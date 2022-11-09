ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
WIVB

Ocasio-Cortez slams NY Democratic Party leadership over election results

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) slammed New York state party leadership on Wednesday after election returns showed the Empire State trending to the right, calling on the president of the group to resign. “NYS Dem party leadership, which was gutted under [former New York Gov. Andrew] Cuomo [D], stuffed with lobbyists,...
Chronicle

Democrat Valerie Foushee wins 4th Congressional District, NC to send 7 Democrats, 7 Republicans to U.S. House

Democrat Valerie Foushee is projected to win her election to represent North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District, which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. She will succeed U.S. Rep. David Price, who announced in October 2021 that he will retire at the end of his term.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Maine House race too close to call; Mills wins reelection as governor

(The Center Square) – Maine's nationally watched congressional race was too close to call late Tuesday night, with Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden battling for reelection amid a challenge from former Republican Congressman Bruce Poliquin in the pivotal midterm election. With more than 60% of the state's voting precincts...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Democrats keep control of Legislature for the 3rd straight election

(BDN) -- Democrats cruised to majorities in both chambers of the Legislature and will continue to hold full control of Augusta after a Tuesday election in which they spent nearly three times more outside money than their Republican counterparts. The majority party claimed at least 77 seats in the 151-member...
MAINE STATE
WAFB

ELECTION 2022: US Senate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - U.S. Senator John Kennedy (R) has won his re-election bid, despite being opposed by 12 challengers. Kennedy was able to gather more than 60 percent of the vote. Gary Chambers (D) was second in the race with just 18 percent of the vote. Next was...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Community Impact Houston

With no incumbent, Republican Morgan Luttrell takes early lead in U.S. House District 8 race

Candidates Morgan Luttrell, Laura Jones and Roy Eriksen are running to replace incumbent Kevin Brady in U.S. House of Representatives District 8. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Republican candidate Morgan Luttrell leads the three-way race for U.S. House of Representatives District 8, early voting results from the Texas Secretary of State's Office show. As of publication, early results are in for three of five counties, excluding Harris and Polk counties.
TEXAS STATE
Business Insider

Results: Democratic Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney loses his bid for reelection against Republican Michael Lawler in New York's 17th Congressional District election

Explore more race results below. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney was defeated by Republican Michael Lawler in New York's 17th Congressional District. The 17th District is located in the lower Hudson Valley. The Cook Political Report reclassified Maloney's reelection race to a "toss-up" just two weeks before Election Night. Election 2022...
WGAL

National Election Updates: House, Senate majority still undetermined

WASHINGTON — Republicans inched closer to a narrow House majority, while control of the Senate hinged on a few tight races in amidterm election that defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership. Here's the latest on key races as...
WISCONSIN STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

Democrats make gains in New Hampshire House, retain federal seats

Democrats defied pollsters’ predictions at both the federal and state levels Tuesday. New Hampshire House Clerk Paul Smith was waiting on five House races as of midday Wednesday, but said in a tweet a 200-200 party divide was “very possible.” Republicans currently hold a 24 seat majority. House Republicans lost a few high-profile members Tuesday.  […] The post Democrats make gains in New Hampshire House, retain federal seats appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy