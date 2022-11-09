Read full article on original website
Dogs rescued from property in Farmington
The Humane Society of Missouri's animal cruelty task force rescued nine starving dogs from a property in Farmington.
kfmo.com
Rural Farmington Home Destroyed by Fire
(St. Francois County, MO) A residence on Possum Hollow Road south of Farmington is a total loss after a fire at the home Wednesday morning. Reports show Wolf Creek Firemen were called out at 7:35 am to the 1800 block of Possum Hollow. The building was completely involved with fire under the floor, and in the building and attic areas as well, and it took a couple of hours to get it under control. There was no one at home at the time of the blaze and no injuries were reported. Wolf Creek received assistance from the Farmington, Big River Bonne Terre, Leadington, Fredericktown, Weingarten, and Perry County Rural fire departments. The Sate Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.
wjpf.com
wfcnnews.com
wfcnnews.com
Renovations complete on Marion's Tower Square; skating to possibly start Nov. 25
MARION - Things are now looking a little brighter as we approach the holiday season around Marion's Tower Square Plaza. Construction work is now wrapping up on the interior of the square, with fencing now gone. According to the city, equipment for the new ice rink is on site with installations scheduled to start on Monday.
KFVS12
Pedestrian killed in crash
According to the Illinois Lottery, a $4 million Mega Millions ticket was sold at the Circle K store on North 14th Street. Ashlynn Collier, with the Cape Girardeau Roller Derby, previews Saturday's home bout and what the crowd can expect. Veterans Day events at Fort D. Updated: 8 hours ago.
kzimksim.com
Fire at Jefferson Elementary
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department was dispatched for a reported fire at Jefferson Elementary School yesterday around 9 a.m.. While enroute, dispatch advised it was going to be the addition under construction and that workers had ignited some foam insulation in a wall. Upon arrival, crews found nothing showing and began investigating. Fire personnel made access to the roof and determined foam insulation was on fire in the void space of the wall between the block structure and brick veneer. Roofing material was removed to access the void space and firefighting foam was applied into the void area to extinguish the burning and smoldering insulation. 2,500 gallons of firefighting foam mixture was used due to the fire spread throughout the walls. It was determined the insulation was ignited by workers using a cutting torch in close proximity to the material. At no point was the existing school structure or students in class in danger or in harm’s way. All crews returned to service at noon. There was light fire and smoke damage with an estimated loss of $20,000.
kzimksim.com
Trevor Pulley Appointed to Cape Girardeau’s Assistant City Manager Post
Following a nationwide search, the City of Cape Girardeau is excited to announce Cape Girardeau native Trevor Pulley as the City’s next Assistant City Manager and Community Development Director. “Trevor brings skill, experience, and a heart for public service that will serve Cape Girardeau well,” said Dr. Kenneth Haskin...
Kait 8
Missouri man killed in multi-vehicle crash
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - An 88-year-old Matthews man was killed following a multi-vehicle crash. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, on Monday, Nov. 7, Howard Melton was heading east on Highway 61 in Matthews in a 2001 Ford Ranger when he struck the rear of a 2015 Chevrolet Impala driven by 69-year-old Patricia Leach-Nelson of Lilbourn.
KFVS12
kfmo.com
ATV Wreck in Ste. Genevieve County
(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) A man from Florissant, 34 year old Christopher A. Pierce, is suffering serious injuries after he was involved in a one vehicle wreck with an ATV in Ste. Genevieve County Wednesday night at 9:10. Highway Patrol records show Pierce was riding the ATV east on Kocher Road, east of Burks School Road, when he lost control of the vehicle and it began to roll over throwing Pierce off. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Pierce was flown to St. Louis University Hospital.
republicmonitor.com
Two men arrested in connection with police hit-and-run
Two men were arrested in connection with a hit-and-run with the police in early October. Through a continued investigation and with the assistance of the Cape Girardeau Police Department and U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office has identified and arrested two suspects from an incident occurring in Perry County on October 5, 2022.
kbsi23.com
westkentuckystar.com
KFVS12
Confession leads to renewed hope in Cape Girardeau murder case
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s a nightmare Yameka Robinson relives over and over again. “It’s traumatizing, it’s something I see every night when I go to sleep,” said Yameka Robinson. She says she lives in fear. “Everyday, all the time,” said Robinson. A new...
kzimksim.com
republicmonitor.com
kzimksim.com
Cape Girardeau man arrested for 2nd-degree murder
On Monday, deputies from the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, along with members of the U.S. Marshal Service Heartland Fugitive Task Force and surrounding agencies, served an arrest warrant on 20-year-old Jamourion Grimsley, of Cape Girardeau. The warrant was a no-bond out of Pemiscot County Circuit Court for 2nd-degree Murder. Grimsley was transported to the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center, where he remains incarcerated on a no-bond warrant for Murder.
wpsdlocal6.com
Dog seriously injured in Paducah, sheriff's office seeking information
PADUCAH — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is seeking information regarding an injured dog found underneath the John Puryear overpass. Deputies say the dog was found on the railroad tracks near Division St. on Nov. 4, when a railyard worker notified animal control about the animal. Deputies say the...
kbsi23.com
