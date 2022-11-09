COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival will return to the Historic Crew Stadium Memorial Day Weekend after a three-year hiatus. “Columbus, OH is such a special place to Danny Wimmer Presents,” DWP Founder, Danny Wimmer, said in a statement. “It is where the company produced some of the biggest and most acclaimed rock festivals in the United States, so to be able to return home to Historic Crew Stadium to give fans Sonic Temple once again is going to be the highlight of 2023 for us. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back!”

