You might be aware that the offices/studios of WOBM and Townsquare Media are located in downtown Toms River. It is shocking how different this area is on a holiday and when Toms River schools are closed which they have been this week partly due to the NJEA Teachers Convention. Traffic is considerably lighter and you don’t have the kids from High School South going out for lunch. If you couple that with Toms River and/or Ocean County employees having a day off it’s like a ghost town…which is nice once in a while.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO