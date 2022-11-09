Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
28-Year-Old Man Was Brutally Tortured, Bitten, And Robbed on Manhattan Subway PlatformAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Purse Snatchers Open Fire on Good Samaritan in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Drags Pedestrian Through Brooklyn - Police Search For DriverBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
Muggers Shove Victims to Sidewalk in Separate Attacks in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Nicole's Remnants, Torrential Rain And 50 MPH Winds Hit New YorkAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
