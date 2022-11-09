ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action News Jax

Photo Galleries: Nicole aftermath in Florida

Jacksonville, Fl — Nicole was the second latest hurricane to hit the continental United States. And it is the latest hurricane landfall ever on the east coast of Florida. 2022 is tied with 2001 for the most Atlantic hurricane formations in November. The storm washed away homes, chewed up...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
11Alive

North Georgia school closures for Friday due to Nicole | LIST

ATLANTA — Nicole, which landed as a Category 1 hurricane in Florida on Thursday, has been moving toward Georgia and losing strength, weakening to a tropical storm as of mid-Thursday evening. The storm system is expected to bring potential severe weather up north with it through Georgia, and several school systems in north Georgia have begun announcing closures for Friday.
ATLANTA, GA
iheart.com

Here's How Tropical Storm Nicole Is Predicted To Impact Georgia

Tropical Storm Nicole struck the Bahamas on Wednesday afternoon and is now on its way to Florida. According to WSB-TV, the storm is predicted to strike "South and middle Georgia" later in the week. Southeast Georgia could see winds strong enough to produce tornados and heavy rainfall. There is a possibility of up to two inches of rain, wind speeds over 40 mph, and severe weather warnings for the region.
GEORGIA STATE
Bay Net

Tornado Watch Issued For Parts Of Southern Maryland

– The previously issued Tornado Watch has been expanded in both time and area. The Watch now runs until 6 PM. Stafford, King George, Charles, and St. Mary’s Counties, as well as adjacent waters have been added to the Watch. WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 569 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE...
MARYLAND STATE
country1037fm.com

How Will Subtropical Storm Nicole Affect North Carolina and South Carolina

We are thinking about our brothers and sisters in Florida as yet more potentially life threatening weather heads their way. How will subtropical storm Nicole affect North Carolina and South Carolina?. Subtropical storm Nicole reportedly formed in the Bahamas and is moving towards Florida’s east coast. Batten down the hatches...
FLORIDA STATE
Kennardo G. James

WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WYFF4.com

Latest track shows Nicole moves over Upstate South Carolina Friday

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Nicole will bring rain to the Carolinas and Georgia Thursday into Friday the latest track shows. (Watch full forecast above) Nicole is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain as it makes landfall in Florida on Thursday. The latest weather models bring rain from Nicole...
GEORGIA STATE
kiss951.com

How To Safely Dispose Of Medications In North Carolina

Have you ever been prescribed a prescription medication you didn’t need to finish? If so you may have a cabinet full of unneeded or expired pills. You know you shouldn’t throw them away. But what should you do with them? Well, Novant Health has installed medication take-back containers to help you safely dispose of medications across North Carolina. You can find these containers in Novant hospital lobbies. These containers are accessible to anyone in the community free of charge. And they can be used to dispose of unused, unwanted, or expired prescription and/or OTC medications.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

