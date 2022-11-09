Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Wintry mix of rain and snow on tap for OSU game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Happy Saturday! Following a fantastic week, temps tumble, and we take a bit of a turn heading into this extended forecast. Every day through this seven-day period, will be below normal. We are in for a cold start to the weekend with cloudy skies Saturday morning and a wintry mix moving in, just in time for the OSU-Indiana kickoff at noon.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Rain gear needed for Friday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Annnnnnnd, welcome to "February." Temperatures will be dramatically colder this weekend and we're likely to see some wintry mix as well. This is going to feel like mid-winter for a bit. We're in for an unseasonably cool stretch. So, bundle up and be prepared!. TONIGHT:...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Enjoy what probably will be the last pleasant evening of the year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One more nice evening then it turns windy, wet, and wintry. Dramatically colder temperatures are on the way for the foreseeable future. The furnace is about to get a significant workout. (Story continues below the daily forecast) THURSDAY NIGHT: turning cloudy with rain arriving overnight...
WSYX ABC6
Trendy tips for family fun this holiday season
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Believe it or not, the holidays are here. Lifestyle expert Rita Fuller-Yates joins Good Day Columbus with trendy twists on holiday traditions. For more tips click here.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Meteorologist Maddie Kirker joins 10TV's 'Wake Up CBUS'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — WBNS-10TV welcomes Meteorologist Maddie Kirker as she joins the “Wake Up CBUS” team later this month with a hyperfocus on your morning forecast and helping plan your day, week and weekend. Maddie will be joining “Wake Up CBUS” anchors Angela An, Tracy Townsend, Clay Gordon and Gabriela Garcia to help our viewers start their day.
WSYX ABC6
What to do this weekend in Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several events are taking place this weekend across Central Ohio including Veterans Day Parades and activities. WonderLight's Christmas also returns to the Hartford Fairgrounds on Friday!. Friday, November 11. Veterans Day at Columbus Zoo and Aquarium: The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is offering half-priced admission...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Zoo siamang, Olga, dies at 33 years old
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium shared Friday its beloved siamang, Olga, died on Nov. 2 after her health had significantly and rapidly declined. The zoo said she recently had decreased appetite and activity levels. In an effort to figure out what was going on with Olga, the zoo's Animal Health team sedated her for a CT scan and diagnostic sampling.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
WSYX ABC6
Sonic Temple Festival returning to Columbus Memorial Day Weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival will return to the Historic Crew Stadium Memorial Day Weekend after a three-year hiatus. “Columbus, OH is such a special place to Danny Wimmer Presents,” DWP Founder, Danny Wimmer, said in a statement. “It is where the company produced some of the biggest and most acclaimed rock festivals in the United States, so to be able to return home to Historic Crew Stadium to give fans Sonic Temple once again is going to be the highlight of 2023 for us. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back!”
WSYX ABC6
Military Appreciation Game: Ohio soldiers take Buckeye pride with them wherever they serve
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In honor of Veterans Day, Saturday’s game marks Ohio State’s Military Appreciation Game, which celebrates the men and women who serve and have served in our armed forces. On Your Side ABC 6 recently had a chance to plug in with some of...
WHIZ
House Fire on Luck Avenue
The Zanesville Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire Thursday evening. The fire broke out around 7pm at 112 Luck Avenue. Chief Jeff Bell said that one person was taken to Genesis Hospital. Chief Bell said they’re currently investigating the cause of the fire. We’ll...
WSYX ABC6
Rock legend Joe Walsh starts Central Ohio Veterans Day Parade with a bang
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Nationwide Arena is soon to be overrun with rock stars as Rock Hall of Fame guitarist Joe Walsh brings some of the biggest acts from Ohio to one stage to help raise money for veterans groups. ABC 6/FOX 28 anchors Stacia Naquin and Bob Kendrick...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Veterans Day returns Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Veterans Day Parade is scheduled to begin Thursday at noon. A lot of people are expected to attend and honor all the veterans who have served our country and salute those who are currently serving in the military. "Sacrifice" is this year's parade...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Turkey Trot returns on Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Turkey Trot is a Thanksgiving tradition in Central Ohio!. This annual tradition returns on Thanksgiving and benefits the Easterseals of Central and Southeast Ohio. The event is a big partnership with Chase Bank as well. Easterseals CEO Pandora Shaw-Dupras, Chase Bank market director...
WHIZ
Water Main Break on Pine Street
The City of Zanesville is working to repair a major water main break. The water department said a 12-inch main broke on the lower end of Pine Street. As a result water service has been shut down to Echo Avenue to Clay Street. Officials said that once water service returns...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State looks to continue winning streak with Indiana
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Buckeyes take the field at The Shoe Saturday against Indiana. Watch The Football Fever at 11 a.m. here. The game also marks Ohio State’s Military Appreciation Game, which celebrates the men and women who serve and have served in our armed forces. See...
WSYX ABC6
Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell previews Ohio State vs. Indiana
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — The No. 2 Buckeyes are back on their own turf today as they host the Indiana Hoosiers at noon. Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell joins Good Day Columbus with his game prediction. For more football content click here.
Body found on I-71 in Columbus; road reopens
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Investigators have located a body on a Columbus highway. A person’s body was found on Interstate 71 near the Frank Road exit, according to the Columbus Division of Police’s radio room. Responding emergency crews pronounced them dead at 11:11 a.m. CPD has not released the identity of the person found dead […]
WSYX ABC6
WWII veteran with bittersweet survival story calls Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A former aircraft mechanic who served in WWII and now calls Columbus home has an interesting story of survival. U.S. Army Air Force veteran Jim McLaughlin had wanted to become a pilot but was instead assigned as an aircraft mechanic at Douglas Army Airfield in Arizona.
WSYX ABC6
Franklin County Dog Shelter faces food shortage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you walk into the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, you will see empty shelves and a bare pantry. The pantry at the shelter is stocked with 100% donations and it serves the community for free. It provides temporary support for those who could not afford to feed their fur babies.
