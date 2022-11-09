ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

KSNT News

1 dead in Southwest Topeka shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man is dead after a Friday night shooting in Southwest Topeka, according to the Topeka Police Department. Police confirmed at 6:48 p.m. on Friday a shooting had taken place near the intersection of Southwest 29th Street and Southwest Villa West Drive around 5:45 p.m. The shooting was the result of a […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

20-year-old man charged with murder in deadly Merriam stabbing

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A 20-year-old man was charged Friday with premeditated first-degree murder in relation to a deadly Oct. 21 stabbing in Merriam, Kansas. Devin Braswell was accused of stabbing and killing 23-year-old Charles Thomas Dillon. Braswell was arrested Nov. 10 and charged a day later for the Oct. 21 killing.
MERRIAM, KS
KMBC.com

Two men charged in Westport assault caught on camera

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two men are facing charges in relation to an attack in Westport on Oct. 23. Bystanders filmed the assault and the Kansas City Police Department shared the video with the public in order to get leads on the suspects. Prosecutors say a local employer saw...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Victim identified in death investigation at Kaw Point Park

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A victim has been identified following a death investigation at Kaw Point Park. Deputies from the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the area of the Kansas River near Kaw Point Park Wednesday at 10:20 a.m. There, they found a deceased body, identified Saturday as 25-year-old Darwin Reyes of Kansas City, Kansas.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSNT

Topeka man arrested after Friday night police chase

TOPEKA (KSNT)- A man is in jail after leading police on a car chase Friday night, according to Topeka Police. On Nov. 11, Topeka Police tried to stop a car for reckless driving. The driver of the vehicle did not stop which led to a pursuit. The chase ended around 17th and Wanamaker after the suspect crashed into another car.
TOPEKA, KS
KMBC.com

Shawnee police standoff ends with 1 in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Shawnee, Kansas, said one person was taken into custody after a standoff Friday. Authorities said officers were called at 9:13 a.m. Friday to the 12100 block of 70th Terrace on a person threatening to harm themselves and any responding officers. Police said officers...
SHAWNEE, KS
KCTV 5

Suspects seen on video assaulting victim in October arrested, charged

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A video shared on social media showed people assaulting others in Westport the morning of Oct. 23. The suspects in the video have been arrested. The Kansas City Police Department tweeted the video of the incident that took place just before 3 a.m. that day near 40th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.
KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Man charged for bank robbery in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A man has been charged by criminal complaint with one count of bank robbery and one count of attempted bank robbery, according to the United States's Attorney. According to the complaint, Lucas John Royce Spies, 27, of Harrisonville, Missouri, allegedly used an intimidating note in...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

Police shoot and kill man in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A man is dead after an encounter with Kansas City, KS police. Officers say they were in the area of Wood Ave. and N. 27th St. at around midnight Wednesday morning to investigate a stolen car. While there, they noticed what they say was a "suspicious" car parked nearby.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Rollover crash injures 2 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A rollover crash in Franklin County injured two people on Friday night. According to a report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Kaylee Huddleston was traveling northbound on I-35 Highway in the 4300 block when she left the roadway for an unknown reason. Her 2003 Honda Pilot crashed, overturning “several times” before coming to a rest upright.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS
KMBC.com

Olathe native, girlfriend killed while riding bicycles in Las Vegas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Olathe native is being remembered as an inspiring, charismatic person after a suspected drunk driver killed him and his girlfriend while the couple was riding bicycles in Las Vegas. Antonio Zabala, 36, had moved to Las Vegas four months ago to work as the...
OLATHE, KS
KCTV 5

Firefighter dies in Thursday evening car crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 31-year-old man died Thursday evening after he was involved in a car crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol stated Adam Williams was driving on Route E about 6:30 p.m., just west of Missouri Highway 23 when his 2022 Dodge Ram 2500 drove off the road.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KSNT News

Life-threatening injuries reported at Topeka apartment fire

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An apartment fire has been reported at the Woodland Park apartments at Soldier Creek in North Topeka. Fire crews are currently on scene at an apartment fire at Northwest Redbud Circle in North Topeka. The fire was first reported around 8:07 p.m. One person has been taken to a nearby hospital with […]
TOPEKA, KS
krcgtv.com

Sheriff's deputy loses license over $400 worth of Pokémon cards

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kansas (TND) — A sheriff's deputy in Kansas reportedly lost his law enforcement license after he was caught fraudulently trying to purchase hundreds of dollars in Pokémon cards. William Knight, 32, had his license revoked by the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training (CPOST)...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS

