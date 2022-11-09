Republicans Sweep Iowa’s Congressional Districts

(Des Moines, IA) Voters across Iowa might need to do a little homework before casting their ballots on this Election Day. Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald says redistricting changed the polling place for many Iowans. He says voters who still have an absentee ballot either have to hand-deliver it to their auditor’s offices or surrender it at their polling places and vote as normal. Polls across Iowa are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

IOWA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO