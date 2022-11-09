Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Why AP called Pennsylvania Senate for John Fetterman
WASHINGTON — Pennsylvania Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman was winning the outstanding in-person and absentee votes in Philadelphia and in a suburban county. That meant essentially that most of Dr. Mehmet Oz’s votes had been counted and allowed the Associated Press to call the race early Wednesday for Fetterman.
WGAL
Exit polls show who voted for Fetterman, Oz in US Senate race
News 8 is taking a look at who voted for which candidate in the U.S. Senate race and the issues that drove Pennsylvania voters to the polls. The information is based on NBC News interviews with voters as they left the polls. Education. 59% of college graduates voted for Democrat...
Sen. Pat Toomey blames former President Donald Trump for Pennsylvania election results
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Big losses in races are prompting some soul-searching among Republicans in the Philadelphia area and across the country. Republicans underperformed in their fight for control of Congress.The fallout continues from the GOP after several key losses during the midterm elections, including two in Pennsylvania. Some Republican leaders are putting the blame squarely on former President Donald Trump.Two high profile races in Pennsylvania have been won by Democrats.John Fetterman will take over the U.S. Senate seat, and Josh Shapiro will be the next governor. While other races around the country in key battleground districts are still up in the...
PA Gov. Quietly Signs $2 Billion Energy Tax Credit Package
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf (D) has quietly signed a $2 billion tax credit package for the energy industry. Credit: Karl Hendon (Getty Images) Wolf, 73, has served as the Keystone State's governor since 2015. Last week, he signed House Bill 1059 into law, benefitting the hydrogen production, milk processing, and biomedical research industries.
WGAL
AP: Dan Meuser defeats Amanda Waldman to win US House seat In Pennsylvania's 9th Congressional district
Republican Dan Meuser is holding on to his seat in the United States House of Representatives after beating Democrat Amanda Waldman, according to a projection from AP. Meuser has already served two terms in the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania's 9th Congressional District, which covers the following counties:. All of Carbon.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Pennsylvania
Erie is a city on the south shore of Lake Erie and the county seat of Erie County, Pennsylvania. Erie is the fifth largest city in Pennsylvania and the largest city in Northwestern Pennsylvania. The estimated population was 93,928 in 2021.
Balance of power in Pa. House rides on 2 Philadelphia suburban races that are too close to call
The majority in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is still up in the air after Tuesday’s midterm election. The races for the final two seats, both in the Philadelphia suburbs, are too close to call.
Towns Facing Drastic Decline in Pennsylvania - Is This The Next Ghost Town?
Driftwood Borough in Cameron County, PA shares a similar history to some of the towns in Pennsylvania that are now gone. Towns that were once lively and filled with people making a livelihood from the lumber industry.
Republicans eye narrow win in House, but Democrats hold out hope as ballot counting continues
Republicans were hoping Thursday to pull out a narrow win in the House of Representatives but still have not locked up the majority, a far cry from the sweeping midterms win some were expecting. The GOP was projected to win about 220 House seats, according to CNN, a modest gain...
Trump lashes out at Ron DeSantis, claims he intervened as president in 2018 Florida election
Emily L. Mahoney, Tampa Bay Times (TNS) Less than 48 hours after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection in a landslide in an otherwise worse-than-expected election for Republicans, his former political benefactor, Donald Trump, released an official statement Thursday bashing him as ungrateful, “average,” and accusing him of “playing games” with his potential presidential 2024 run.
Thousands of turkeys affected after bird flu hits popular Pennsylvania farm
Authorities are setting up a control area and surveillance zone around the farm to hopefully prevent the flu from spreading.
GOP nudges closer to House majority; Senate control could hinge on Georgia runoff
Washington — Republicans inched closer to a narrow House majority Wednesday, while control of the Senate hinged on a few tight races in a midterm election that defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership. Either party could secure a...
Senate control may come down to Nevada as count nears end
Nevada's ballot count is entering its final act and may determine which party controls the U.S. Senate
Elise Stefanik endorses Trump for president in 2024 as other Republicans decline
WASHINGTON (AP) — No. 3 House Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik is endorsing Donald Trump for president in 2024, becoming the highest-ranking congressional leader Friday to publicly back the former president, even as he’s being widely blamed by other Republicans for failures in the midterm elections. Stefanik, who represents...
MSNBC
First Black woman elected to Congress from Pennsylvania Summer Lee lays out her agenda
The first Black woman elected to Congress from Pennsylvania, Summer Lee, lays out her agenda. “We need louder voices and we need people who are going to fight with every tool we have these days,” the congresswoman-elect tells Joy Reid.Nov. 10, 2022.
Washington Examiner
Fetterman continues to be dishonest about the criminals he released
If John Fetterman’s criminal justice reform record is so good, why does he keep being dishonest about it? That’s the question many Pennsylvanians want to know ahead of Tuesday’s election. How can they trust to elect a man to serve six years in the Senate if Fetterman can’t spend six seconds telling the truth about the criminals he released from jail?
Pennsylvania voters sent the GOP a message on Tuesday. They need to listen.
This commentary originally appeared in the Pennsylvania Capital-Star. Though their reasons and motivations may have differed, when they came out to the polls on Tuesday, Pennsylvania voters were sending a clear message about the people they want representing them in Washington and in Harrisburg. They wanted someone who heard the voices of the state’s Black […] The post Pennsylvania voters sent the GOP a message on Tuesday. They need to listen. appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Pennsylvania weighs the extra revenue as another neighbor approves marijuana
(The Center Square) – While Pennsylvania lawmakers debate whether to legalize recreational marijuana, its neighbors have started to greenlight it. The midterm elections have seen Democratic gains on the state and federal level in the commonwealth, as The Center Square previously reported, and Maryland voters approved cannabis legalization. Maryland...
Election results; Powerball winners; backyard birds: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. High: 57; Low: 38. Sunny. U.S. Senate race: Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman topped Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, about 50% to 47%, in unofficial results from the expensive U.S. Senate race. Oz has not conceded, but Fetterman gave a victory speech in which he promised that “I’ll never let you down.”
New York emerges as exception to strong election for Democrats
While Democrats were celebrating a stronger-than-expected midterm performance across much of the U.S. this week, New York was emerging as a notable exception where losses and lackluster results prompted a round of soul-searching and finger-pointing inside the party. Republicans flipped four congressional seats, including one held by Rep. Sean Patrick...
