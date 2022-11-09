ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinton, MA

waylandstudentpress.com

School Committee votes to keep Superintendent Easy in role during investigation

On Nov. 10, Wayland’s School Committee was called into an executive session, which was switched to a public, open session at the request of Superintendent Dr. Omar Easy. The committee voted on whether or not Easy should be put on leave pending an investigation for his conduct in an Oct. 13 administrative council meeting.
WAYLAND, MA
wgbh.org

Natick will remove its 90-year-old dam after contentious process

Natick’s local government on Wednesday voted to remove a dam that has sat on the Charles River for nearly 90 years. Select Board members called the vote a “first step” in what has already been a multiyear process to decide the dam’s future. Environmental advocates celebrated...
NATICK, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Independent Thoughts: Barriers long overdue to fix West Main issue

In case you missed it, the town last month announced plans to install barriers along West Main Street, between the two gas stations, in an effort to cut down on the number of accidents there — a section of roadway Police Chief Joseph Bennett previously noted is the most accident-prone in town.
HOPKINTON, MA
iheart.com

Lieutenant Governor-Elect Kim Driscoll Talks Transition To The State House

SALEM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — After more than two decades in municipal government, Kim Driscoll is switching roles. Lieutenant Governor-elect, Kim Driscoll, will be serving 6.8 million constituents in her new role, as opposed to the 45 thousand she served as mayor of Salem. Despite the big change, Driscoll said the same rules that applied to her as mayor of Salem will apply in her new role as lieutenant governor.
SALEM, MA
WBUR

The "millionaire's tax" is happening. Here's when

Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. It's Veterans Day. Here's a reminder of how the holiday differs from Memorial Day — and a list of restaurants that offer military discounts or free meals for veterans. Several of the chains have stores in Greater Boston. To honor veterans, Massachusetts leaders made parking free for everyone today at all state parks. Lastly, Radio Boston will host a special Veterans Day hour; tune in at 11 a.m.
BOSTON, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Business Profile: HCAM launches ‘Hopkinton Weekly’ show, training workshops

Hopkinton’s local cable access station, Hopkinton Community Access & Media (HCAM), has debuted a new live program called “Hopkinton Weekly,” airing most Wednesday evenings from 7-7:30 p.m. “It is designed to foster connection and communication among our community,” says station manager Jim Cozzens. “We have interviews and information on what is happening in our town. It’s also the anchor for what we’re calling Must-See HCAM-TV, since Wednesday nights are when we have a lot of our first-run original programming.”
HOPKINTON, MA
CBS Boston

Firefighters around Massachusetts honor veteran battling ALS with helmet tribute

PLYMOUTH - Dale Melanson wasn't ready to leave the Plymouth Fire Department when a devastating diagnosis of ALS forced him to retire earlier this year.But, part of him did stay - his helmet.Now, it's traveling from department to department across Massachusetts. This week, Braintree firefighters delivered it to the Quincy Fire Department where it rode in the fire truck, even responding to calls.It's been to 27 fire departments so far. At each one, members sign the helmet and make a donation toward Melanson's medical bills.It's an emotional show of support and a way to raise awareness of ALS - a...
PLYMOUTH, MA
capeandislands.org

News Roundup: Election brings changes to the region, Cape swings blue

This week: Election election election! The Cape and Islands has a new district attorney, just the third one in the last 50 years. There’s a new sheriff in town for both Barnstable and Bristol counties. And who set an expensive boat adrift from Nantucket's Old North Wharf into the path of a ferry — and why? We’ve got some answers.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
thereminder.com

Loss of workshop could end St. Patrick’s parade float tradition

AGAWAM — It’s a surprise every year for Agawam’s colleens when they see their float for the first time when they arrive at staging area for the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade. This year, the surprise may be that there is no float waiting for them. The...
AGAWAM, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Parks & Rec roundup: Pickleball court plans under review

At its meeting on Wednesday, the Parks & Recreation Commission discussed the designs for public pickleball courts, the town’s “all-hands meeting” as well as current and upcoming projects. Consultant Andrew Leonard attended the meeting to present a design for public pickleball courts. The proposed design did not...
HOPKINTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

First Lady (of Massachusetts) to visit Ipswich

IPSWICH —The Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners and the Boston Bruins will be at the Ipswich Public Library at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9 to celebrate First Lady Lauren Baker’s contributions to Massachusetts Libraries while her husband, Governor Charlie Baker, has been in office. The program will...
IPSWICH, MA
luxurytravelmagazine.com

The Parker Commences Closings in Boston's Theater District

National real estate developer Fortis Property Group has announced the official commencement of closings at The Parker, a new luxury condominium development overlooking Boston Common. The Parker creates a first-of-its-kind attainable yet luxe living experience at the convergence of Boston’s coveted Back Bay, Beacon Hill and Theater District neighborhoods. With move-ins now underway, The Parker offers the unique opportunity to own a fully furnished turnkey home in Boston.
BOSTON, MA

