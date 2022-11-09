ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
waovam.com

Veterans’ Day Means Closures for Government Offices

All Vincennes and Washington offices and departments will be closed today for Veterans’ Day. In Vincennes, trash collection will not be affected. Leaf collection will also not happen today due to the Veterans’ Day closure. In Washington, there will be no trash pick-up and the city bus won’t...
VINCENNES, IN
waovam.com

Vincennes Skate Park Session Set for November 17th

The Vincennes Parks & Recreation Department says it’s ready to move forward on the new Skatepark at Lester Square. There will be a public meeting on Thursday, November 17th at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall. The parks department will be revisiting the original 2018 design to see if any...
VINCENNES, IN
waovam.com

Daviess County Man Arrested in Domestic Incident

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested an Odon man Wednesday on a warrant for Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon, Strangulation, and Domestic Battery. 32-year-old Stephen Graber is being held on $50,000 bond in the Daviess County Security Center. 159 inmates were being held in the security center...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
waovam.com

David Williams, 66, Vincnnes

David A. Williams, 66, of Vincennes, passed away on November 08, 2022 from cancer. He was the youngest of 12 children of E. Francis and Dorothy (Bouvy) Williams. He attended St. Thomas Elementary School, South Knox High School, and Vincennes University. He is survived by 5 brothers: Sam (Ginny), Jim...
VINCENNES, IN
waovam.com

1-0 RLP Play Home Opener Versus Eastern Greene Tonight

In Girls Basketball Action tonight, Vincennes Rivet plays hosts to Eastern Greene. The Patriots are 1-0 on the season, while Eastern Greene. enters at 3-0. The JV tips off at 6pm with 2 quarters of play. The varsity begins at 7pm and you can hear the game on 97.7 and 97.3fm…WAOV.
VINCENNES, IN
waovam.com

RLP Blast Eastern Greene at Home

In girls basketball action…Vincennes Rivet outscored Eastern Greene 15-2 and went on to post a 47-24 victory. Ten players scored for the Lady Patriots, Led by Nya Dame’s 10 points while Lexi Frey added eight. Rivet moves to 2-0 and will play at Wood Memorial on Saturday. Other...
VINCENNES, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy