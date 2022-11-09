Republicans Sweep Iowa’s Congressional Districts
(Untitled) — Republicans hold three of Iowa’s four seats in Congress. One race is too close to call. Republican incumbents Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Ashley Hinson win re-election over Democrats Christina Bohannan and Liz Mathis in the first and second Congressional districts. The 3rd Congressional District is too close to call, with Republican challenger Zach Nunn a fraction of a percent ahead of Democratic Incumbent Cindy Axne. In the 4th Congressional District, Republican Incumbent Randy Feenstra wins re-election over Democrat Ryan Melton by more than 100-thousand votes.
Comments / 0