This week, a man was sentenced to life in prison for dousing his partner in petrol and setting her on fire in 1998 – an attack that would kill her decades later. Mother of two Jacqueline Kirk suffered “unimaginable” physical injuries that required hours of surgery on a tracheotomy, facial reconstruction and skin grafting after 35 per cent of her body was burnt. The man responsible, Steven Craig, was inspired by the 1992 Quentin Tarantino film Reservoir Dogs when he carried out the attack in Weston-super-Mare nearly a quarter of a century ago. The particular scene is where Michael...

17 MINUTES AGO