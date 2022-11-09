Read full article on original website
1 dead in Southwest Topeka shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man is dead after a Friday night shooting in Southwest Topeka, according to the Topeka Police Department. Police confirmed at 6:48 p.m. on Friday a shooting had taken place near the intersection of Southwest 29th Street and Southwest Villa West Drive around 5:45 p.m. The shooting was the result of a […]
KCTV 5
20-year-old man charged with murder in deadly Merriam stabbing
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A 20-year-old man was charged Friday with premeditated first-degree murder in relation to a deadly Oct. 21 stabbing in Merriam, Kansas. Devin Braswell was accused of stabbing and killing 23-year-old Charles Thomas Dillon. Braswell was arrested Nov. 10 and charged a day later for the Oct. 21 killing.
KMBC.com
Two men charged in Westport assault caught on camera
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two men are facing charges in relation to an attack in Westport on Oct. 23. Bystanders filmed the assault and the Kansas City Police Department shared the video with the public in order to get leads on the suspects. Prosecutors say a local employer saw...
KCTV 5
Victim identified in death investigation at Kaw Point Park
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A victim has been identified following a death investigation at Kaw Point Park. Deputies from the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the area of the Kansas River near Kaw Point Park Wednesday at 10:20 a.m. There, they found a deceased body, identified Saturday as 25-year-old Darwin Reyes of Kansas City, Kansas.
KCTV 5
New lawsuit argues city should be held responsible for fatal crash involving KCFD truck
One day after voters legalized recreational marijuana in Missouri, a hospitality group announced a new entertainment district project in Kansas City that will include spaces to freely smoke cannabis. Crews are battling a large petroleum tank fire at the site of a Kansas City paving contractor. Kansas education board recommends...
Two Kansas City men charged in Westport assault
The Jackson County prosecution office has charged two 26-year-old men Collin E. London and Daniel McQuarters in a Westport assault.
KSNT
Topeka man arrested after Friday night police chase
TOPEKA (KSNT)- A man is in jail after leading police on a car chase Friday night, according to Topeka Police. On Nov. 11, Topeka Police tried to stop a car for reckless driving. The driver of the vehicle did not stop which led to a pursuit. The chase ended around 17th and Wanamaker after the suspect crashed into another car.
KMBC.com
Shawnee police standoff ends with 1 in custody
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Shawnee, Kansas, said one person was taken into custody after a standoff Friday. Authorities said officers were called at 9:13 a.m. Friday to the 12100 block of 70th Terrace on a person threatening to harm themselves and any responding officers. Police said officers...
KCTV 5
Suspects seen on video assaulting victim in October arrested, charged
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A video shared on social media showed people assaulting others in Westport the morning of Oct. 23. The suspects in the video have been arrested. The Kansas City Police Department tweeted the video of the incident that took place just before 3 a.m. that day near 40th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.
Raytown armed robbery suspect arrested after chase
Raytown police arrested an armed robbery suspect following a 17-minute police chase through Jackson County Monday night.
Man charged for bank robbery in Kansas
KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A man has been charged by criminal complaint with one count of bank robbery and one count of attempted bank robbery, according to the United States's Attorney. According to the complaint, Lucas John Royce Spies, 27, of Harrisonville, Missouri, allegedly used an intimidating note in...
KMBC.com
Police shoot and kill man in Kansas City, Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A man is dead after an encounter with Kansas City, KS police. Officers say they were in the area of Wood Ave. and N. 27th St. at around midnight Wednesday morning to investigate a stolen car. While there, they noticed what they say was a "suspicious" car parked nearby.
KCTV 5
Rollover crash injures 2 in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A rollover crash in Franklin County injured two people on Friday night. According to a report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Kaylee Huddleston was traveling northbound on I-35 Highway in the 4300 block when she left the roadway for an unknown reason. Her 2003 Honda Pilot crashed, overturning “several times” before coming to a rest upright.
KMBC.com
Olathe native, girlfriend killed while riding bicycles in Las Vegas
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Olathe native is being remembered as an inspiring, charismatic person after a suspected drunk driver killed him and his girlfriend while the couple was riding bicycles in Las Vegas. Antonio Zabala, 36, had moved to Las Vegas four months ago to work as the...
KCTV 5
Platte County prosecutor finds police used reasonable force in May shooting
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd found that reasonable force was used by law enforcement officers when they shot and killed a Kansas City, Kansas, man wanted for murder on May 3 after he led police on a high-speed chase across the metro. Zahnd issued...
Man shot, killed by Kansas City, Kansas, police identified
An officer with the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department shot and killed an individual who opened fire on police early Wednesday morning.
KCTV 5
Firefighter dies in Thursday evening car crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 31-year-old man died Thursday evening after he was involved in a car crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol stated Adam Williams was driving on Route E about 6:30 p.m., just west of Missouri Highway 23 when his 2022 Dodge Ram 2500 drove off the road.
Life-threatening injuries reported at Topeka apartment fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An apartment fire has been reported at the Woodland Park apartments at Soldier Creek in North Topeka. Fire crews are currently on scene at an apartment fire at Northwest Redbud Circle in North Topeka. The fire was first reported around 8:07 p.m. One person has been taken to a nearby hospital with […]
krcgtv.com
Sheriff's deputy loses license over $400 worth of Pokémon cards
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kansas (TND) — A sheriff's deputy in Kansas reportedly lost his law enforcement license after he was caught fraudulently trying to purchase hundreds of dollars in Pokémon cards. William Knight, 32, had his license revoked by the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training (CPOST)...
Kansas City Council authorizes $1.8M to resolve deadly Westport crash lawsuit
Kansas City council unanimously approved $1.8 million to settle wrongful death lawsuits from a deadly Westport crash involving a KCMO firetruck.
