kiss951.com

Sinkhole in Florida Road Reveals Mysterious Bank Heist Tunnel

A sinkhole in a Florida road reveals a mysterious bank heist tunnel. FBI agents in Florida are investigating a potential bank burglary. This after a small sinkhole in a road in Pembroke Pines revealed a mysterious 50-yard tunnel. The tunnel appeared to be heading toward a local Chase bank. It...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

The push for sky-high buildings all over Fort Lauderdale appears dead. You can thank the critics.

A controversial proposal that would have set the stage for towering high-rises up to 500 feet high — not just downtown, but all over Fort Lauderdale — appears to be dead. Critics from all over town blasted the entire concept at a recent meeting, saying it would ruin neighborhoods, create even more gridlock and overburden the city’s aging network of underground pipes. Fort Lauderdale leaders ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
miamitimesonline.com

South Florida prepares for another hurricane

Though Florida has not yet recovered from damages caused by Hurricane Ian, residents are bracing for yet another hurricane this week. Nicole, which began as a subtropical storm, is expected to make landfall Wednesday night or early Thursday morning as a Category 1 hurricane. Subtropical storms strengthen by feeding off warm ocean waters and atmospheric energy.
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

Roaches, Brisket Issues At Smokey Bones Boca Raton

ELEVEN VIOLATIONS LOGGED DURING STATE INSPECTION. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Smokey Bones at 21737 State Road 7 in Boca Raton received eleven violations during an inspection by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation on November 1st. The restaurant was not ordered […]
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

How South Florida schools will make up days lost from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole

Hurricanes Ian and Nicole closed South Florida schools for many days, and now comes the question of how students will need to make up the time they missed. In Broward, where students missed four days, school district officials will soon figure out how students will account for any of that time. “We will have to make up some of the lost time but not necessarily the four days,” said John ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Briny Breezes: As Nicole prepared to move in, Briny residents move out

Sally Long and her mother-in-law Joanne Long evacuate their residences in Briny Breezes Nov. 9 before the arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole. The family left the park after mandatory evacuation orders were issued the previous afternoon. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. As Tropical Storm Nicole continued making its path westward toward...
BRINY BREEZES, FL
CBS Miami

Owner of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea pier damaged by storm vows to rebuild

FORT LAUDERDALE -Wind-whipped water from what was Hurricane Nicole combined with crashing waves caused a section of Anglin's Fishing Pier in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea to collapse. The pier was built in 1941 and after a section of it collapsed about 20 years later, it was rebuilt in 1963 and again in 2017 after it sustained damage from Hurricane Irma."Anglin's Fishing Pier is such an iconic landmark in our town, and seeing it damaged is heartbreaking. While the pier is privately owned, I know our town will do what we can to support the property owner in the coming days and months," said Lauderdale-by-the-Sea...
LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, FL
WSVN-TV

Pompano Beach hosts its first-ever drone show

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It may be hard to believe right now, but the skies will be clear again soon. And when the clouds roll away, there’s gonna be something cool happening over your head. A light show like no other is coming to South Florida this weekend.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Hollywood Beach Broadwalk floods, water reaches businesses

HOLLYWOOD BEACH, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole approached Florida on Wednesday, beachgoers and residents alike walked through the flooded Hollywood Beach Broadwalk. High tides and stormy weather prompted large waves to pound over the sand — dragging some of it back to the sea. Shternie Lipszyc saw how city workers were rescuing wooden lifeguard stations.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WPBF News 25

First-ever Reggae Fest this weekend in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The first-everReggae Fest takes place in Boynton Beach from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. The organizers wanted to bring people together from the community to celebrate cultural diversity through an atmosphere of love, food and music, they said in an interview with WPBF 25 News.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Man Crashes Into Tree, Dies

Former Teacher At Del Prado Elementary School. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is dead following a collision with a tree. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office tells BocaNewsNow.com that Ronald Weindorf of Birchwood Drive was driving northeast on Pheasant Way […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Hurricane Nicole live updates Wednesday: Storm surge wallops north Palm Beach County

We are providing this story for free. Please consider signing up for a digital subscription using this link and support local news.  Palm Beach County has ordered evacuations of zones A and B, which encompass beachside and mobile homes, ahead of Hurricane Nicole. Nicole strengthened from a tropical storm into a hurricane Wednesday evening and is expected to make landfall on Florida's east coast late Wednesday into early Thursday.  ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

