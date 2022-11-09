Read full article on original website
RDU On the Rise: Midterms recap, and the best bakery in North Carolina
Missed Tuesday’s election? Catch up with all of the important races in this week’s RDU On the Rise. Plus, a statewide baked goods champion in Raleigh.
carolinajournal.com
CON law denies N.C. $1.5 billion in health care investment, study finds
A new study says North Carolina's certificate of need law has denied the state nearly $1.5 billion in health care investment over the past decade. The Americans for Prosperity Foundation report arrives as CON reform plays a role in North Carolina's debate over Medicaid expansion. The N.C. Supreme Court is...
Raleigh News & Observer
The only Hispanic legislator in North Carolina lost his seat. These candidates won.
Ricky Hurtado, a Democratic incumbent, lost his Election Day bid to represent one of the state’s most competitive N.C. House districts to Republican Steve Ross. With his loss, the legislature next year looks likely to have no Hispanic representatives in a state where over 10.7% of the population identifies as Hispanic.
carolinajournal.com
Cooper’s veto is no longer safe
Contrary to what North Carolina progressives seem to think, the truth is that the Republican-controlled General Assembly now has a governing supermajority. This dynamic threatens Gov. Roy Cooper’s ability to continue building upon his record of having the most vetoes of any state governor. Tuesday’s electoral results also put...
WITN
Power shifts in North Carolina legislature
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - When it comes to the balance of power in our state, Republicans were able to win a supermajority in the Senate, allowing them to override Gov. Cooper veto without any Democrats. However, they fell short in the state House of Representatives. State Senator-Elect Kandie Smith says...
Republicans carry N.C. 2022 midterms as national red wave falls short
North Carolina Republicans captured all seven statewide contests in strong victories in the high profile 2022 midterm election, according to unofficial results from the N.C. Board of Elections. In the headliner race, Republican Ted Budd secured victory in a comfortable 51% to 47% victory over Democrat Cheri Beasley in the...
North Carolina Republicans take supermajority in state Senate, fall short in of ‘super’ status in state House
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The Republicans in the North Carolina House didn’t quite make it to the supermajority that they wanted on Election Day — but they did in the Senate. With about 98% of statewide precincts reporting, the GOP appears to have gained two seats needed in the Senate but to have fallen one […]
Federal judge in Texas strikes down Biden's student loan relief plan
A federal judge in Texas struck down the Biden administration's student debt relief program Thursday. The latest: The Biden administration said in a Thursday night filing that it's appealing the ruling of the Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman. "We strongly disagree with the District Court's ruling on our student debt relief program," said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in a statement confirming the appeal.
WFAE.org
NC Republicans fall one seat short of supermajorities in both chambers
North Carolina Republicans will return to Raleigh with a supermajority in the N.C. Senate but not the N.C. House next year, according to final but unofficial voting results Wednesday, as Democrats hang onto Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto power by a single seat in the House. Republicans picked up enough...
ocracokeobserver.com
Purple North Carolina turns red
Results of yesterday’s elections surprised many veteran pollsters and pundits. Despite some predictions of a national red tide of votes, control of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives is still to be determined, although it appears that in the House, Republicans will take control by a slim margin.
Democrat Valerie Foushee wins election to U.S. House in North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District
Foushee took 77.2 percent of the vote, or 119,974, to Republican Courtney Geels' 22.8 percent, or 35,418.
Rising costs hitting older North Carolinians exceptionally hard
While the percentage of older Americans in poverty has increased, so too has the number who have headed back to work.
Kelly beats Trump-backed Masters in Arizona Senate race
Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) will hold onto his seat after beating Trump-backed challenger Blake Masters, the Associated Press reported. Why it matters: Kelly's win brings a sigh of relief to Democrats after days without final Senate race results and comes as a blow for Republicans in their quest to regain Senate control.
Full election results in North Carolina: It was a grand old party for sure
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The election totals won’t be final for a couple of weeks. Late-arriving mail ballots can be counted until 5 p.m. Monday, and then local county and state election boards must certify all the results. But you don’t need a computer or calculator to realize that this was a huge election to […]
wcti12.com
Dr. Tim Reeder speaks after close, hard-fought win in N.C. House race
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — After Tuesday night's election, people living in North Carolina's 9th House District have a new representative. Dr. Tim Reeder beat out incumbent Brian Farkas after a hard-fought, high-dollar campaign. Dr. Reeder said he’s looking forward to transitioning from a campaign to legislating and said he’s...
Election Night 2022 | Covering the vote in North Carolina
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tuesday is North Carolina's General Election Day. Voters will decide who goes to the U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, the North Carolina State Senate, and State House of Representatives. We're giving you extended coverage Tuesday through 11 p.m. on our website, YouTube, and WFMY+ -...
Coronavirus updates for Nov. 10: Here’s what to know in North Carolina this week
About 67% of people in the state have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.
Look who has NC unclaimed cash! Check your name, your favorite organization or church
GREENSBORO, N.C. — This weekend, we say thank you to veterans for their service, and thank you to their families who often sacrificed time at home so their military loved one could serve. What’s a better thank you, than finding them free money?. “We have found tens of...
Michigan Republicans "shocking" loss of power
Voters punished Republicans on the issue of abortion access as Prop 3 appeared to boost Democratic candidates, who mostly exceeded expectations. Driving the news: Predictions that President Biden's low approval rating, plus low turnout in Detroit, could help statewide Republicans didn't come to fruition. What they're saying: "The House loss...
North Carolina Republicans didn't win a supermajority, but...
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A supermajority means the party has enough votes to override the Governor's veto. North Carolina Republicans won that supermajority in the Senate, but they came up one seat short in the House. However, history shows us there is still a path for Republicans to overturn Cooper's vetoes.
