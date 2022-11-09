Read full article on original website
BUSY DAY FOR IUP SPORTS
It’s a big day for IUP sports as we’ll have both football and basketball games on Your Hometown Stations today. The Crimson Hawks football team as they take on Shepherd for the PSAC Championship at Miller Stadium. IUP clinched its share of the PSAC west title last week with a 45-0 rout of Clarion last Saturday, while Shepherd carries a perfect record into today’s game thanks to a 37-14 win over East Stroudsburg last week. The Rams are making their first PSAC championship appearance since joining the league in 2019. You can hear the game starting at 2:30 on U-92.5 FM.
FOUR HERITAGE CONFERENCE TEAMS DO BATTLE IN DISTRICT VI SEMIFINALS
The District VI Class A semifinal matchups are tonight with four Heritage Conference teams in the mix. One matchup features a cross-town rivalry as second seed Northern Cambria hosts third seed Cambria Heights at Duffy Daugherty Stadium in a rematch of the Coal Bowl on Cat Country 106.3 FM. This...
IUP WOMEN’s BASKETBALL TEAM STARTS SEASON WITH A WIN
The IUP women started their season with a 66-52 win over Davis and Elkins at the KCAC Friday night. After a close first quarter, the women broke away in the second, scoring 18 to Davis and Elkins 10 points, then the defense clamped down and limited the opposition to just 24 points in the second half.
DISTRICT 6 FOOTBALL PLAYOFF WEEKEND KICKS OFF WITH UPSETS
The District 6 football playoffs resumed last night with semifinal games in Class AA. Fourth-seeded Bishop Guilfoyle upset undefeated top seed Richland, 32-22, and will face second-seeded Penns Valley, a 34-14 winner over Bald Eagle Area. In the Class 6A final, State College stopped Altoona, 28-7. The Class A semifinals...
ANDREW SHIMMEL, 92
Andrew “Peanuts” Shimmel, 92, of Homer City, died Tuesday, November 8, 2022, with family by his side. Born on April 2, 1930, in Tide, he was a son of the late John Shimmel and Mary (Russell) Shimmel. A coal miner for many years, Andrew proudly stated he was...
INDIANA THEATER REOPENS TONIGHT FOR ROCK SHOW
A downtown performance venue will start another chapter as it opens up tonight for the first of a ten-show series. The Indiana Theater will reopen tonight after undergoing renovations to host Joe Grushecky and the House Rockers with special guest Gene The Werewolf tonight with the show starting at 6:00 PM. This marks the first event since the venue was used as a worship space for some churches. Tonight’s concert will be the first of a ten concert series at the Indiana Theater. Charles Olson is one of the organizers behind the concert series and said that he is leaning into his Pittsburgh Rock connections to book the first few acts.
RIVER VALLEY SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES ALTERNATIVE FUNDING FOR STADIUM PROJECT
At a special meeting held Thursday evening, the River Valley School Board approved two motions related to the construction of a new football stadium at the Blairsville campus. One of those motions is to adopt a bond resolution for additional money for the project. Board President Rick Harper explains that with this new bond issue, there will be no increase in taxes to district residents.
REMNANTS OF HURRICANE NICOLE EXPECTED TO HIT INDIANA COUNTY TOMORROW
It could be both a blessing and a curse to see the heavy rains associated with the remnants of Hurricane Nicole come into the area on Friday. We’ve heard reports of Nicole hitting the coast of Florida last night as a category one hurricane, and the storm has continued to weaken as it remains over land. The worst of it is expected to pass by Indiana County, but some of the storm is expected to hit Indiana County, bringing about an inch of rainfall and strong winds as well.
VETERANS DAY CLOSURES IN EFFECT
Today is Veterans Day, a day set aside to honor those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. As today is a federal holiday, there are several closures in effect for today. All federal, state and local government offices are closed today, including the Indiana County Courthouse and district courts, and PennDOT driver’s license centers. PA Liquor Stores are open for their normal hours today.
REPORTS NOT YET RELEASED ON AMISH BUGGY CRASHES
Authorities have not yet released any information on a crash involving a motor vehicle and an Amish buggy yesterday morning on Route 839 in Cowanshannock Township, Armstrong County. The accident happened on Jordan Hill, a steep, curving roadway, between 8:30 and 9 AM. One person was reportedly flown from the...
BLAIRSVILLE BOROUGH VETERANS’ DAY PARADE CANCELED
Another Veterans’ Day celebration was canceled this afternoon. Officials with Blairsville Borough announced that the borough’s Veterans’ Day parade scheduled for tomorrow is canceled due to impending heavy rainfall resulting from Hurricane Nicole. Blairsville Fire Department spokesperson Ab Dettorre confirmed the reports to Renda Media shortly and adds that there are no plans to make it up.
FIRST RESPONDERS HAVE QUIET DAY ON THURSDAY
After a day that saw five brush fires and several other emergency calls, first responders in Indiana County had a relatively quiet day with just three calls reported by Indiana County 911. The first call was at 2:10 PM for a landing zone to be set up on Bell School...
NEGOTIATIONS CONTINUE BETWEEN PENNS MANOR, TEACHER’S UNION
The negotiations between the Penns Manor School District and the Penns Manor Education Association were discussed at Wednesday night’s School Board meeting. Grace Peace, who works as a substitute teacher in the elementary school, said that she wants to see negotiations move forward and for the district to give the teachers all the support possible and what they want as part of the contract. Jill Eckenrode, who is the chair of the negotiations committee, said that negotiations are continuing amicably between the two sides, even though they are going slowly.
IBP REPORTS: SIMPLE ASSAULT, DUI
Three juveniles were charged following an incident last Friday in Indiana Borough. Indiana Borough Police were dispatched to the 00 block of South Coulter Avenue around 5:19 p.m. on November 4th for a report of a juvenile male that was assaulted. Through an investigation, officers learned that two 14-year-old boys engaged in a fight in an alleyway.
RASH OF BRUSH FIRES CONTINUED ON TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY
While there may be some relief coming in the form of rain showers from Hurricane Nicole tomorrow, conditions are still ripe now for brush fires, with more reported on Tuesday and Wednesday. Only one brush fire was reported on Tuesday, and that was a fire reported in Clymer Borough. Clymer...
CLYMER BOROUGH COUNCIL INSTITUTES FIRE BAN
At the request of the Clymer Fire Department, Clymer Borough Council on Wednesday night approved putting a fire ban in place for the borough. Clymer Fire Chief John Gromley said that the recent string of dry weather has made conditions ripe for brush fires. Gromley said that the ban includes...
