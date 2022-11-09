Read full article on original website
John Kennedy attempts to hold senate seat, avoid runoff election
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Voters across Louisiana will soon make their choice for one of the state’s two U.S. Senate seats. Incumbent Republican Sen. John Kennedy is running against candidates from both parties in Louisiana’s open primary system. Kennedy is expected to win the most votes, but he needs to win 50 percent of the vote to avoid a run off election.
Louisiana mayor running for reelection killed in crash hours before polls close
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The mayor of a Louisiana parish running for reelection was killed in an Election Day crash just hours before the polls were set to close. Melville Mayor Velma D. Hendrix, 84, was involved in a two-vehicle crash just before 2 p.m. Central near Port Barre, roughly 33 miles northeast of Lafayette, according to the Louisiana State Police.
Ahead of Nov. 8 election, Sen. John Kennedy visits Gonzales
U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, who has drawn challengers in the Nov. 8 election, held a meet-and-greet event at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales Nov. 2. Ahead of his visit to Ascension Parish, he announced $841,582,000 in disaster relief aid from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for housing needs related to natural disasters that occurred in 2021.
Nevada election - live: 22k remaining mail-in ballots to be counted as Masto and Laxalt neck-and-neck
One of America’s most contested midterm races, between Adam Laxalt and Catherine Cortez Masto, is coming to a head in Nevada.As of Saturday morning, Republican Mr Laxalt maintained a 862-vote lead over Democratic incumbent Ms Cortez Masto in the Senate race with 95 per cent of votes counted, according to TheNew York Times. The results could take days as Nevada law allows mail-in ballots to be received through Saturday, as long as they were postmarked by Election Day. In the race for Nevada governor, incumbent Democrat Steve Sisolak was beaten by Republican challenger Joe Lombardo. The Associated Press called the race for Mr Lombardo on Friday. Read More Republicans are finally turning against Trump. But will it last?Republicans who falsely claimed Trump won in 2020 are losing their races in critical state-level electionsSenator Mark Kelly pulls off victory in Arizona Senate race as Democrats inch closer to majorityNevada Democrats sweep 3 key House seats in close battlesTrump-endorsed Sheriff Joe Lombardo defeats Nevada governor
Four states voted to abolish slavery, but not Louisiana. Here's why
Four US states have voted to remove language from their state constitutions that said slavery is legal as a criminal punishment. But Louisiana voted to keep the slavery exception after the legislator who had sponsored the ballot initiative turned against it. Edmond Jordan said he had realised that the measure...
Julia Letlow wins first full term in Congress
U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow on Tuesday won her first full two-year term to the U.S. House of Representatives. Though ballot counting continues, the results over her four challengers were favorable enough for Letlow that WWL-TV called the election in her favor. A Republican from Start, a rural northeast Louisiana community,...
Ezell wins in Mississippi, keeping US House seat for GOP
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mike Ezell has defeated a Democrat and a Libertarian candidate in a south Mississippi congressional race, allowing Republicans to retain control of the seat. Ezell defeated Democrat Johnny DuPree and Libertarian Alden Patrick Johnson in the southern 4th District. Ezell is the sheriff of coastal...
John Kennedy wins another term in Senate
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Up for grabs in Tuesday’s midterm election was a U.S. Senate seat in Louisiana. A number of challengers came forward to seek incumbent Sen. John Kennedy’s seat, however, the incumbent will continue to serve. The seat of Louisiana’s other senator, Bill Cassidy, was...
Virginia Republicans might go one-for-three in House races; that's not great
Republicans may make a pickup in Virginia Beach. Rep. Elaine Luria (D) may to have lost her race — she currently trails by four points with more than 95% of the vote counted. She was a member of the colossal waste of time that we now know as the January 6 committee, an attempt to take a one-day riot and turn it into a two-year issue for the next election. Everything about these hearings was stage-managed and scheduled for maximum electoral impact. Needless to say, it didn't work, at least not for Luria.
ELECTION 2022: US Representative - 2nd Congressional District
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - U.S. Representative Troy Carter (D) easily won re-election to his 2nd Congressional District seat. He faced just one opponent. (I) Troy Carter (D): 158,084 (77%) Dan Lux (R): 46,920 (23%)
US midterm elections 2022: focus on Nevada after Democrat Mark Kelly wins key Senate seat – live
Balance in Senate chamber remains at 49-49, with eyes on race between Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Adam Laxalt
Grandstanding and finger-pointing are what former NOLA mayor sees in current city government
On Thursday’s edition of the Newell Normand Show, Newell welcomed the president of the National Urban League and former New Orleans Mayor Marc Morial to discuss a myriad of issues affecting the nation, region and city.
Rep. Higgins talks hurricane recovery, missed House votes following election victory
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - Congressman Clay Higgins will hold on to his 3rd District Congressional seat following Tuesday night’s election. Higgins celebrated the victory in Lafayette after defeating his seven opponents. Our 7News crew was there and got to ask him questions one-on-one after his win. We asked Higgins...
Third Circuit Court of Appeal Judges elected in Nov. 8 election
LOUISIANA (KLFY) – In the Third Circuit Court of Appeals, four people were running for judge in sections 2B and 2D, two in each. In section 2B (Jeff Davis), Guy Bradberry and Clayton Davis were running for election. Bradberry was elected as the Third Circuit Court of Appeal Judge.
GOP looks to hold onto U.S. Senate seat in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. — As Republicans fight for control of the U.S. Senate, Democratic candidates are fighting to unseat GOP incumbent U.S. Sen. John Kennedy in the reliably red state of Louisiana. It is a longshot bid in a state that hasn't elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate...
Lafayette City Court Judge race heads to runoff, Ledricka Johnson Thierry wins appeals seat
Roya Boustany and Jules Edwards III will head to a December runoff to be the next Lafayette City Court Judge. In complete, but unofficial returns and more than 37,000 votes cast, Edwards received 39% and Boustany received 37%. Neither received the majority of votes necessary to win the election outright.
Political rookie to take on 18-year incumbent in runoff for Louisiana Public Service Commission seat
(The Center Square) — A December runoff for a seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission could have a significant impact on the future of the state's energy policy, with an 18-year incumbent facing off against a young Baton Rouge activist backed by environmental groups. The Public Service Commission...
Retired conservative federal judge calls the 2022 midterm elections a 'resounding victory for American democracy' after many election deniers lose races across the country
The 2022 midterms saw several candidates who questioned the results of the 2020 presidential election lose their bids for office.
Edwards' European trip costs Louisiana taxpayers more than $39,000
(The Center Square) — Hotel and airfare for Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ August trip to the Netherlands and France totaled more than $5,600. With his protective detail provided by the Louisiana State Police costing $33,846, the trip cost taxpayers $39,474.83. That might not be the final tally...
Sen. Cassidy grants $43.8M to Louisiana schools for 111 new school buses; Madison Parish and Monroe School District received $13.4M
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues delivering for Louisiana communities.
