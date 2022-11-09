Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Confession leads to renewed hope in Cape Girardeau murder case
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s a nightmare Yameka Robinson relives over and over again. “It’s traumatizing, it’s something I see every night when I go to sleep,” said Yameka Robinson. She says she lives in fear. “Everyday, all the time,” said Robinson. A new...
Illinois man charged in kidnapping and murder case
The Clinton County State's Attorney's Office charged a Breese, Illinois man in connection with a recent kidnapping and murder investigation.
republicmonitor.com
Two men arrested in connection with police hit-and-run
Two men were arrested in connection with a hit-and-run with the police in early October. Through a continued investigation and with the assistance of the Cape Girardeau Police Department and U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office has identified and arrested two suspects from an incident occurring in Perry County on October 5, 2022.
KFVS12
Assault investigation leads to early morning chase
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An investigation into an assault in Cape Girardeau led to an early morning chase into southern Illinois. According to Cape Girardeau Police, officers were investigating an assault which happened on the 1300 block of N. Mount Auburn just before 2 a.m. on Thursday, November 10.
kzimksim.com
Cape Girardeau man arrested for 2nd-degree murder
On Monday, deputies from the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, along with members of the U.S. Marshal Service Heartland Fugitive Task Force and surrounding agencies, served an arrest warrant on 20-year-old Jamourion Grimsley, of Cape Girardeau. The warrant was a no-bond out of Pemiscot County Circuit Court for 2nd-degree Murder. Grimsley was transported to the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center, where he remains incarcerated on a no-bond warrant for Murder.
Multiple overnight break-ins in St. Louis
Six more business break-ins occurred in St. Louis overnight.
21-year-old charged in young mother's death in south St. Louis found guilty
ST. LOUIS — A jury returned a guilty verdict for a 21-year-old linked to a 2020 murder of a new mother in south St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood. On Thursday, Steven Washington was convicted of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and three counts of armed criminal action. His initial trial in September ended with a mistrial amid unanimous verdicts.
Granite City man sentenced for Illinois Route 3 fatal shooting
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Granite City man will spend the next several decades in prison for his role in a 2021 highway shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that Mantia Johnson Jr. was sentenced to 30 years in prison for first-degree murder, 15 years for attempted first-degree murder, and 10 years for aggravated discharge of a firearm.
timesnewspapers.com
Man Charged With Murder Following Stabbing In Webster Groves
A man from the Benton Park area has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred Wednesday night in Webster Groves. Darryl Ingram, 44, of the 3400 block of Tennessee Avenue in St. Louis, was charged Thursday, Nov. 10, with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, according to the St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney's Office. He is being held on a $150,000 cash-only bond, according to an arrest warrant filed with the charges.
KMOV
St. Louis police: 79-year-old man kidnapped, forced to drive to several banks
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A 79-year-old man was kidnapped and forced to drive to several banks to withdraw money Wednesday. The man told St. Louis police while was stopped at College and W. Florissant around 11:30 a.m. the suspect got into the passenger seat of his 2012 Ford Escape and said she needed a ride. The suspect reportedly indicated she was armed with a gun and pepper spray.
Police investigating an assault in Webster Groves
Police are investigating an assault Wednesday in the Webster Groves area.
Man wanted in deadly St. Louis shooting on Cherokee Street
A man is wanted for questioning in connection with a deadly shooting last month on Cherokee Street in south St. Louis.
KMOV
South City man held at gunpoint in attempt to sell car through Facebook Marketplace
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - It’s a rather unique sight on the road: a 2005 Chevy Cobalt with an American flag decal draped over the body. “Her name is Old Glory,” said South City resident Wayne Ervin. “Used it for Fourth of July parades, Veterans Day parades and just a joke.”
kttn.com
Illinois woman indicted for stealing $439,000 from Missouri bank
A former bank employee from Morrisonville, Illinois was arrested by the FBI Thursday after an indictment accused her of embezzling about $439,000. Samantha J. Cherry, 35, was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on October 26, 2022, on one felony count of theft or embezzlement by a bank officer. The indictment says she took the money from a UMB Bank branch in St. Louis between Jan. 1, 2021, and March 18, 2022.
Student arrested after bringing loaded gun to south St. Louis high school
ST. LOUIS — A student at a Saint Louis Public Schools high school was arrested Thursday after school security said he brought a loaded gun to school. In a letter to parents, Principal Kimberly Long of Nottingham Community Access and Job Training High School said the gun was found by safety officers Thursday morning. Long said the student said he brought the gun to school for protection after school because he has received "threats of violence in the surrounding neighborhood."
myleaderpaper.com
Four Jefferson County men face federal drug, gun charges
Four Jefferson County men have been accused of selling drugs and guns in St. Louis and Fenton, the U.S. Attorney’s Office reported. Donye “El Baggo” Peace, 19, of High Ridge; Anneyus D. James, 18, of Festus; Otis M. Patterson, 21, of Fenton; and Theodore Bradford, 18, whose town was not available, were indicted Oct. 19 in the U.S. District Court of Eastern Missouri in St. Louis, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
One dead, one arrested after stabbing in Webster Groves
One person has died after a stabbing Wednesday night in Webster Groves.
So St. Louis: My Car Was Stolen Twice and It Wasn't a Kia
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
Freeburg woman admits defrauding schools she worked for
A woman who worked as a business manager for a pair of Belleville-area schools pleaded guilty Wednesday to bank fraud in federal court.
kfmo.com
Farmington Pair Charged with Burglary
(Farmington, MO) Two Farmington residents, 34 year old Lindsey Ann Richard and 33 year old Kyle Richard Hale, are facing charges of second degree burglary and stealing $750 or more after they are alleged to have taken almost $3,000 worth of equipment and tools from a St. Francois county residence. Law enforcement officials used surveillance camera footage to assist them in the investigation. The pair was arrested Friday and booked into the St. Francois County jail. Richard's bond is set at $25,000 while Hale's bond is $100,000.
