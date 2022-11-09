Read full article on original website
Related
Not again: 2 NC counties fall back into CDC’s COVID-19 orange zone
Two counties are back in the orange zone with the highest level of COVID-19 in the communities on the newest map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Snow in Florida? Almanac predicts record-breaking cold
With the holiday season debatably in full swing, and the official start of winter quickly approaching, you may want to add a pair of extra thick socks to your holiday shopping list, according to an extended winter weather forecast from the Farmer's Almanac.
Photo Galleries: Nicole aftermath in Florida
Jacksonville, Fl — Nicole was the second latest hurricane to hit the continental United States. And it is the latest hurricane landfall ever on the east coast of Florida. 2022 is tied with 2001 for the most Atlantic hurricane formations in November. The storm washed away homes, chewed up...
Tornado watch extended, most canceled in Central NC; very low severe weather threat into evening
Tornado watch extended until 6:00 p.m.; most canceled in Central NC, very little severe weather threat going into the evening.
Coastal Georgia begins picking up the pieces from Tropical Storm Nicole
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Tropical Storm Nicole passed through Coastal Georgia and left scattered debris, flooded streets and broken tree limbs in its wake. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was with neighbors as they started their clean-up process. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “There were...
North Georgia school closures for Friday due to Nicole | LIST
ATLANTA — Nicole, which landed as a Category 1 hurricane in Florida on Thursday, has been moving toward Georgia and losing strength, weakening to a tropical storm as of mid-Thursday evening. The storm system is expected to bring potential severe weather up north with it through Georgia, and several school systems in north Georgia have begun announcing closures for Friday.
Nicole erodes beaches, plunges homes into ocean; 2 killed
Two people were killed Thursday, electrocuted by a downed power line in Conway, Fla., after Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Cast your lines: Trout being stocked for winter angling in North Carolina
More trout are coming to North Carolina waters for winter angling.
Millennials are flocking to this North Carolina city, new report finds
The city also has been named a hot spot for Generation Z.
This North Carolina city was named the best place to live for veterans. Here’s why
The city has long been recognized among the nation’s top cities for veterans.
iheart.com
Here's How Tropical Storm Nicole Is Predicted To Impact Georgia
Tropical Storm Nicole struck the Bahamas on Wednesday afternoon and is now on its way to Florida. According to WSB-TV, the storm is predicted to strike "South and middle Georgia" later in the week. Southeast Georgia could see winds strong enough to produce tornados and heavy rainfall. There is a possibility of up to two inches of rain, wind speeds over 40 mph, and severe weather warnings for the region.
First to Know Weather Day designated for Thursday
In anticipation of Nicole impacting Florida's Big Bend and south Georgia, a First to Know Weather Day has been established for Thursday.
Bay Net
Tornado Watch Issued For Parts Of Southern Maryland
– The previously issued Tornado Watch has been expanded in both time and area. The Watch now runs until 6 PM. Stafford, King George, Charles, and St. Mary’s Counties, as well as adjacent waters have been added to the Watch. WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 569 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE...
country1037fm.com
One North Carolina Town Makes The List of Most Underrated To Retire In America
Don’t we all hope to get there one day. I am talking about a healthy happy retirement one fine day. One North Carolina town makes the list of the most underrated places to retire in America. One of my favorite websites called Cheapism, has compiled a list of the...
country1037fm.com
How Will Subtropical Storm Nicole Affect North Carolina and South Carolina
We are thinking about our brothers and sisters in Florida as yet more potentially life threatening weather heads their way. How will subtropical storm Nicole affect North Carolina and South Carolina?. Subtropical storm Nicole reportedly formed in the Bahamas and is moving towards Florida’s east coast. Batten down the hatches...
A North Carolina Pizzeria Was Named One of the Best in the United States
A pizzeria in North Carolina was ranked as one of the best in the country.Wikipedia. One of the biggest debates in the foodie world is which state has the best pizza. Although there have been a plethora of articles and even television shows talking about the topic, one major national publication recently released an article naming the Top 50 Pizzerias in the United States and a pizzeria in North Carolina made the list. In this article, we will reveal which pizzeria in North Carolina made the list as well as others around the country that made the list.
NC mountains hit by ‘excessive’ flooding; 12+ roads closed with 7 inches of rain forecast from Nicole remnants
Extensive flooding in the Johns River valley below Collettsville is already underway.
WYFF4.com
Latest track shows Nicole moves over Upstate South Carolina Friday
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Nicole will bring rain to the Carolinas and Georgia Thursday into Friday the latest track shows. (Watch full forecast above) Nicole is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain as it makes landfall in Florida on Thursday. The latest weather models bring rain from Nicole...
kiss951.com
How To Safely Dispose Of Medications In North Carolina
Have you ever been prescribed a prescription medication you didn’t need to finish? If so you may have a cabinet full of unneeded or expired pills. You know you shouldn’t throw them away. But what should you do with them? Well, Novant Health has installed medication take-back containers to help you safely dispose of medications across North Carolina. You can find these containers in Novant hospital lobbies. These containers are accessible to anyone in the community free of charge. And they can be used to dispose of unused, unwanted, or expired prescription and/or OTC medications.
The 2nd most dangerous roadway in the US runs through the heart of metro Atlanta, agency says
ATLANTA — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says a metro interstate is the second most dangerous highway in the United States. Many people who drive Interstate 20 said they weren’t surprised by the new report. In fact, some people told Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston they try to...
Comments / 2