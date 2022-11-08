Read full article on original website
Related
se.edu
Pamela Fahrendorf Endowed Professorships established in Computer Science and Technology, Mathematics
Southeastern Oklahoma State University is proud to announce the establishment of the Pamela Fahrendorf. Endowed Professor in Computer Science and Technology, and the Pamela Fahrendorf Endowed Professor in Mathematics. The announcement was made Thursday afternoon in the Glen D. Johnson Student Union Auditorium, with Pamela and William Fahrendorf, faculty, alumni,...
Comments / 0