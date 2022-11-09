ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

John Kennedy attempts to hold senate seat, avoid runoff election

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Voters across Louisiana will soon make their choice for one of the state’s two U.S. Senate seats. Incumbent Republican Sen. John Kennedy is running against candidates from both parties in Louisiana’s open primary system. Kennedy is expected to win the most votes, but he needs to win 50 percent of the vote to avoid a run off election.
Ahead of Nov. 8 election, Sen. John Kennedy visits Gonzales

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, who has drawn challengers in the Nov. 8 election, held a meet-and-greet event at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales Nov. 2. Ahead of his visit to Ascension Parish, he announced $841,582,000 in disaster relief aid from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for housing needs related to natural disasters that occurred in 2021.
Nevada election - live: 22k remaining mail-in ballots to be counted as Masto and Laxalt neck-and-neck

One of America’s most contested midterm races, between Adam Laxalt and Catherine Cortez Masto, is coming to a head in Nevada.As of Saturday morning, Republican Mr Laxalt maintained a 862-vote lead over Democratic incumbent Ms Cortez Masto in the Senate race with 95 per cent of votes counted, according to TheNew York Times. The results could take days as Nevada law allows mail-in ballots to be received through Saturday, as long as they were postmarked by Election Day. In the race for Nevada governor, incumbent Democrat Steve Sisolak was beaten by Republican challenger Joe Lombardo. The Associated Press called the race for Mr Lombardo on Friday. Read More Republicans are finally turning against Trump. But will it last?Republicans who falsely claimed Trump won in 2020 are losing their races in critical state-level electionsSenator Mark Kelly pulls off victory in Arizona Senate race as Democrats inch closer to majorityNevada Democrats sweep 3 key House seats in close battlesTrump-endorsed Sheriff Joe Lombardo defeats Nevada governor
Four states voted to abolish slavery, but not Louisiana. Here's why

Four US states have voted to remove language from their state constitutions that said slavery is legal as a criminal punishment. But Louisiana voted to keep the slavery exception after the legislator who had sponsored the ballot initiative turned against it. Edmond Jordan said he had realised that the measure...
Julia Letlow wins first full term in Congress

U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow on Tuesday won her first full two-year term to the U.S. House of Representatives. Though ballot counting continues, the results over her four challengers were favorable enough for Letlow that WWL-TV called the election in her favor. A Republican from Start, a rural northeast Louisiana community,...
John Kennedy wins another term in Senate

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Up for grabs in Tuesday’s midterm election was a U.S. Senate seat in Louisiana. A number of challengers came forward to seek incumbent Sen. John Kennedy’s seat, however, the incumbent will continue to serve. The seat of Louisiana’s other senator, Bill Cassidy, was...
Virginia Republicans might go one-for-three in House races; that's not great

Republicans may make a pickup in Virginia Beach. Rep. Elaine Luria (D) may to have lost her race — she currently trails by four points with more than 95% of the vote counted. She was a member of the colossal waste of time that we now know as the January 6 committee, an attempt to take a one-day riot and turn it into a two-year issue for the next election. Everything about these hearings was stage-managed and scheduled for maximum electoral impact. Needless to say, it didn't work, at least not for Luria.
GOP looks to hold onto U.S. Senate seat in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. — As Republicans fight for control of the U.S. Senate, Democratic candidates are fighting to unseat GOP incumbent U.S. Sen. John Kennedy in the reliably red state of Louisiana. It is a longshot bid in a state that hasn't elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate...
Edwards' European trip costs Louisiana taxpayers more than $39,000

(The Center Square) — Hotel and airfare for Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ August trip to the Netherlands and France totaled more than $5,600. With his protective detail provided by the Louisiana State Police costing $33,846, the trip cost taxpayers $39,474.83. That might not be the final tally...
