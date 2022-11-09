The Cape Girardeau Fire Department was dispatched for a reported fire at Jefferson Elementary School yesterday around 9 a.m.. While enroute, dispatch advised it was going to be the addition under construction and that workers had ignited some foam insulation in a wall. Upon arrival, crews found nothing showing and began investigating. Fire personnel made access to the roof and determined foam insulation was on fire in the void space of the wall between the block structure and brick veneer. Roofing material was removed to access the void space and firefighting foam was applied into the void area to extinguish the burning and smoldering insulation. 2,500 gallons of firefighting foam mixture was used due to the fire spread throughout the walls. It was determined the insulation was ignited by workers using a cutting torch in close proximity to the material. At no point was the existing school structure or students in class in danger or in harm’s way. All crews returned to service at noon. There was light fire and smoke damage with an estimated loss of $20,000.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO