Jewish community seeks education, peace surrounding antisemitism after finding stickers and drawings near and on campusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Sears scores 107th-minute winner as No. 6 Buckeyes beat Bucknell 1-0, advance to the second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 4 Ohio State downs No. 10 Virginia Tech 18-13 in home openerThe LanternBlacksburg, VA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State goaltending struggles, Buckeyes swept by Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Nothing I’ve been a part of before’: How Ohio State special teams weathered dreary conditions at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Columbus Weather: Wintry mix of rain and snow on tap for OSU game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Happy Saturday! Following a fantastic week, temps tumble, and we take a bit of a turn heading into this extended forecast. Every day through this seven-day period, will be below normal. We are in for a cold start to the weekend with cloudy skies Saturday morning and a wintry mix moving in, just in time for the OSU-Indiana kickoff at noon.
Columbus Weather: Enjoy what probably will be the last pleasant evening of the year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One more nice evening then it turns windy, wet, and wintry. Dramatically colder temperatures are on the way for the foreseeable future. The furnace is about to get a significant workout. (Story continues below the daily forecast) THURSDAY NIGHT: turning cloudy with rain arriving overnight...
Emergency Management Agency hosts winter preparedness meet up
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Halloween decorations still aren’t put away in many neighborhoods, but across central Ohio, Emergency Preparedness officials are getting ready for winter weather. “When snow and ice come, our guys know that is an all-hands-on-deck situation,” Brooke Ebersole with the Ohio Department of Transportation...
What to do this weekend in Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several events are taking place this weekend across Central Ohio including Veterans Day Parades and activities. WonderLight's Christmas also returns to the Hartford Fairgrounds on Friday!. Friday, November 11. Veterans Day at Columbus Zoo and Aquarium: The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is offering half-priced admission...
Columbus Zoo siamang, Olga, dies at 33 years old
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium shared Friday its beloved siamang, Olga, died on Nov. 2 after her health had significantly and rapidly declined. The zoo said she recently had decreased appetite and activity levels. In an effort to figure out what was going on with Olga, the zoo's Animal Health team sedated her for a CT scan and diagnostic sampling.
Military Appreciation Game: Ohio soldiers take Buckeye pride with them wherever they serve
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In honor of Veterans Day, Saturday’s game marks Ohio State’s Military Appreciation Game, which celebrates the men and women who serve and have served in our armed forces. On Your Side ABC 6 recently had a chance to plug in with some of...
Rock legend Joe Walsh starts Central Ohio Veterans Day Parade with a bang
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Nationwide Arena is soon to be overrun with rock stars as Rock Hall of Fame guitarist Joe Walsh brings some of the biggest acts from Ohio to one stage to help raise money for veterans groups. ABC 6/FOX 28 anchors Stacia Naquin and Bob Kendrick...
Columbus Turkey Trot returns on Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Turkey Trot is a Thanksgiving tradition in Central Ohio!. This annual tradition returns on Thanksgiving and benefits the Easterseals of Central and Southeast Ohio. The event is a big partnership with Chase Bank as well. Easterseals CEO Pandora Shaw-Dupras, Chase Bank market director...
Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell previews Ohio State vs. Indiana
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — The No. 2 Buckeyes are back on their own turf today as they host the Indiana Hoosiers at noon. Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell joins Good Day Columbus with his game prediction. For more football content click here.
WWII veteran with bittersweet survival story calls Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A former aircraft mechanic who served in WWII and now calls Columbus home has an interesting story of survival. U.S. Army Air Force veteran Jim McLaughlin had wanted to become a pilot but was instead assigned as an aircraft mechanic at Douglas Army Airfield in Arizona.
Franklin County Dog Shelter faces food shortage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you walk into the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, you will see empty shelves and a bare pantry. The pantry at the shelter is stocked with 100% donations and it serves the community for free. It provides temporary support for those who could not afford to feed their fur babies.
Pelontonia celebrating 2022 fundraising at "Night of Impact" event
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Pelotonia is holding an event Thursday night to celebrate and reveal its fundraising total for the year. "A Night of Impact" will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at KEMBA Live!. Eric Olsavsky, Pelotonia's vice president of community engagement and partnership joined Good...
I-70 closed in Licking County following deadly crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A section of Interstate 70 eastbound in Licking County is closed Friday morning following a deadly car crash. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the accident involved a car and a semi-truck. Police said a Chevrolet Equinox being driven by James L. Parker, 82, of...
BalletMet's 'The Nutcracker' returns to the Ohio Theatre Dec. 8
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A beloved Columbus holiday tradition, BalletMet's "The Nutcracker", will return to the Ohio Theatre for 19 performances this December. “The Nutcracker is always such a special way for us all to ring in the holiday season,” BalletMet Artistic Director, Edwaard Liang, said. “It’s truly the most wonderful time of the year for us as a company when we get to gather everyone together – including our academy students – to bring this cherished tradition back to life for our city.”
2002 Week 11: Looking back at OSU's 'Holy Buckeye' escape at Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WSYX) -- It is arguably the most memorable play in Ohio State football history. Trailing 6-3 late at Purdue, on 4th-and-1, OSU quarterback Craig Krenzel lofted a 37-yard touchdown pass that Michael Jenkins caught over his shoulder as he crossed the goal line, sending the Buckeye faithful at Ross-Ade Stadium into a frenzy, and preserving the visitors' perfect season at 11-0, still on track for a Big Ten championship and a spot in the national championship game.
Demolition begins at future home of largest recycling center in North America
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus is one step closer to being the home of the largest recycling center in North America. Demolition started Tuesday and will clear the way for a $50 million Rumpke Recycling Center in northeast Columbus. The 200,000-square-foot facility will be built at 1178 Joyce Avenue....
Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks coming to Ohio Stadium
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and Live Nation officials on Thursday announced that Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will perform at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 5. Tickets will go on sale on Nov. 18. Joel and Nicks announced a joint tour that will include stops next year in...
Good Day Marketplace Veterans Day Special
This Veteran's Day, the National Veteran's Day Memorial and Museum (NVMM) teamed up with Good Day Marketplace for a special show honoring the millions of military service men and women who have served our country. Opened in 2018, NVMM is a true destination. It's the only museum in the country...
Crossroads Church looking to feed families in need this Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The holidays can be tricky for those struggling with food insecurities. Getting a meal, let alone on a holiday, is not easy for everybody, but Crossroads Church is hoping to help feed 280 families in need this Thanksgiving. "We know this time of year is...
Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba, TreVeyon Henderson out against Indiana
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Once again, Ohio State will be without running back TreVeyon Henderson and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Smith-Njigba has been out since the Iowa game, and Henderson last played against Penn State. These players are a game-time decision:. OT Dawand Jones. RB Chip Trayanum. OC Toby Wilson.
