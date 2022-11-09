Read full article on original website
North Carolina Navy Veteran Reported Missing One Year After She DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
5 Local Coffee Shops in Cary You Need to VisitJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Man Charged With Committing Multi-Million PPP Fraud SchemeJames TulianoCary, NC
A Ceremony Honoring Veterans Will be Hosted at Veterans Freedom Park On Friday, November 11thJames TulianoCary, NC
Terrified 17-Year-Old Girl Jumped Out of Moving Lyft Ride Fearing for Her Safety Inside the Vehicle with Male DriverZack LoveRaleigh, NC
4 new members joining Raleigh City Council
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–There are a lot of new faces on Raleigh’s City Council. Four first-time council members won Tuesday night with Mary Black in District A, Megan Patton in District B, Jane Harrison in District D, and Chrsitina Jones in District E. “I think everything stems from community...
4 new faces: Here’s who won the Raleigh City Council races.
The Raleigh City Council was guaranteed to have at least three new members after Tuesday’s election.
Who is responsible for removing campaign signs in NC? Not the candidates.
After elections, candidates get time to take their signs if they want them back. After that, anyone can take them. After that, taxpayers foot the bill.
Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin wins 2nd term, but with a very different City Council
“We have to keep in mind that this isn’t about politics, and it’s not about campaigning,” Baldwin said. ‘This is about government.”
‘Word of mouth.’ How underdog Democratic candidate Willie Rowe won Wake sheriff’s race
Donnie Harrison had money, name recognition and already had been Wake sheriff before. Here’s how Willie Rowe says he got elected.
cbs17
Newly elected Wake Sheriff Willie Rowe outlines priorities
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Newly elected Wake County Sheriff Willie Rowe is already working on changes he needs to make once he takes over that office. Rowe has a lot of problems to tackle when he takes over the office and he’s calling on a lot of people with law enforcement expertise to help enact the changes to one of the largest law enforcement agencies in Wake County.
cbs17
Wake County election results to determine sheriff, Raleigh mayor
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Former Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison and Democratic nominee Willie Rowe are both running to be the next sheriff of Wake County. Harrison won the Republican primary with 80 percent of the vote in May while Rowe defeated incumbent Sheriff Gerald Baker—twice. The first time around, in the primary, Rowe came in first place with 29.5 percent of the vote, but 30 percent was needed to win.
Should Raleigh charge people to ride the bus again? The transit authority thinks so.
The ultimate decision will rest with the City Council.
Democrats retain majority in Wake County school board election, win seven of 9 seats
The majority of school board members will be new after the election. The question is will they continue or change the district’s current direction.
chapelboro.com
‘A Blue Wave In Chatham’ for State, Local Elections
It was a festive atmosphere Tuesday night at the Chatham County Democrats headquarters in Pittsboro. The evening began with early vote totals being published shortly after polls closed, putting most Chatham County Democrats ahead by more than 25%. By the time the election day precincts began reporting, the phrase “blue wave in Chatham” was being tossed around the room. At one point, First Vice Chair of the Chatham County Democrats Bill Delano was sharing results when he declared, “It’s a good night to be a Democrat in Chatham County.”
Raleigh News & Observer
The only Hispanic legislator in North Carolina lost his seat. These candidates won.
Ricky Hurtado, a Democratic incumbent, lost his Election Day bid to represent one of the state’s most competitive N.C. House districts to Republican Steve Ross. With his loss, the legislature next year looks likely to have no Hispanic representatives in a state where over 10.7% of the population identifies as Hispanic.
nsjonline.com
Neal Jackson wins race to succeed McNeill in NC House
ASHEBORO — Neal Jackson will join the Republican majority in the N.C. House of Representatives in 2023. In Tuesday night’s election results, he won with 77% of the vote in the House district covering Randolph and Moore counties. Jackson defeated Democratic nominee Erik Davis in the contest. He...
Incumbent Clarence Birkhead easily wins reelection as Durham County sheriff
Retired FBI agent Maria Jocys received fewer than a third of the votes than Birkhead, who won a second term.
Voters approve three Wake County bonds for parks and schools
Voters were asked to consider three bonds for improvements to Wake Tech, public schools, and city parks.
cbs17
Wake County approves updates to outdoor firearm ordinance
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County leaders voted to update the firearms ordinance which improves safety measures on Wednesday night. The changes include an increase in how far someone must be from another home when firing a gun, requiring a backstop to help block bullets and establishes new hours for outdoor shooting.
nsjonline.com
Wake County School Office of Equity Affairs staff compensation tops $589,000
RALEIGH — The total compensation for the Wake County Public Schools Office of Equity Affairs has changed in the last six months due to staffing changes within the office. As previously reported, in May of this year the total compensation for the Office of Equity Affairs (OEA) came in at $869,626 for seven employees. The overall total compensation figure includes base pay plus health ($7,396), dental ($336), and longevity pay where applicable.
It would cost Durham $17.4M to preserve its old police HQ. Is it worth it?
The city council is still undecided on what to do with the 4-acre site downtown.
jocoreport.com
3 New Members Elected To Johnston County School Board
Johnston County voters elected three new members to the Johnston County school board Tuesday. Terry Tippett, Kevin Donovan and Michelle Antoine were elected to four year terms. Tippett led the ticket with 36,542 votes (21.99%), Donovan came in second with 30,420 votes (18.28%), and Antoine secured the third seat with...
Democrat Valerie Foushee wins election to U.S. House in North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District
Foushee took 77.2 percent of the vote, or 119,974, to Republican Courtney Geels' 22.8 percent, or 35,418.
jocoreport.com
Rep. White Announces School Safety Funding For Johnston County Schools
RALEIGH – Thanks to funding from the N.C. General Assembly, Johnston County Schools has been awarded $1,693,500 in additional school safety resources for the 2022-2023 school year. The funding, which is part of more than $74.1 million in school safety grants announced across the state by N.C. Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools, will be used for safety equipment, school resource officers, training, and services for students in crisis.
