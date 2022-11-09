ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

Columbus Weather: Wintry mix of rain and snow on tap for OSU game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Happy Saturday! Following a fantastic week, temps tumble, and we take a bit of a turn heading into this extended forecast. Every day through this seven-day period, will be below normal. We are in for a cold start to the weekend with cloudy skies Saturday morning and a wintry mix moving in, just in time for the OSU-Indiana kickoff at noon.
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Weather: Rain gear needed for Friday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Annnnnnnd, welcome to "February." Temperatures will be dramatically colder this weekend and we're likely to see some wintry mix as well. This is going to feel like mid-winter for a bit. We're in for an unseasonably cool stretch. So, bundle up and be prepared!. TONIGHT:...
WSYX ABC6

Trendy tips for family fun this holiday season

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Believe it or not, the holidays are here. Lifestyle expert Rita Fuller-Yates joins Good Day Columbus with trendy twists on holiday traditions. For more tips click here.
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker joins 10TV's 'Wake Up CBUS'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — WBNS-10TV welcomes Meteorologist Maddie Kirker as she joins the “Wake Up CBUS” team later this month with a hyperfocus on your morning forecast and helping plan your day, week and weekend. Maddie will be joining “Wake Up CBUS” anchors Angela An, Tracy Townsend, Clay Gordon and Gabriela Garcia to help our viewers start their day.
WSYX ABC6

What to do this weekend in Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several events are taking place this weekend across Central Ohio including Veterans Day Parades and activities. WonderLight's Christmas also returns to the Hartford Fairgrounds on Friday!. Friday, November 11. Veterans Day at Columbus Zoo and Aquarium: The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is offering half-priced admission...
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Zoo siamang, Olga, dies at 33 years old

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium shared Friday its beloved siamang, Olga, died on Nov. 2 after her health had significantly and rapidly declined. The zoo said she recently had decreased appetite and activity levels. In an effort to figure out what was going on with Olga, the zoo's Animal Health team sedated her for a CT scan and diagnostic sampling.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
WSYX ABC6

Sonic Temple Festival returning to Columbus Memorial Day Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival will return to the Historic Crew Stadium Memorial Day Weekend after a three-year hiatus. “Columbus, OH is such a special place to Danny Wimmer Presents,” DWP Founder, Danny Wimmer, said in a statement. “It is where the company produced some of the biggest and most acclaimed rock festivals in the United States, so to be able to return home to Historic Crew Stadium to give fans Sonic Temple once again is going to be the highlight of 2023 for us. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back!”
WHIZ

House Fire on Luck Avenue

The Zanesville Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire Thursday evening. The fire broke out around 7pm at 112 Luck Avenue. Chief Jeff Bell said that one person was taken to Genesis Hospital. Chief Bell said they’re currently investigating the cause of the fire. We’ll...
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Veterans Day returns Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Veterans Day Parade is scheduled to begin Thursday at noon. A lot of people are expected to attend and honor all the veterans who have served our country and salute those who are currently serving in the military. "Sacrifice" is this year's parade...
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Turkey Trot returns on Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Turkey Trot is a Thanksgiving tradition in Central Ohio!. This annual tradition returns on Thanksgiving and benefits the Easterseals of Central and Southeast Ohio. The event is a big partnership with Chase Bank as well. Easterseals CEO Pandora Shaw-Dupras, Chase Bank market director...
WHIZ

Water Main Break on Pine Street

The City of Zanesville is working to repair a major water main break. The water department said a 12-inch main broke on the lower end of Pine Street. As a result water service has been shut down to Echo Avenue to Clay Street. Officials said that once water service returns...
WSYX ABC6

Ohio State looks to continue winning streak with Indiana

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Buckeyes take the field at The Shoe Saturday against Indiana. Watch The Football Fever at 11 a.m. here. The game also marks Ohio State’s Military Appreciation Game, which celebrates the men and women who serve and have served in our armed forces. See...
WDTN

Body found on I-71 in Columbus; road reopens

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Investigators have located a body on a Columbus highway. A person’s body was found on Interstate 71 near the Frank Road exit, according to the Columbus Division of Police’s radio room. Responding emergency crews pronounced them dead at 11:11 a.m. CPD has not released the identity of the person found dead […]
WSYX ABC6

WWII veteran with bittersweet survival story calls Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A former aircraft mechanic who served in WWII and now calls Columbus home has an interesting story of survival. U.S. Army Air Force veteran Jim McLaughlin had wanted to become a pilot but was instead assigned as an aircraft mechanic at Douglas Army Airfield in Arizona.
WSYX ABC6

Franklin County Dog Shelter faces food shortage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you walk into the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, you will see empty shelves and a bare pantry. The pantry at the shelter is stocked with 100% donations and it serves the community for free. It provides temporary support for those who could not afford to feed their fur babies.
