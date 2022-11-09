Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cresson, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice
wccsradio.com
INDIANA HOCKEY, HOMER-CENTER VOLLEYBALL
In WPIHL hockey, Indiana fell to Greensburg Salem, 3-2. Indiana goals were scored by Andrew Kobak and Ash Lockard. Lockard’s was a third period game-tying goal but Greensburg Salem scored with under two minutes left in the game. Homer-Center plays its quarterfinal state Class A volleyball game Saturday at...
wccsradio.com
BUSY DAY FOR IUP SPORTS
It’s a big day for IUP sports as we’ll have both football and basketball games on Your Hometown Stations today. The Crimson Hawks football team as they take on Shepherd for the PSAC Championship at Miller Stadium. IUP clinched its share of the PSAC west title last week with a 45-0 rout of Clarion last Saturday, while Shepherd carries a perfect record into today’s game thanks to a 37-14 win over East Stroudsburg last week. The Rams are making their first PSAC championship appearance since joining the league in 2019. You can hear the game starting at 2:30 on U-92.5 FM.
wccsradio.com
FOUR HERITAGE CONFERENCE TEAMS DO BATTLE IN DISTRICT VI SEMIFINALS
The District VI Class A semifinal matchups are tonight with four Heritage Conference teams in the mix. One matchup features a cross-town rivalry as second seed Northern Cambria hosts third seed Cambria Heights at Duffy Daugherty Stadium in a rematch of the Coal Bowl on Cat Country 106.3 FM. This...
wccsradio.com
PANTHERS DROP BACKYARD BRAWL: BASKETBALL EDITION TO WVU
The Pitt Basketball team suffered its first loss to the season last night, falling to WVU 81-56 in the basketball version of the Backyard Brawl. Jamarius Burton led the Panthers with 16 points, while Greg Elliott had 12. The rest of the team was limited to single-digits or no points at all. Joe Toussaint led WVU with 18 points, four Mountaineers getting to double-digit points.
beavercountyradio.com
Link For Ligonier Valley vs. Beaver Falls; 11/11/22 at 6:30 PM
WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460 and WMBA-FM 95.7’s Mike Azadian and John Perrotto have the call from Reeves Field at Geneva College of this 2022 WPIAL Class 2A Quarterfinals high school football playoff game as the Tigers battle the Rams. If you can’t tune into the game you...
wccsradio.com
BIG WEEKEND FOR IUP FOOTBALL, BASKETBALL
The IUP Crimson Hawks host the Shepherd Rams tomorrow afternoon in the PSAC championship game at Miller Stadium. IUP All-American wide receiver Duane Brown has caught 66 passes this season for 1,045 yards and 16 touchdowns. He’s averaging 116.11 yards receiving per game. But Brown has not practiced this week.
wtae.com
Operation Football: This week's featured WPIAL playoff games
PITTSBURGH — High school football playoffs continue this weekend in Western Pennsylvania. Below is a list of WPIAL playoff games that will be covered by Operation Football on Friday night. Game of the Week: Laurel Highlands at Central Valley. Bethel Park vs. Upper St. Clair (at Canon-McMillan) Pine-Richland vs....
wccsradio.com
IUP WOMEN’s BASKETBALL TEAM STARTS SEASON WITH A WIN
The IUP women started their season with a 66-52 win over Davis and Elkins at the KCAC Friday night. After a close first quarter, the women broke away in the second, scoring 18 to Davis and Elkins 10 points, then the defense clamped down and limited the opposition to just 24 points in the second half.
d9and10sports.com
Clearfield Holds Off Late St. Marys Drive to Claim D9 3A Football Title
BROCKWAY, Pa. – Isaac Putt’s interception in the corner of the end zone with just over 20 seconds remaining sealed a 13-7 win for Clearfield over St. Marys in the District 9 Class 3A Championship. Putt snagged Justin Dornisch’s halfback pass attempt as the Flying Dutch were facing...
d9and10sports.com
Class 3A final tonight: Bison and Dutch
BROCKWAY — Play on. The looming weather for Friday night will be at least wet and windy, so how it’ll factor into the District 9 Class 3A Championship game at Varischetti Field depends on what teams try to do the most. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. with...
wccsradio.com
DISTRICT 6 FOOTBALL PLAYOFF WEEKEND KICKS OFF WITH UPSETS
The District 6 football playoffs resumed last night with semifinal games in Class AA. Fourth-seeded Bishop Guilfoyle upset undefeated top seed Richland, 32-22, and will face second-seeded Penns Valley, a 34-14 winner over Bald Eagle Area. In the Class 6A final, State College stopped Altoona, 28-7. The Class A semifinals...
SKYLIGHTS 2022: Playoffs Week 2 high school football final scores
PITTSBURGH — The Skylights 2022 season is winding down, and we’ve got some great match-ups for the first week of high school football playoffs in western Pennsylvania!. Here are the games we are covering this Friday on Skylights:. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
WPIAL keeps football games on Friday despite rain; Westinghouse now Thursday
Don’t forget to bring an umbrella or two. The WPIAL plans to keep its playoff football games on Friday night as scheduled despite a weather forecast that predicts heavy rains across Pennsylvania from the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole. Another PIAA district moved games to Thursday, but the WPIAL is standing firm.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
After making statement with playoff win, Ligonier Valley runs into powerful Beaver Falls
Ligonier Valley celebrated its first WPIAL playoff win last Friday night — on the bus ride home. It was loud. It was a good time. The bus was rocking as it pulled out of the parking lot at Offutt Field in Greensburg and made its way eastbound on Route 30.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Thomas Jefferson runs over Latrobe, gives coach Bill Cherpak 300th win
The remnants of Hurricane Nicole on Friday night forced Thomas Jefferson to go back to what it has done successfully under Bill Cherpak’s reign as coach: old-school football. Thomas Jefferson used a strong running game and an overwhelming defense to defeat Latrobe, 21-6, in the WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinals....
New Castle High School boys’ basketball preview
New Castle finished runner-up in last year's Class 5A state tournament.
wccsradio.com
ANDREW SHIMMEL, 92
Andrew “Peanuts” Shimmel, 92, of Homer City, died Tuesday, November 8, 2022, with family by his side. Born on April 2, 1930, in Tide, he was a son of the late John Shimmel and Mary (Russell) Shimmel. A coal miner for many years, Andrew proudly stated he was...
wccsradio.com
INDIANA THEATER REOPENS TONIGHT FOR ROCK SHOW
A downtown performance venue will start another chapter as it opens up tonight for the first of a ten-show series. The Indiana Theater will reopen tonight after undergoing renovations to host Joe Grushecky and the House Rockers with special guest Gene The Werewolf tonight with the show starting at 6:00 PM. This marks the first event since the venue was used as a worship space for some churches. Tonight’s concert will be the first of a ten concert series at the Indiana Theater. Charles Olson is one of the organizers behind the concert series and said that he is leaning into his Pittsburgh Rock connections to book the first few acts.
About 680 Pittsburgh customers remain without power
About 680 Duquesne Light customers in the Pittsburgh area were without power around 2 p.m. Friday. Over 2,200 customers had been without power earlier Friday afternoon. Impacted neighborhoods included Bloomfield, East Liberty, Garfield, Green Tree, McKeesport, Shadyside, Squirrel Hill, Stanton Heights, Westwood and Wilkins. The utility company expects all service...
