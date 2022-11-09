ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

4 new members joining Raleigh City Council

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–There are a lot of new faces on Raleigh’s City Council. Four first-time council members won Tuesday night with Mary Black in District A, Megan Patton in District B, Jane Harrison in District D, and Chrsitina Jones in District E. “I think everything stems from community...
Newly elected Wake Sheriff Willie Rowe outlines priorities

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Newly elected Wake County Sheriff Willie Rowe is already working on changes he needs to make once he takes over that office. Rowe has a lot of problems to tackle when he takes over the office and he’s calling on a lot of people with law enforcement expertise to help enact the changes to one of the largest law enforcement agencies in Wake County.
Wake County election results to determine sheriff, Raleigh mayor

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Former Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison and Democratic nominee Willie Rowe are both running to be the next sheriff of Wake County. Harrison won the Republican primary with 80 percent of the vote in May while Rowe defeated incumbent Sheriff Gerald Baker—twice. The first time around, in the primary, Rowe came in first place with 29.5 percent of the vote, but 30 percent was needed to win.
‘A Blue Wave In Chatham’ for State, Local Elections

It was a festive atmosphere Tuesday night at the Chatham County Democrats headquarters in Pittsboro. The evening began with early vote totals being published shortly after polls closed, putting most Chatham County Democrats ahead by more than 25%. By the time the election day precincts began reporting, the phrase “blue wave in Chatham” was being tossed around the room. At one point, First Vice Chair of the Chatham County Democrats Bill Delano was sharing results when he declared, “It’s a good night to be a Democrat in Chatham County.”
Neal Jackson wins race to succeed McNeill in NC House

ASHEBORO — Neal Jackson will join the Republican majority in the N.C. House of Representatives in 2023. In Tuesday night’s election results, he won with 77% of the vote in the House district covering Randolph and Moore counties. Jackson defeated Democratic nominee Erik Davis in the contest. He...
Wake County approves updates to outdoor firearm ordinance

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County leaders voted to update the firearms ordinance which improves safety measures on Wednesday night. The changes include an increase in how far someone must be from another home when firing a gun, requiring a backstop to help block bullets and establishes new hours for outdoor shooting.
Wake County School Office of Equity Affairs staff compensation tops $589,000

RALEIGH — The total compensation for the Wake County Public Schools Office of Equity Affairs has changed in the last six months due to staffing changes within the office. As previously reported, in May of this year the total compensation for the Office of Equity Affairs (OEA) came in at $869,626 for seven employees. The overall total compensation figure includes base pay plus health ($7,396), dental ($336), and longevity pay where applicable.
3 New Members Elected To Johnston County School Board

Johnston County voters elected three new members to the Johnston County school board Tuesday. Terry Tippett, Kevin Donovan and Michelle Antoine were elected to four year terms. Tippett led the ticket with 36,542 votes (21.99%), Donovan came in second with 30,420 votes (18.28%), and Antoine secured the third seat with...
Rep. White Announces School Safety Funding For Johnston County Schools

RALEIGH – Thanks to funding from the N.C. General Assembly, Johnston County Schools has been awarded $1,693,500 in additional school safety resources for the 2022-2023 school year. The funding, which is part of more than $74.1 million in school safety grants announced across the state by N.C. Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools, will be used for safety equipment, school resource officers, training, and services for students in crisis.
