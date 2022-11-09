Milder temperatures return before rain arrives from Nicole. Impacts from Nicole here on Friday followed by much colder weather. We'll start to see some more clouds as we go through Thursday but it'll still be a nice day with highs rebounding into the 60s again. We don't expect the rain from Nicole to get here until Friday AM. We'll have rounds of rain through the day Friday and the winds will increase. The rain will be the heaviest overnight. It appears that the storm may speed up so we now expect the rain the end by early Saturday morning.

2 DAYS AGO