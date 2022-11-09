Read full article on original website
WIVB
Ocasio-Cortez slams NY Democratic Party leadership over election results
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) slammed New York state party leadership on Wednesday after election returns showed the Empire State trending to the right, calling on the president of the group to resign. “NYS Dem party leadership, which was gutted under [former New York Gov. Andrew] Cuomo [D], stuffed with lobbyists,...
Democrats sweep three most competitive U.S. House races in North Carolina
(The Center Square) — Democrats swept North Carolina's three most competitive races for Congress on Tuesday night, including the 13th Congressional District currently held by Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd. Democrat state Sen. Jeff Jackson defeated former U.S. Army Special Forces veteran and Republican Pat Harrigan in the newly...
Washington Examiner
Fateful eight: Polls in key Senate races show midterm elections going down to the wire
With less than 48 hours until polls close, several key races in the House and Senate that will determine which party gains control of Congress for the next two years remain uncertain. Polling released in the final days leading up to election night shows Democrats and Republicans neck and neck...
Chronicle
Democrat Valerie Foushee wins 4th Congressional District, NC to send 7 Democrats, 7 Republicans to U.S. House
Democrat Valerie Foushee is projected to win her election to represent North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District, which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. She will succeed U.S. Rep. David Price, who announced in October 2021 that he will retire at the end of his term.
thecentersquare.com
Maine House race too close to call; Mills wins reelection as governor
(The Center Square) – Maine's nationally watched congressional race was too close to call late Tuesday night, with Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden battling for reelection amid a challenge from former Republican Congressman Bruce Poliquin in the pivotal midterm election. With more than 60% of the state's voting precincts...
WPFO
Democrats keep control of Legislature for the 3rd straight election
(BDN) -- Democrats cruised to majorities in both chambers of the Legislature and will continue to hold full control of Augusta after a Tuesday election in which they spent nearly three times more outside money than their Republican counterparts. The majority party claimed at least 77 seats in the 151-member...
Midterm election trifectas: Democrats won full government control in these states
Democrats have wrested power from Republicans in four states that previously had politically divided governments to take full control of state capitols following Tuesday’s midterm elections. The four states that have taken both legislative chambers and the governorship under Democratic control are Michigan, Minnesota, Maryland and Massachusetts. "By all...
ELECTION 2022: US Senate
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - U.S. Senator John Kennedy (R) has won his re-election bid, despite being opposed by 12 challengers. Kennedy was able to gather more than 60 percent of the vote. Gary Chambers (D) was second in the race with just 18 percent of the vote. Next was...
Republican who defeated head of DCCC says Democrats have no one to blame but themselves
New York Congressman-elect Michael Lawler tells Erin Burnett why he believes a Democrat-backed effort to redraw Congressional districts in New York backfired during this midterm election.
With no incumbent, Republican Morgan Luttrell takes early lead in U.S. House District 8 race
Candidates Morgan Luttrell, Laura Jones and Roy Eriksen are running to replace incumbent Kevin Brady in U.S. House of Representatives District 8. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Republican candidate Morgan Luttrell leads the three-way race for U.S. House of Representatives District 8, early voting results from the Texas Secretary of State's Office show. As of publication, early results are in for three of five counties, excluding Harris and Polk counties.
Washington Examiner
Midterm election results live: Midnight model shows GOP barely winning control of House
Laughing matter: Midnight projection shows GOP barely winning control of House. NBC News is projecting Republicans will secure the majority in the House by one seat but left the door open for Democrats to hold on to their majority. The projection just before midnight was Republicans with 219 seats and...
KFOX 14
Veronica Escobar wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 16th Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Veronica Escobar wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 16th Congressional District. Escobar faced challenger Republican Irene Armendariz Jackson. Escobar took office on Jan. 3, 2019, as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives. Sign up to receive the topmost interesting stories from in...
Control of House too close to call; Taylor-Greene, Gaetz win re-election
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Control of the House of Representatives was too close to call late Tuesday, as vote counting continued into the night, with some early races won by Republicans backed by former President Donald Trump while Democrats held on to some bellwether seats. Republicans only need to gain...
Democratic early voting trounces GOP in three states — analysts see something "different"
It's unclear whether the "Red Wave" the Republicans have been talking about since early 2022 will eventually materialize, but one thing is certain: Something is happening in early voting and it's helping the Democrats. MSNBC showed numbers in Ohio, Georgia and Wisconsin that prove the enthusiasm of Democrats to get...
Results: Democratic Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney loses his bid for reelection against Republican Michael Lawler in New York's 17th Congressional District election
Explore more race results below. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney was defeated by Republican Michael Lawler in New York's 17th Congressional District. The 17th District is located in the lower Hudson Valley. The Cook Political Report reclassified Maloney's reelection race to a "toss-up" just two weeks before Election Night. Election 2022...
NJ's top House race unsettled after Election Day; see who won in other contests
The premier House race in New Jersey was too close to call early Wednesday morning but the makeup of the rest of the congressional delegation is unchanged. Though all 12 of the congressional races were contested, District 7 garnered the most attention in the run up to Election Day because it was widely considered to flip back to Republican control.
WGAL
National Election Updates: House, Senate majority still undetermined
WASHINGTON — Republicans inched closer to a narrow House majority, while control of the Senate hinged on a few tight races in amidterm election that defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership. Here's the latest on key races as...
Democrats make gains in New Hampshire House, retain federal seats
Democrats defied pollsters’ predictions at both the federal and state levels Tuesday. New Hampshire House Clerk Paul Smith was waiting on five House races as of midday Wednesday, but said in a tweet a 200-200 party divide was “very possible.” Republicans currently hold a 24 seat majority. House Republicans lost a few high-profile members Tuesday. […] The post Democrats make gains in New Hampshire House, retain federal seats appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
