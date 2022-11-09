Read full article on original website
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBoston, MA
MBTA finalizes plan to overhaul bus network by 2028The Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
Boston high school receives $30 million from anonymous donorAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Boston Walgreens Closures Worries ResidentsCadrene HeslopBoston, MA
waylandstudentpress.com
School Committee votes to keep Superintendent Easy in role during investigation
On Nov. 10, Wayland’s School Committee was called into an executive session, which was switched to a public, open session at the request of Superintendent Dr. Omar Easy. The committee voted on whether or not Easy should be put on leave pending an investigation for his conduct in an Oct. 13 administrative council meeting.
wgbh.org
Natick will remove its 90-year-old dam after contentious process
Natick’s local government on Wednesday voted to remove a dam that has sat on the Charles River for nearly 90 years. Select Board members called the vote a “first step” in what has already been a multiyear process to decide the dam’s future. Environmental advocates celebrated...
The results: See who won in Central Mass.
MassachusettsUpdated results for all races 17th Worcester District: LeBoeuf vs. Fullen State Rep. David H.A. LeBoeuf looks to be on his way to reelection. With about 95% of the vote in,...
hopkintonindependent.com
School Committee roundup: Educators decry proposed FY24 budget cuts to special education positions
The School Committee met before a packed room Thursday night to discuss proposed cuts in the upcoming special education budget, where administrators stressed that they are already stretched thin because of increases in students and the complexity of their needs. During the public comment period of the three-hour meeting, Hopkinton...
Massachusetts State Senate Election results
The results are coming in for who will be elected into Massachusetts State Senate districts.
Republican lawman 'Lew' Evangelidis had lay of land Tuesday
Despite it being a great election day for Democratic candidates in the Bay State, one Republican lawman had the lay of the land. Lewis G. “Lew” Evangelidis easily won another six-year term as Worcester County sheriff. Winning by 51,486 votes (with 95% reported), Evangelidis received 162,648 votes (59%)...
hopkintonindependent.com
Independent Thoughts: Barriers long overdue to fix West Main issue
In case you missed it, the town last month announced plans to install barriers along West Main Street, between the two gas stations, in an effort to cut down on the number of accidents there — a section of roadway Police Chief Joseph Bennett previously noted is the most accident-prone in town.
iheart.com
Lieutenant Governor-Elect Kim Driscoll Talks Transition To The State House
SALEM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — After more than two decades in municipal government, Kim Driscoll is switching roles. Lieutenant Governor-elect, Kim Driscoll, will be serving 6.8 million constituents in her new role, as opposed to the 45 thousand she served as mayor of Salem. Despite the big change, Driscoll said the same rules that applied to her as mayor of Salem will apply in her new role as lieutenant governor.
WBUR
The "millionaire's tax" is happening. Here's when
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. It's Veterans Day. Here's a reminder of how the holiday differs from Memorial Day — and a list of restaurants that offer military discounts or free meals for veterans. Several of the chains have stores in Greater Boston. To honor veterans, Massachusetts leaders made parking free for everyone today at all state parks. Lastly, Radio Boston will host a special Veterans Day hour; tune in at 11 a.m.
newbedfordguide.com
Cape District Attorney and Bristol Sheriff Seats Shifting to Democrats
It was a nail-biter of a night for several close county-level races in Massachusetts, with one district attorney’s office appearing to hold for the state GOP, and a DA’s office and a sheriff’s seat appearing to flip for the Democrats. In one of only two district attorney...
hopkintonindependent.com
Business Profile: HCAM launches ‘Hopkinton Weekly’ show, training workshops
Hopkinton’s local cable access station, Hopkinton Community Access & Media (HCAM), has debuted a new live program called “Hopkinton Weekly,” airing most Wednesday evenings from 7-7:30 p.m. “It is designed to foster connection and communication among our community,” says station manager Jim Cozzens. “We have interviews and information on what is happening in our town. It’s also the anchor for what we’re calling Must-See HCAM-TV, since Wednesday nights are when we have a lot of our first-run original programming.”
Firefighters around Massachusetts honor veteran battling ALS with helmet tribute
PLYMOUTH - Dale Melanson wasn't ready to leave the Plymouth Fire Department when a devastating diagnosis of ALS forced him to retire earlier this year.But, part of him did stay - his helmet.Now, it's traveling from department to department across Massachusetts. This week, Braintree firefighters delivered it to the Quincy Fire Department where it rode in the fire truck, even responding to calls.It's been to 27 fire departments so far. At each one, members sign the helmet and make a donation toward Melanson's medical bills.It's an emotional show of support and a way to raise awareness of ALS - a...
capeandislands.org
News Roundup: Election brings changes to the region, Cape swings blue
This week: Election election election! The Cape and Islands has a new district attorney, just the third one in the last 50 years. There’s a new sheriff in town for both Barnstable and Bristol counties. And who set an expensive boat adrift from Nantucket's Old North Wharf into the path of a ferry — and why? We’ve got some answers.
State Sen. John Velis declined to declare victory Tuesday night despite seeing leads in a handful of towns
As results trickled in Tuesday night, both candidates for the Hampden and Hampshire state Senate seat declined to pounce at declaring victory. But around 10:45 p.m., incumbent state Sen. John C. Velis, a Democrat, appeared to have amassed more votes over Republican challenger and Agawam City Councilor Cecilia P. Calabrese.
The best dive bar in western Massachusetts, according to Yelp
A list of the top 10 best dive bars in western Massachusetts, according to Yelp.
thereminder.com
Loss of workshop could end St. Patrick’s parade float tradition
AGAWAM — It’s a surprise every year for Agawam’s colleens when they see their float for the first time when they arrive at staging area for the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade. This year, the surprise may be that there is no float waiting for them. The...
hopkintonindependent.com
Parks & Rec roundup: Pickleball court plans under review
At its meeting on Wednesday, the Parks & Recreation Commission discussed the designs for public pickleball courts, the town’s “all-hands meeting” as well as current and upcoming projects. Consultant Andrew Leonard attended the meeting to present a design for public pickleball courts. The proposed design did not...
thelocalne.ws
First Lady (of Massachusetts) to visit Ipswich
IPSWICH —The Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners and the Boston Bruins will be at the Ipswich Public Library at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9 to celebrate First Lady Lauren Baker’s contributions to Massachusetts Libraries while her husband, Governor Charlie Baker, has been in office. The program will...
luxurytravelmagazine.com
The Parker Commences Closings in Boston's Theater District
National real estate developer Fortis Property Group has announced the official commencement of closings at The Parker, a new luxury condominium development overlooking Boston Common. The Parker creates a first-of-its-kind attainable yet luxe living experience at the convergence of Boston’s coveted Back Bay, Beacon Hill and Theater District neighborhoods. With move-ins now underway, The Parker offers the unique opportunity to own a fully furnished turnkey home in Boston.
Developer proposes retail development, Kelly’s Roast Beef, on Gold Star Boulevard in Worcester
A developer is proposing to demolish a former Volvo dealership in Worcester to make way for a retail building that would include a restaurant with a drive-through and a health clinic. According to documents filed with the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals, Boston-based Parkingway Management plans to replace the former...
