WGAL
Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $1M sold in York County
WEST YORK, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was sold in York County. The We Wish You a Merry Million ticket was sold at Big Mouth On The Run at 1308 N. George St. in West York. Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's...
WGAL
Man killed in crash on Interstate 83 in Conewago Township
A man was killed in a crash on Interstate 83 Wednesday afternoon, according to the York County coroner. The crash happened around 4:50 p.m. near the Strinestown Exit in Conewago Township. The coroner said the victim, identified as a 67-year-old man, was traveling south when his car veered across both...
WGAL
Nicole could cause localized flooding in south-central Pa.
The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole are expected to have an impact on the Susquehanna Valley. As far as today, sunshine warms highs to the mid-60s this afternoon, 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. Look for increasing clouds by evening. Tonight, temperatures will stay mild, near 50 degrees, thanks to cloudy...
WGAL
Milder Then Tracking Nicole
Milder temperatures return before rain arrives from Nicole. Impacts from Nicole here on Friday followed by much colder weather. We'll start to see some more clouds as we go through Thursday but it'll still be a nice day with highs rebounding into the 60s again. We don't expect the rain from Nicole to get here until Friday AM. We'll have rounds of rain through the day Friday and the winds will increase. The rain will be the heaviest overnight. It appears that the storm may speed up so we now expect the rain the end by early Saturday morning.
