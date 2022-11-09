Read full article on original website
Related
teslarati.com
Twitter is a ‘money pit,’ Musk should return focus to Tesla and SpaceX: analyst
A Tesla analyst who once held the stock’s highest price target on Wall Street is advising CEO Elon Musk to refocus his efforts to Twitter and SpaceX and avoid Twitter’s “money pit.”. Elon Musk should return his focus to Tesla and SpaceX, Dan Ives of Wedbush said,...
teslarati.com
Elon Musk explains recent $3.9 billion TSLA stock sale
During an all-hands meeting on Thursday, Tesla CEO and “Chief Twit” Elon Musk reportedly explained the reasons behind his decision to sell $3.9 billion worth TSLA stock recently. According to Musk, his sale of TSLA shares was a way to “save” the social media company. Since...
teslarati.com
Elon Musk ponders “high-yield” savings feature for Twitter creators
Elon Musk appears to be going back to his roots, with the Tesla CEO stating during a livestreamed meeting hosted on Twitter Spaces that the social media platform might start offering a high-yield money market account for creators. The funds could be from money earned from paywalled content. Speculations are...
teslarati.com
Elon Musk vows to ban deception on Twitter after launching $8 verification
Elon Musk said Twitter would remove any accounts involved in deception “at least temporarily” after the company launched its $8 per month verification program on Wednesday following the conclusion of Tuesday’s Senate and Gubernatorial elections. In a Spaces presentation labeled “Elon Q&A: Advertising and the Future” on...
teslarati.com
Biden thinks Elon Musk’s relationships with other nations “worthy of being looked at.”
U.S. President Biden said that he thinks Elon Musk’s relationships with other nations are “worthy of being looked at,” during a White House press conference on Wednesday. During the press conference, the president was asked, “Do you think Elon Musk is a threat to U.S. national security,...
teslarati.com
Tesla ramps hiring for Cybertruck production
Tesla skeptics typically have several talking points. These include the argument that vehicles like the next-generation Roadster, Tesla Semi, or Cybertruck would never enter production. These arguments, or at least those for the Cybertruck, would likely become completely null and void soon. Tesla’s third-quarter update letter indicated that the Cybertruck’s...
teslarati.com
Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest loads up on Tesla shares in three funds
Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest loaded up on Tesla shares (NASDAQ: TSLA) in its Innovation, Next Generation Internet, and Autonomous Technology & Robots ETFs on Wednesday. The company’s three funds saw a buying opportunity in the automaker’s recent slump on Wall Street. ARK’s Innovation ETF bought 27,594 shares on Wednesday, while the Next-Gen Internet and Autonomous Tech & Robots ETFs gained 2,909 shares and 9,173 shares, respectively.
Collapsed FTX hit by rogue transactions, analysts saw over $600mln outflows
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Further details on the bankruptcy of crypto exchange FTX emerged on Saturday, even as peers and partners distanced themselves from the firm and sources told Reuters at least a billion dollars of customer funds on the exchange had vanished.
teslarati.com
Tesla’s Musk dismisses reports of China-built cars being shipped to North America
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the carmaker would not ship vehicles built in China at the company’s Shanghai plant to North America. This morning, Reuters published a report citing “two people with knowledge of the planning,” indicating Tesla would ship vehicles from China to the United States and Canada to combat slowing demand in China while production rates have increased due to upgrades at the plant. The report indicated Tesla was experiencing slower demand in China for its vehicles, where they are the most cost-advantageous.
teslarati.com
Elon Musk holds all-hands meeting, executives depart Twitter, & Twitter usage continues to rise
Update: Robin Wheeler confirmed that she is still working for Twitter. Twitter CEO Elon Musk held an all-hands meeting on Thursday, and following that, there have been reports of several executives departing the company as Twitter’s usage continues to grow. Zoë Schiffer, the managing editor of Platformer, said that...
