COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A beloved Columbus holiday tradition, BalletMet's "The Nutcracker", will return to the Ohio Theatre for 19 performances this December. “The Nutcracker is always such a special way for us all to ring in the holiday season,” BalletMet Artistic Director, Edwaard Liang, said. “It’s truly the most wonderful time of the year for us as a company when we get to gather everyone together – including our academy students – to bring this cherished tradition back to life for our city.”

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO