Patty Randy Ford
3d ago

well we really got hosed. watch it property taxes go SKY HIGH.if u read the bill there is no way u would have voted yes..I wonder haw many dead people in Chicago voted this time!

Guest
3d ago

So many people in this state are so stupid that they voted for the two proposals on the ballot. All you do is complain about the high taxes in this state and you just voted to increase them again. The workers rights and forest preserve were just smoke shields for tax increases plus you retained the governor that proposed them. GOOD job

Guest
3d ago

The only reason y Pritzer won is because of chicago if u look at the Illinois map it’s 95% red the only blue area is Chicago smdh

Herald & Review

Illinois Democrats get desired result with help of gerrymandered map

SPRINGFIELD — In the fall of 2021, Springfield Democrats gathered behind closed doors to draw what would eventually become the state's new congressional map. This once-a-decade redistricting process had significant national implications. Illinois — with Democrats in control of the state legislature and governor's mansion — would be one of the most important counterweights to Republican gerrymandering in other states around the country.
ILLINOIS STATE
wlds.com

Butler Resigning From ILGA For Job With IL Railroad Association

87th District State Representative Tim Butler of Springfield is resigning. Butler made the announcement this morning on Twitter, citing a new opportunity to work full-time with the Illinois Railroad Association. Butler has served in the Illinois General Assembly since 2015 and was recently re-elected unopposed to his seat after winning...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Herald & Review

State Rep. Tim Butler to resign from Illinois House

SPRINGFIELD — State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, who was elected Tuesday to represent a portion of Macon County under the new state legislative district lines that take effect in January, announced Friday that he is resigning. Butler, 55, who has served in the Illinois House since 2015, will become...
ILLINOIS STATE
Axios

Democrats win Illinois ... for now

Illinois saw a major blue wave this midterm — and a lot of that was by design. Why it matters: The most recent redistricting of the political map by Democrats helped guarantee last night's congressional victories. Yes, but: Outside the Chicago area and university towns, most rural counties favored...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

Bailey no match as Pritzker cruises to second term

After an intense election season where crime fueled racial tensions, Governor JB Pritzker on Election Day cruised to a second term with a solid victory over Republican Darren Bailey. Pritzker led Democratic incumbents as they held off an effort by conservative rightwing extremists to capture key political offices. Cheers erupted...
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Illinois union leader says “history was made” for workers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Top union officials in Illinois are cheering state voters’ passage of the Workers’ Rights Amendment, which enshrines collective bargaining rights for the state’s workers in the Illinois State Constitution. In an emailed statement late Wednesday, Illinois AFL-CIO President Tim Drea said while Illinois...
ILLINOIS STATE
Axios Chicago

Democrats sweep the Illinois midterms

Data: AP; Chart: Axios VisualsIllinois Democrats held their ground in last night's midterms by winning almost every contested seat and maintaining a 5-2 majority in the state Supreme Court.Why it matters: Voters cemented Illinois as a Democratic stronghold in the region. What they're saying: "We're an oasis here in the Midwest," IL Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in his victory speech. By the numbers: Chicagoans cast 636,931 ballots representing 41.3% of registered voters by 7pm last night, per the Chicago Board of Elections.Most popular hour to vote: 5pm.Age group that cast the most votes: 55-64.Zoom in: In the U.S. House,...
ILLINOIS STATE
Loyola Phoenix

Election 2022: Local and Statewide Results

From the gubernatorial race to down-ballot local elections, The Phoenix has put together everything you need to know about Tuesday’s mid-term election results. Results updated as of 3:30 a.m. Nov. 9. Pritzker staves off Bailey:. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has defeated his Republican challenger Darren Bailey, becoming the first Illinois...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Election Results: Track if the Workers' Rights Amendment Passes in Illinois

One of the major issues set to be decided this Election Day in Illinois is the fate of the workers' rights amendment, also known as Amendment 1. The top-of-the-ballot measure asked whether they wish to establish a constitutional right for employees to organize and bargain collectively, specifically to negotiate “wages, hours and working conditions and to protect their economic welfare and safety at work.”
ILLINOIS STATE
wlds.com

Brown Co. Approves Advisory Referendum For Separation from Illinois

A West Central Illinois county has joined about two dozen other counties in the state that have approved a referendum to separate from the State of Illinois. Brown County voters approved a separation referendum on Tuesday night 1,444 to 441 to advise their county board to explore ways to leave Illinois.
BROWN COUNTY, IL
