaining more support in the election. As of October, 19 states as well as the District of...
Driver faces $10 million fine after hauling over 100 pounds of meth through Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 53-year-old man from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, admits to hauling over 100 pounds of meth through Nebraska. Albert Bailey pleaded guilty this week after a wiretap investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration uncovered the crime in 2021. Agents discovered that Bailey was a driver for...
Hold Up, Is It Illegal In Iowa For Gift Cards to Expire?
Here comes the holiday shopping season. As you venture out into the few remaining brick-and-mortar stores that may have what you're looking for, you may notice fewer supply chain issues than last year but might also re-discover a simpler approach is to buy a gift card. But how long can you use them?
Iowa Woman Wins Big in Lottery, No Not That One
Congratulations are in order to this Iowa woman, who won a bunch of money from the Iowa lottery. This woman out of Des Moines, Iowa, has not been announced the winner of the record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, which may be at the top of your mind right now. Yesterday,...
Iowa DNR Fishing Report For Thursday, November 10th
Northwest Iowa — Here is this week’s Iowa Department of Natural Resources Fishing Report……. Lake temperature is in the upper 40s. The water level is 10 inches below crest. Walleye fishing is picking up from shore early morning and later at night using live bait, jigs with live bait, or crankbaits. Try fishing under structure or over the top of vegetation. Black Crappie – Good: Try small jigs tipped with a minnow or tube jig and bobber. Bluegill – Fair: Use tube jigs, plastics, or other small jigs. Walleye – Fair: Try crawler harnesses, crankbaits, and minnows. Yellow Perch – Fair: Minnows work well; some sorting may be needed.
Midwest Teen Named ‘Superhero’ By Farmer In Need
We keep hearing about the community impact lately when it comes to finishing harvest when a family emergency happens. Someone hears about it, rallies the neighbors, and the field gets done in hours. But sometimes it only takes one person to make a difference to someone in need. Last fall,...
How did the 'red wave' hit Iowa?
DES MOINES, Iowa — The so-calledRepublican red wave did not happen across most of the country Tuesday night. It did happen in Iowa. Incumbent Tom Miller has been working as Iowa's top law enforcer for nearly 40 years. Now, he and many longtime Democrats are now out of a job thanks to the Iowa red wave.
Iowa’s Favorite Muppet Is Complete Garbage!
Everyone has their own favorite Muppet character! A recent map of the United States has come out that CLAIMS to have discovered each state's favorite Muppet. A social media post blew up this week because of its controversial takes...on Kermit the Frog. I'll admit it, I've always had a soft...
Iowa Star Leaves Late Night Host a Blushing & Giggling Mess
The entire world just saw a whole new side to one Iowa native...and that side was his backside. On November 9th, 2022 the world was changed forever... Actually, it was just like any old Wednesday in Hollywood if we're being honest. Iowa native and actor Jason Momoa has been going...
