Pittsburgh, PA

High School Football PRO

Cresson, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Central High School - Martinsburg football team will have a game with Penn Cambria High School on November 12, 2022, 16:00:00.
MARTINSBURG, PA
wccsradio.com

INDIANA HOCKEY, HOMER-CENTER VOLLEYBALL

In WPIHL hockey, Indiana fell to Greensburg Salem, 3-2. Indiana goals were scored by Andrew Kobak and Ash Lockard. Lockard’s was a third period game-tying goal but Greensburg Salem scored with under two minutes left in the game. Homer-Center plays its quarterfinal state Class A volleyball game Saturday at...
INDIANA, PA
wccsradio.com

BUSY DAY FOR IUP SPORTS

It’s a big day for IUP sports as we’ll have both football and basketball games on Your Hometown Stations today. The Crimson Hawks football team as they take on Shepherd for the PSAC Championship at Miller Stadium. IUP clinched its share of the PSAC west title last week with a 45-0 rout of Clarion last Saturday, while Shepherd carries a perfect record into today’s game thanks to a 37-14 win over East Stroudsburg last week. The Rams are making their first PSAC championship appearance since joining the league in 2019. You can hear the game starting at 2:30 on U-92.5 FM.
INDIANA, PA
wccsradio.com

PANTHERS DROP BACKYARD BRAWL: BASKETBALL EDITION TO WVU

The Pitt Basketball team suffered its first loss to the season last night, falling to WVU 81-56 in the basketball version of the Backyard Brawl. Jamarius Burton led the Panthers with 16 points, while Greg Elliott had 12. The rest of the team was limited to single-digits or no points at all. Joe Toussaint led WVU with 18 points, four Mountaineers getting to double-digit points.
MORGANTOWN, WV
beavercountyradio.com

Link For Ligonier Valley vs. Beaver Falls; 11/11/22 at 6:30 PM

WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460 and WMBA-FM 95.7’s Mike Azadian and John Perrotto have the call from Reeves Field at Geneva College of this 2022 WPIAL Class 2A Quarterfinals high school football playoff game as the Tigers battle the Rams. If you can’t tune into the game you...
BEAVER FALLS, PA
wccsradio.com

BIG WEEKEND FOR IUP FOOTBALL, BASKETBALL

The IUP Crimson Hawks host the Shepherd Rams tomorrow afternoon in the PSAC championship game at Miller Stadium. IUP All-American wide receiver Duane Brown has caught 66 passes this season for 1,045 yards and 16 touchdowns. He’s averaging 116.11 yards receiving per game. But Brown has not practiced this week.
INDIANA, PA
wtae.com

Operation Football: This week's featured WPIAL playoff games

PITTSBURGH — High school football playoffs continue this weekend in Western Pennsylvania. Below is a list of WPIAL playoff games that will be covered by Operation Football on Friday night. Game of the Week: Laurel Highlands at Central Valley. Bethel Park vs. Upper St. Clair (at Canon-McMillan) Pine-Richland vs....
PITTSBURGH, PA
wccsradio.com

IUP WOMEN’s BASKETBALL TEAM STARTS SEASON WITH A WIN

The IUP women started their season with a 66-52 win over Davis and Elkins at the KCAC Friday night. After a close first quarter, the women broke away in the second, scoring 18 to Davis and Elkins 10 points, then the defense clamped down and limited the opposition to just 24 points in the second half.
INDIANA, PA
d9and10sports.com

Class 3A final tonight: Bison and Dutch

BROCKWAY — Play on. The looming weather for Friday night will be at least wet and windy, so how it’ll factor into the District 9 Class 3A Championship game at Varischetti Field depends on what teams try to do the most. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. with...
CLEARFIELD, PA
wccsradio.com

DISTRICT 6 FOOTBALL PLAYOFF WEEKEND KICKS OFF WITH UPSETS

The District 6 football playoffs resumed last night with semifinal games in Class AA. Fourth-seeded Bishop Guilfoyle upset undefeated top seed Richland, 32-22, and will face second-seeded Penns Valley, a 34-14 winner over Bald Eagle Area. In the Class 6A final, State College stopped Altoona, 28-7. The Class A semifinals...
NORTHERN CAMBRIA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Thomas Jefferson runs over Latrobe, gives coach Bill Cherpak 300th win

The remnants of Hurricane Nicole on Friday night forced Thomas Jefferson to go back to what it has done successfully under Bill Cherpak’s reign as coach: old-school football. Thomas Jefferson used a strong running game and an overwhelming defense to defeat Latrobe, 21-6, in the WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinals....
LATROBE, PA
wccsradio.com

ANDREW SHIMMEL, 92

Andrew “Peanuts” Shimmel, 92, of Homer City, died Tuesday, November 8, 2022, with family by his side. Born on April 2, 1930, in Tide, he was a son of the late John Shimmel and Mary (Russell) Shimmel. A coal miner for many years, Andrew proudly stated he was...
HOMER CITY, PA
wccsradio.com

INDIANA THEATER REOPENS TONIGHT FOR ROCK SHOW

A downtown performance venue will start another chapter as it opens up tonight for the first of a ten-show series. The Indiana Theater will reopen tonight after undergoing renovations to host Joe Grushecky and the House Rockers with special guest Gene The Werewolf tonight with the show starting at 6:00 PM. This marks the first event since the venue was used as a worship space for some churches. Tonight’s concert will be the first of a ten concert series at the Indiana Theater. Charles Olson is one of the organizers behind the concert series and said that he is leaning into his Pittsburgh Rock connections to book the first few acts.
INDIANA, PA
Tribune-Review

About 680 Pittsburgh customers remain without power

About 680 Duquesne Light customers in the Pittsburgh area were without power around 2 p.m. Friday. Over 2,200 customers had been without power earlier Friday afternoon. Impacted neighborhoods included Bloomfield, East Liberty, Garfield, Green Tree, McKeesport, Shadyside, Squirrel Hill, Stanton Heights, Westwood and Wilkins. The utility company expects all service...
PITTSBURGH, PA

