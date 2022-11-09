Read full article on original website
Big Tech purge may be good for US and the world
Today’s business headlines herald a harsh reality for Big Tech: tumult at Twitter; meltdown at Meta; atrophy at Alphabet; adjustments at Amazon. Layoffs, sliding stock and shrinking valuations are hallmarks of the moment. Big Tech malaise is unfolding before our very eyes. While the tech downturn was not unexpected,...
