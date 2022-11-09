Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
[Update] Emergency Personnel Responding to Possible Gunshot Victim on Old Briceland Road
Emergency personnel are responding with lights and sirens to the report of a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound east west of Garberville just before 4 p.m. on November 11. Scanner traffic indicates the reporting party, an off-duty Alameda Police officer is stating that a subject is inside a white Toyota Tacoma along the 5400 block of Old Briceland Road with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The dispatcher stated that the vehicle is along the road between Garberville and Briceland, possibly near the Marshall Ranch.
kymkemp.com
22-Year-Old Arrested After Crash Following High Speed Chase Yesterday
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Nov. 9, 2022, at about 8:44 a.m., a Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputy on patrol in...
kymkemp.com
Information on October Poaching Incident Released
On 10/19/2022 local Wildlife Officers with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) received a call for assistance from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in Garberville. The previous evening, CHP received a report from a landowner in southern Humboldt concerning a possible poached deer. Wildlife Officers responded to the...
mendofever.com
Ukiah Man Pleads Guilty to Lighting Twelve Fires in August 2020
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County District Attorney:. With his jury trial scheduled to begin this coming Monday, defendant Alberto Vincent Acosta, age 34, of Ukiah, instead admitted responsibility in the Mendocino County Superior Court Wednesday morning for “willfully and maliciously“ setting a series of fires in and around Ukiah in August 2020.
mendofever.com
Vehicle vs Pedestrian, Assault/Battery – Fort Bragg Police Logs 11.08.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
A Mendocino County Woman and Her Four Dogs Were Stranded Seven Hours After Crashing Off a Snowy Mountain Road
The following is a post published on the Caltrans District 2 Facebook page:. A Ukiah woman is feeling extra thankful that several District 2 Maintenance employees were in the right place at the right time after a terrible car crash left her and her dogs stranded at the bottom of an embankment for over seven hours.
kymkemp.com
Woman Taken to Hospital, Man Arrested After Firearm Alleged to Have Fired Accidentally
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Nov. 5, 2022, at about 12:14 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the...
mendofever.com
A Break In at the Low Gap County Government Complex Results in the Arrest of Fort Bragg Man
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11/03/22, at approximately 7:18 AM, UPD Officers were dispatched to 501 Low Gap Rd., The...
kymkemp.com
High-Speed Chase North of Eureka Ends in Crash on Highway 101; Driver Flees Scene
A high-speed chase on Highway 101 has ended in a single vehicle crash under the Sunset 14th Street overpass near Arcata just before 9 a.m. on November 9th. Scanner traffic indicated officers were in pursuit of a 4-door sedan through the safety corridor north of Eureka with speeds between 100-120 mph. Officers in pursuit discontinued the pursuit due to safety issues as the vehicle weaved in and out of traffic, cutting drivers off.
kymkemp.com
Three Dead (Including Shooter) After Trinity County Rampage
Press release from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Department:. On Monday, November 7, 2022, at approximately 9:15 AM, a shooting was reported in the parking lot of a Weaverville area business. Trinity County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene and confirmed that the victim, Shane Gillespie, of Weaverville, CA, was deceased.
kymkemp.com
Holmes Flat Road Closure
Holmes Flat Road will be closed at the low-water bridge, beginning 11/14/2022 for a minimum of 1 week due to core drilling and testing. The bypass road will be open.
krcrtv.com
Drivers required to now carry chains on Titlow Hill Road
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — Anyone traveling on Titlow Hill Road is required to carry chains after six new inches of snowfall. This safety update is as of Nov. 8, and roads are still open to all towers. For further updates on road conditions and chain advisories, visit https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov.
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Roads Urges Titlow Hill Road Drivers to Carry Chains
2 inches of new snow on Titlow Hill Road, road continues to stay open to towers. Everyone should carry chains.
kymkemp.com
Crash off Hwy 255
At 10:14 p.m., emergency personnel received word that a vehicle had gone into the water on Hwy 255 near Young Lane west of Arcata. A dispatcher requested that firefighters respond with swimmers. However, when firefighters arrived on scene about 10:35 p.m., they found one vehicle off the roadway but no one trapped in the vehicle.
kymkemp.com
Yurt on Fire Southeast of Trinidad
At 6:23 p.m., firefighters learned of a yurt on fire in at the corner of Fox Farm Road and North Westhaven Road. The first firefighters on scene saw the building fully engulfed in flames. The fire was not spreading and there were no nearby structures or vehicles in danger. Please...
actionnewsnow.com
2 ounces of rainbow-colored fentanyl seized in Redding, man arrested
REDDING, Calif. - A Weaverville man was arrested after officers located about two ounces of bright-colored fentanyl on Friday. The Redding Police Department arrested 43-year-old Fredrick Guidotti after officers located the fentanyl, 47 pills of oxycodone, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and money. Officers said Guidotti was arrested in the Westwood Village...
kymkemp.com
32-Year-Old Fortuna Man Dead in Broadway Crash Last Week
On November 3, 2022, at about 12:55 p.m., officers with the Eureka Police Department responded to the 2800 block of Broadway for the report of a collision involving two vehicles. The driver of the involved truck was reported to be uninjured while the status of the driver of the sedan was unknown.
kymkemp.com
Trinity County Animal Shelter Nearing Capacity: Needs Help to Remain a ‘No Kill’ Shelter
Information from the Trinity County Animal Shelter’s Facebook page:. As most of you know for almost a year we have been struggling with our shelter being over capacity; animals are being adopted at a slower rate, lost animals are going unclaimed, and an increased number of animal owners are seeking to re-home or surrender their pets. We have long had more animals than families looking to adopt and by utilizing other shelters and rescue groups, we have been able to find placements for those excess numbers. By doing this, we have been fortunate enough to be a ‘no kill’ shelter for close to 2 decades.
mendofever.com
Ukiah Man Booked in County Jail After Deputies Allegedly Find Him Intoxicated and Siphoning Gas
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 10-31-2022 at 5:26 A.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched regarding a subject...
Missing North Bay woman now located
UPDATE: Police confirm Markovich has been located. COTATI, Calif. (KRON) — The Cotati Police Department reported Monday that a woman went missing while driving to Oregon. Camille Rose Markovich, 26, was last heard from in the area of Eureka, CA. Markovich was driving from Cotati to Selma, OR on Highway 101 and was last heard […]
