ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Republicans Sweep Iowa’s Congressional Districts

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago

(Untitled) — Republicans hold three of Iowa’s four seats in Congress. One race is too close to call. Republican incumbents Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Ashley Hinson win re-election over Democrats Christina Bohannan and Liz Mathis in the first and second Congressional districts. The 3rd Congressional District is too close to call, with Republican challenger Zach Nunn a fraction of a percent ahead of Democratic Incumbent Cindy Axne. In the 4th Congressional District, Republican Incumbent Randy Feenstra wins re-election over Democrat Ryan Melton by more than 100-thousand votes.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Iowa GOP Lawmakers Announce Leaders

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Republican lawmakers are announcing their leaders for the next legislative session. Pat Grassley has been re-elected Speaker of the House. Matt Windschitl will be House Majority Leader. Iowa Democrats have not announced their House leaders yet. The session begins January 9th.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Sees Near-Record Voter Turnout

(Des Moines) Iowa’s voter turnout for this year’s midterm election comes close to a record. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says one million, 220-thousand Iowans cast ballots in Tuesday’s election — the second-highest ever for a midterm election. 2018’s election is still topping at more than one point three million. Pate says every county is doing post-election audits in randomly selected precincts to help ensure the integrity of the vote. He says the governor’s race and constitutional amendment ballot measure will also be audited.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Long-Serving Democrats Unseated In Midterms

(Des Moines, IA) — Two of Iowa’s longest-serving Democrats have lost their bid for re-election. In the race for Attorney General, incumbent Tom Miller conceded late Tuesday night to Republican challenger Brenna Bird. Miller served as Iowa Attorney General for 27 years, starting in 1995. Republican Roby Smith unseated the nation’s longest-serving state treasurer. Democrat Iowa Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald was in office for 39 years going back to 1983.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Feenstra reelected to U.S. House in Iowa’s 4th Congressional District

(Washington D.C.) U.S. Representative Republican Randy Feenstra was reelected to the U.S. Congress, representing the 36-county 4th district in a landslide over Democratic Challenger Ryan Melton. Feenstra garnered 186,373 votes to Melton’s 84,149. Feenstra defeated incumbent Steve King in the primary election for the Republican nomination for Iowa’s 4th congressional district in 2020. He defeated Democratic nominee J. D. Scholten in the general election by more than 25 points and was sworn into Congress on January 3, 2021.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Republican Grassley elected to 8th U.S. Senate term

(Des Moines) Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley was elected to an eighth term, defeating Democrat Michael Franken. Grassley is now positioned as the Senate’s most senior member. Grassley beat the retired Navy admiral in one of the longtime Senator Grassley’s closest races. The longtime Republican Senator has been in Office since 1981.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Secretary Of State Calls For Audit Of 30,000 Ballots

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is calling for a recount involving 30-thousand ballots. Pate says due to technical problems, Des Moines and Warren counties officials are being told to recount their ballots. The fate of the State Auditor’s race likely hangs in the balance of the audited 30-thousand ballots as Democrat incumbent Rob Sand holds a three-thousand vote lead over Republican Todd Halbur.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Tips for Election Day

(Des Moines, IA) Voters across Iowa might need to do a little homework before casting their ballots on this Election Day. Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald says redistricting changed the polling place for many Iowans. He says voters who still have an absentee ballot either have to hand-deliver it to their auditor’s offices or surrender it at their polling places and vote as normal. Polls across Iowa are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa School Performance Profile Accountability Data discussed at the Atlantic School Board Meeting

(Atlantic) The Atlantic School Board held their Annual Meeting and Regular Meeting Wednesday evening. During the annual meeting, the board approved the 2021-22 Annual Report and 2021-22 Depository Statement. During the regular meeting, Superintendent Steve Barber reported on the Iowa School Performance Profile Accountability Data released by the Iowa Department...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Fishing, Boating Education Grants Available From Iowa DNR

(Undated) — Fishing and boating education grants are available for Hispanic Iowa residents. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ partnership with the Recreational Fishing and Boating Foundation aims to fund initiatives that educate Hispanic communities through programs, classes, and fishing activities. Details are available on the DNR’s website. Applications are due December 7th.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
19K+
Followers
23K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy