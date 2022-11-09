A pizzeria in North Carolina was ranked as one of the best in the country.Wikipedia. One of the biggest debates in the foodie world is which state has the best pizza. Although there have been a plethora of articles and even television shows talking about the topic, one major national publication recently released an article naming the Top 50 Pizzerias in the United States and a pizzeria in North Carolina made the list. In this article, we will reveal which pizzeria in North Carolina made the list as well as others around the country that made the list.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO