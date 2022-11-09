Read full article on original website
waovam.com
Nearly 50 Percent Voter Turnout Recorded in Knox County for Election
Knox County voters turned out in good numbers to vote in this year’s midterm election. Voters cast ballots for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, Statehouse, and county races in Tuesday’s election. Overall, just under half of registered voters came out to the polls to cast their vote. One of...
waovam.com
Veterans’ Day Means Closures for Government Offices
All Vincennes and Washington offices and departments will be closed today for Veterans’ Day. In Vincennes, trash collection will not be affected. Leaf collection will also not happen today due to the Veterans’ Day closure. In Washington, there will be no trash pick-up and the city bus won’t...
waovam.com
Vincennes Skate Park Session Set for November 17th
The Vincennes Parks & Recreation Department says it’s ready to move forward on the new Skatepark at Lester Square. There will be a public meeting on Thursday, November 17th at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall. The parks department will be revisiting the original 2018 design to see if any...
waovam.com
Daviess County Man Arrested in Domestic Incident
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested an Odon man Wednesday on a warrant for Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon, Strangulation, and Domestic Battery. 32-year-old Stephen Graber is being held on $50,000 bond in the Daviess County Security Center. 159 inmates were being held in the security center...
waovam.com
David Williams, 66, Vincnnes
David A. Williams, 66, of Vincennes, passed away on November 08, 2022 from cancer. He was the youngest of 12 children of E. Francis and Dorothy (Bouvy) Williams. He attended St. Thomas Elementary School, South Knox High School, and Vincennes University. He is survived by 5 brothers: Sam (Ginny), Jim...
waovam.com
1-0 RLP Play Home Opener Versus Eastern Greene Tonight
In Girls Basketball Action tonight, Vincennes Rivet plays hosts to Eastern Greene. The Patriots are 1-0 on the season, while Eastern Greene. enters at 3-0. The JV tips off at 6pm with 2 quarters of play. The varsity begins at 7pm and you can hear the game on 97.7 and 97.3fm…WAOV.
waovam.com
RLP Blast Eastern Greene at Home
In girls basketball action…Vincennes Rivet outscored Eastern Greene 15-2 and went on to post a 47-24 victory. Ten players scored for the Lady Patriots, Led by Nya Dame’s 10 points while Lexi Frey added eight. Rivet moves to 2-0 and will play at Wood Memorial on Saturday. Other...
