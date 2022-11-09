Read full article on original website
How different counties voted in the race for the 4th District
Taking a closer look at how different counties voted in the race for the fourth district. As of right now, Douglas County has the biggest gap, with Skarlatos taking nearly two-thirds of the vote there. It's much slimmer in Lane County, where Val Hoyle is ahead with 56-percent, compared to...
Coos Co. Elections, Nov. 11
Latest update from the Coos Co. Election’s Dept. for the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election, as of Nov. 9, 4:25 p.m., total ballots cast: 30,757. In the contested races: Coos Co. Commissioner Pos. 3 – Rod Taylor 50.15% to Melissa T. Cribbins 49.58%. City of North Bend Mayor – Jessica Engelke 53.39% to John Briggs 46.22%.
Golden leads Sparacino in tight Senate District 3 race
Unofficial results in Jackson County, with all precincts reporting, show incumbent Democrat Golden leading over challenger Randy Sparacino by 2,153 votes, a margin of around 3% as of Wednesday morning. Jackson County reports all ballots counted that have currently been received, but ballots that are postmarked by election day and...
SKARLATOS CONCEDES RACE FOR 4TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
Alex Skarlatos has conceded his run for office in the 4th Congressional District. Thursday night the Roseburg Republican released a statement that said, “The Associated Press has just called my race, and I want to congratulate my opponent, Val Hoyle”. Skarlatos said, “I also want to thank all...
Your Voice, Your Vote: gun control measure vote's reactions show same aim, different targets
JACKSON & KLAMATH COUNTIES, PORTLAND, Ore. -- Some Southern Oregon sheriffs have concerns about a statewide ballot measure that appears to have narrow voter approval today. Oregon Measure 114's vote outcome from yesterday's general election shows 50.73% supporting the measure and 49.27% opposing. A new Oregon law this year requires ballots postmarked and mailed by election day to be accepted as valid votes for one week following election day, leaving an undetermined amount of mailed ballots pending for inclusion.
November 2022 local ballot measure results
Numerous measures are on ballots in communities across Oregon. Check here for up-to-date information on how the communities are voting. Results were last updated at 5:07 p.m. on November 9. Benton County:. Philomath:. Measure 2-138: Moratorium on psilocybin manufacturing and service facilities in Philomath. Yes: 52% No: 48%. Measure 2-137:...
Sales tax to fund law enforcement fails in Josephine County
Over 80% of voters said “no” to the tax. Revenue collected on retail activities would have been divided among the Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement departments in the county. Josephine County Sheriff Dave Daniel, who was reelected on Tuesday with over two-thirds of the vote, has said...
INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 11.11.22
Ken Earls, President of the USSV Charitable Foundation talks about his time in the U.S. Navy Submarine Service in the 1960’s. Click here to download for later listening: IDC 11 11 22 VET.
Douglas County residents support restoring services to Roseburg VA Medical Center
The non-binding measure aimed to gauge voter support about restoring health care services. Local veterans groups now hope to use these results to lobby for better services with the federal agency. "I'm very pleased with the support that the people of the county give to the veterans here. And I...
DOUGLAS COUNTY VETERANS DAY PARADE AT 11:00 A.M. FRIDAY
The Douglas County Veterans Day Parade begins at 11:00 a.m. Friday. This year the Grand Marshals are the U.S. Navy Submarine Veterans. The parade theme is: “The Silent Service – Invisible, Invulnerable, Invincible”. The event will follow its traditional route through downtown Roseburg. It begins at the...