teslarati.com
Elon Musk’s Twitter submits paperwork to enter the payments business
Elon Musk may seem fully preoccupied with Twitter Blue and its infamous checkmark system for now, but behind the scenes, the social media company seems to be laying the foundation for something more ambitious. As noted in recent reports, Twitter filed registration paperwork last week to pave the way for the company to process payments.
teslarati.com
Rivian beats Q3 EPS expectations, misses sales, reaffirms delivery guidance for 2022
Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) beat EPS expectations but missed the Wall Street consensus estimate on sales for Q3 2022. The company, despite a tumultuous year, reaffirmed its production expectations for 2022. “In the third quarter of 2022, we produced 7,363 and delivered 6,584 vehicles,” the company said in its Shareholder Deck....
teslarati.com
GM unveils Hummer SUV EV & Cadillac EV in China
General Motors (GM) introduced two EVs at the China International Import Expo 2022 (CIIE) in Shanghai, which began on November 5th. The automaker introduced the GMC Hummer EV SUV under the umbrella of The Durant Guild, its new business unit that it plans to market its EVs to the Chinese market. GM describes The Durant Guild as a lifestyle platform that “will curate an iconic collection of GM’s most elite products across multiple brands in a direct-to-consumer model.”
teslarati.com
Tesla’s Twitter impersonator tells TikTok followers he wanted to create an account forSpaceX
Tesla’s Twitter impersonator told his TikTok followers how he impersonated Tesla and that he wanted to do another account for SpaceX. Tesla and now Twitter CEO Elon Musk has had his hands full with all of the Twitter shenanigans. After rolling out the new Twitter Blue for $7.99 with paid verifications, many users paid the money to cause a bit of havoc by impersonating brands and celebrities.
teslarati.com
Emeryville mayor cancels Tesla factory tour; cites Elon Musk & Twitter
Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover has brought a lot of changes to the platform, and some are taking it well, but others are not. Mayor John Bauters of Emeryville, California, said that he was canceling his Tesla Fremont factory tour and cited Elon Musk and Twitter as his reasons. The...
teslarati.com
Tesla exec Afshar now at SpaceX: report
Tesla executive Omead Afshar has been named vice president of Starship production at SpaceX, Bloomberg reported. Previously, Afshar led operations at Tesla’s Gigafactory in Texas, which opened in April with a Cyber Rodeo grand opening celebration. He also oversaw the construction and production of Giga Texas. Two people familiar...
teslarati.com
Tesla retail shareholders to be selected via random drawing to Semi delivery event
Tesla will hold a random drawing for retail shareholders who want to attend the Tesla Semi delivery event. In October, PepsiCo confirmed that it would take delivery of its Tesla Semi on December 1 at two of its facilities in California. On Friday, Tesla’s head of investor relations, Martin Viecha,...
teslarati.com
Elon Musk’s Boring Company won’t build pedestrian tunnel in Kyle, TX
The city of Kyle, Texas, would not be getting a pedestrian tunnel from Elon Musk’s tunneling startup, The Boring Company. According to city officials, the proposed pedestrian tunnel project was shut down even before a feasibility study could be performed. “That project has proven to not be viable, and...
teslarati.com
Tesla Semi 3D model teases frunk, Megacharger port, giant sun visor, and more
The Tesla iOS app’s Version 4.14.3 update contains some interesting images of the electric vehicle maker’s upcoming vehicles. These include the Tesla Semi, whose 3D model teases some of the production Class 8 all-electric truck’s most notable features. As seen in the Tesla Semi 3D model, the...
teslarati.com
EVgo launches Tesla Plus Promo with an added bonus for CCS Adapter users
EVgo Inc. launched a new promotional charging plan exclusively for Tesla owners, called the “Tesla Plus Promo,” allowing drivers to utilize any fast chargers in the company’s network. There is an added bonus for drivers with the CCS Combo 1 Adapter. All Tesla drivers automatically qualify for...
Comments / 0