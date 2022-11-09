Read full article on original website
Inside Indiana Business
Purdue-affiliated startup secures funding for stress tech
A Purdue University-affiliated startup has been awarded a Phase I Small Business Technology Transfer grant to develop game-based interventions it says can help identify stress and anxiety in real time. LifeSpan will use the $255,409 grant from the National Science Foundation to partially develop the technology through research at Purdue’s College of Engineering.
Roche launches brand for at-home COVID test
Roche Diagnostics in Indianapolis has launched Pilot, the new brand for its COVID-19 at-home test. The company announced this week the test, which received an Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration late last year, is now available nationwide. The test is the first over-the-counter test distributed...