Wanted Subject Located, Lane Co., Nov. 11
On 11-8-22 at approximately 1:30pm, a Lane County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to contact 31-year-old Jonathan James Gilvin, a wanted subject, on Sears Rd. near Molitor Hill Rd. When contacted by the deputy, Gilvin fled on foot through blackberry bushes and jumped into the dangerously cold Row River. Gilvin swam across the river and climbed up onto the bank before disappearing into some bushes adjacent to the Cottage Grove Airport. Additional deputies responded to the area and began searching for Gilvin. Deputy Chris Gardner along with his K-9 partner, Ripp, assisted in the search. Ripp quickly caught on to Gilvin’s scent and tracked him to an area overgrown with blackberry bushes. Gilvin was taken into custody and found to be in the early stages of hypothermia. He was treated at a local hospital before being lodged at the Lane County Jail. Ripp was commended for his phenomenal police work and will be properly compensated in the form of extra milk bones and belly scratches.
ODOT TO HOLD OPEN HOUSE ON OREGON 42 PROJECT
Staff with the Oregon Department of Transportation will host an open house next Tuesday night to share information and collect public input on the Oregon 42: Lookingglass Creek to Interstate 5 project. Dan Latham of ODOT said the event will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the...
MORNING CONVERSATION 11.11.22
Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office talks about training starting soon for those interested in helping with Search and Rescue. Click here to download for later listening: 830 11 11 22.
IN-N-OUT BURGER IN ROSEBURG OPENS THURSDAY
Nearly twenty months after filing a development application with the City of Roseburg, In-N-Out Burger has announced that its Roseburg location will open on Thursday. The company began initial discussions with city staff regarding the property in October of 2020. The outlet is on Northwest Aviation Drive, just south of...
142ND WING TO CONDUCT VETERANS DAY FLYEROVERS
The 142nd Wing out of the Portland Air National Guard Base, will conduct Veterans Day flyovers for ceremonies and parades at locations throughout the state. Commander, Colonel Todd Hofford said the wing is proud to conduct the flyovers. Hofford said, “…The demonstration of air superiority on this day is a great reminder to us all how fortunate we are to be citizens of this country. These patriotic flyovers are courtesy of your Hometown Air Force”.
I-5 southbound reopened between Rogue River and Grants Pass
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Transportation's Southwest Oregon advisory tonight (Thursday night) is updated, saying the left-hand lane of southbound Interstate 5 is open now. ODOT says Interstate 5 at mile post 52 southbound, just south of Grants Pass, has its southbound fast lane open to traffic after...
DEPUTIES JAIL MAN FOR MULTIPLE FELONY WARRANTS
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man for multiple felony warrants early Thursday. A DCSO report said just after 12:20 a.m. a deputy made contact with 42-year old Michael Smith in the 4000 block of Curtin Road in north Douglas County. After confirming the warrants, Smith was taken into custody. Additional charges were added. Smith was detained on $35,000 bail.
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOR PUBLIC DEFECATION
Roseburg Police cited a man for public defecation on Monday afternoon. An RPD report said at 4:20 p.m. an employee at the Public Safety Center witnessed the 29-year old California man pull his pants down near the front doors of the building, then walk west on Southeast Douglas Avenue. When officers went outside, they saw a large pile of human feces on the ground where the suspect had pulled his pants down.
Search Warrants Served in Southern Oregon, Nov. 8
On November 2, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team with assistance from the Josephine County Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) of the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, executed search warrants at two (2) separate locations in Cave Junction, Josephine County; the 8600 block of Caves Hwy and 3700 block of Holland Loop Rd. Located at the Caves Hwy property and seized were approximately 960 pounds of illegal, processed marijuana, seven firearms, approximately eight pounds of illegal THC extracts, and one cargo trailer. Additionally, evidence of illegal marijuana exportation from Oregon was discovered on-scene. James Rossi (30) was arrested and subsequently lodged in the Josephine County jail on the charges of 475C.337 Possession of Marijuana-Persons>=21-Over 8 lbs. usable (Fel C) and 475C.349 Manufacture of Marijuana-Over 12 Plants. Located and seized at the Holland Loop road property were a firearm, 916 illegal marijuana plants, and approximately 2,000 pounds of dried, processed illegal marijuana products in the form of flower buds, concentrates, and extracts. Five individuals were detained, identified, interviewed, and later released. The illegal marijuana seized at both locations was ultimately destroyed. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available for release.
