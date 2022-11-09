Read full article on original website
Trans Influencer Nikita Dragun placed in men's jail after arrestSuccex.OMiami Beach, FL
FTX Owes Miami After Arena Sponsorship CancellationTyler Mc.Miami, FL
Is this really one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
This Florida Beach Town Has Been Called Underrated by a Travel Magazine. It has a Vibrant Art Scene and Serene GardensL. CaneDelray Beach, FL
kiss951.com
Sinkhole in Florida Road Reveals Mysterious Bank Heist Tunnel
A sinkhole in a Florida road reveals a mysterious bank heist tunnel. FBI agents in Florida are investigating a potential bank burglary. This after a small sinkhole in a road in Pembroke Pines revealed a mysterious 50-yard tunnel. The tunnel appeared to be heading toward a local Chase bank. It...
The push for sky-high buildings all over Fort Lauderdale appears dead. You can thank the critics.
A controversial proposal that would have set the stage for towering high-rises up to 500 feet high — not just downtown, but all over Fort Lauderdale — appears to be dead. Critics from all over town blasted the entire concept at a recent meeting, saying it would ruin neighborhoods, create even more gridlock and overburden the city’s aging network of underground pipes. Fort Lauderdale leaders ...
'This is not your classic Florida hurricane:' Why Hurricane Nicole is an 'oddball'
From its first stirrings Nicole was destined for weirdness — an oddball system goaded to life by a pinched-off piece of the jet stream tugging tropical air north during a time of year that’s supposed to be more winter than summer, more dry season than hurricane season. It...
WPTV
Cleanup begins after Boynton Beach waterfront restaurant flooded by Hurricane Nicole
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Significant flooding occurred in Boynton Beach after Hurricane Nicole roared ashore overnight. The rising tide brought waters from the Intracoastal Waterway into the Two Georges Waterfront Grille. The restaurant owner said the water was at least a couple of feet high outside and just a...
miamitimesonline.com
South Florida prepares for another hurricane
Though Florida has not yet recovered from damages caused by Hurricane Ian, residents are bracing for yet another hurricane this week. Nicole, which began as a subtropical storm, is expected to make landfall Wednesday night or early Thursday morning as a Category 1 hurricane. Subtropical storms strengthen by feeding off warm ocean waters and atmospheric energy.
Roaches, Brisket Issues At Smokey Bones Boca Raton
ELEVEN VIOLATIONS LOGGED DURING STATE INSPECTION. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Smokey Bones at 21737 State Road 7 in Boca Raton received eleven violations during an inspection by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation on November 1st. The restaurant was not ordered […]
How South Florida schools will make up days lost from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole
Hurricanes Ian and Nicole closed South Florida schools for many days, and now comes the question of how students will need to make up the time they missed. In Broward, where students missed four days, school district officials will soon figure out how students will account for any of that time. “We will have to make up some of the lost time but not necessarily the four days,” said John ...
Click10.com
Sheriff: Man, tired of living in U.S., steals boat to go back to Cuba, gets arrested on way
MARATHON, Fla. – A 30-year-old Miami man was jailed in the Florida Keys after authorities say his plan to steal a commercial fishing boat in order to head back to Cuba hit a serious snag Monday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a Marathon man reported that his...
Police: Publix Butcher Threatens To Kill Victims With Knife In Boca Raton
Victims Claim Lawrence Purdy, A Publix Butcher, Threatened To Kill Them. READ THE POLICE REPORT. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Shopping may not be a pleasure at the Publix at Powerline and Palmetto Park Road in Boca Raton where Lawrence Purdy told police he […]
This Is The Best Burrito In Florida
LoveFood found the most mouth-watering burritos in every state.
thecoastalstar.com
Briny Breezes: As Nicole prepared to move in, Briny residents move out
Sally Long and her mother-in-law Joanne Long evacuate their residences in Briny Breezes Nov. 9 before the arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole. The family left the park after mandatory evacuation orders were issued the previous afternoon. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. As Tropical Storm Nicole continued making its path westward toward...
Owner of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea pier damaged by storm vows to rebuild
FORT LAUDERDALE -Wind-whipped water from what was Hurricane Nicole combined with crashing waves caused a section of Anglin's Fishing Pier in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea to collapse. The pier was built in 1941 and after a section of it collapsed about 20 years later, it was rebuilt in 1963 and again in 2017 after it sustained damage from Hurricane Irma."Anglin's Fishing Pier is such an iconic landmark in our town, and seeing it damaged is heartbreaking. While the pier is privately owned, I know our town will do what we can to support the property owner in the coming days and months," said Lauderdale-by-the-Sea...
WSVN-TV
Pompano Beach hosts its first-ever drone show
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It may be hard to believe right now, but the skies will be clear again soon. And when the clouds roll away, there’s gonna be something cool happening over your head. A light show like no other is coming to South Florida this weekend.
Think you survived a Cat 1 hurricane with Nicole? Here's how Palm Beach County got off easy
Nicole made landfall on the east coast of Florida Thursday at 3 a.m. on Hutchinson Island just south of Vero Beach as a 75-mph hurricane. This is only the second time in history a hurricane has hit the Florida Peninsula in November. But Palm Beach County was mostly spared Nicole's damaging winds and flooding, here's why: ...
Click10.com
Hollywood Beach Broadwalk floods, water reaches businesses
HOLLYWOOD BEACH, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole approached Florida on Wednesday, beachgoers and residents alike walked through the flooded Hollywood Beach Broadwalk. High tides and stormy weather prompted large waves to pound over the sand — dragging some of it back to the sea. Shternie Lipszyc saw how city workers were rescuing wooden lifeguard stations.
WPBF News 25
First-ever Reggae Fest this weekend in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The first-everReggae Fest takes place in Boynton Beach from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. The organizers wanted to bring people together from the community to celebrate cultural diversity through an atmosphere of love, food and music, they said in an interview with WPBF 25 News.
Boca Raton Man Crashes Into Tree, Dies
Former Teacher At Del Prado Elementary School. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is dead following a collision with a tree. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office tells BocaNewsNow.com that Ronald Weindorf of Birchwood Drive was driving northeast on Pheasant Way […]
Hurricane Nicole live updates Wednesday: Storm surge wallops north Palm Beach County
We are providing this story for free. Please consider signing up for a digital subscription using this link and support local news. Palm Beach County has ordered evacuations of zones A and B, which encompass beachside and mobile homes, ahead of Hurricane Nicole. Nicole strengthened from a tropical storm into a hurricane Wednesday evening and is expected to make landfall on Florida's east coast late Wednesday into early Thursday. ...
WSVN-TV
New video released of gunman who shot motorcyclist on I-95 in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - New video of a suspected shooter on the run was released Tuesday. Police said the man seen on video operating an orange and white dirt bike is wanted for a deadly shooting on Interstate 95. The victim was on a motorcycle when he was shot last month,...
