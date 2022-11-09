ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crandall, TX

14-Year-Old Boy Killed In A Fatal Crash In Crandall (Crandall, TX)

 3 days ago

According to the Crandall Police, a fatal crash was reported on Tuesday evening in Crandall.

Officials confirmed that a 14-year-old boy died due to the accident.

Authorities stated that the collision occurred on northbound FM 741 in the Kaufman County City.

A group of juveniles riding bikes tried to cross the bridge between Thelma and Griffin lanes.

A vehicle struck two of the juveniles who were on a single bike.

The child peddling the bike suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The deceased 14-year-old was riding the bike’s back pegs.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck.

No further details pertaining to the crash have been revealed yet.

The crash remains under investigation by the Crandall Police.

November 9, 2022

Source: Fox 4 News

