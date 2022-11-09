Read full article on original website
Related
waovam.com
Veterans’ Bench Dedication Set for Today at Gregg Park
A bench dedication is planned at noon today near the enclosed shelter house at Gregg Park. The bench is to remember all veterans who served in the nation’s armed forces. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum credits the veterans’ bench to City Councilman Dan Ravellette. Ravellette came up with the ceremony through his work with the Vincennes City Council Veterans Affairs Committee.
waovam.com
Nearly 50 Percent Voter Turnout Recorded in Knox County for Election
Knox County voters turned out in good numbers to vote in this year’s midterm election. Voters cast ballots for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, Statehouse, and county races in Tuesday’s election. Overall, just under half of registered voters came out to the polls to cast their vote. One of...
waovam.com
Veterans’ Day Means Closures for Government Offices
All Vincennes and Washington offices and departments will be closed today for Veterans’ Day. In Vincennes, trash collection will not be affected. Leaf collection will also not happen today due to the Veterans’ Day closure. In Washington, there will be no trash pick-up and the city bus won’t...
waovam.com
Vincennes Skate Park Session Set for November 17th
The Vincennes Parks & Recreation Department says it’s ready to move forward on the new Skatepark at Lester Square. There will be a public meeting on Thursday, November 17th at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall. The parks department will be revisiting the original 2018 design to see if any...
waovam.com
Knox County CCMG Shoulder Work Continues This Week
The Knox County Highway Department is doing some shoulder work on various roads at this time. The affected roads include Anson Road, Summers Road, Rod & Gun Club Road, and Freelandville Road. The roads will remain open, but drivers should be aware of work crews laboring on the side of...
waovam.com
VU Partners with Veterans Group for Training, Apprenticeship
Vincennes University has partnered with the group AmeriCrew for veteran training, certification, and apprenticeship. The pact will improve the transition from the service back to private enterprise for active veterans. The two groups will work on bridging classroom work, training labs, and work experience to transition active military members back...
waovam.com
Daviess County Man Arrested in Domestic Incident
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested an Odon man Wednesday on a warrant for Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon, Strangulation, and Domestic Battery. 32-year-old Stephen Graber is being held on $50,000 bond in the Daviess County Security Center. 159 inmates were being held in the security center...
waovam.com
South Knox Middle School Teams Knox Off Parkview
The South Knox 8th Grade Girls Basketball Team knocked off Parkview 59-2 Friday. Kendal Hill lead South Knox with 19 points, 8 assists, and 5 boards. Reagan Harrington added 10 points and 5 boards. Meanwhile, 7th grade for South Knox also defeated Parkview 32-18. Brynley Millspaugh lead South Knox with...
waovam.com
GSH Hosting Parkinson’s Education Event Next Week
Good Samaritan Hospital will host a special Parkinson’s educational event on Friday, December 16th from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Good Samaritan has partnered with the Indiana Parkinson Foundation and Supernus Pharmaceuticals to provide this educational event. This event is for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s and their caregivers.
waovam.com
Gas Line Causes Small Fire at Vincennes Rally’s
A gas line fire is being blamed for a call to Rally’s on North Sixth Street in Vincennes. Firemen arrived around 9:15, and found the small blaze in one of the gas lines. No damage was reported from the morning fire. No injuries were reported from the incident.
waovam.com
David Williams, 66, Vincnnes
David A. Williams, 66, of Vincennes, passed away on November 08, 2022 from cancer. He was the youngest of 12 children of E. Francis and Dorothy (Bouvy) Williams. He attended St. Thomas Elementary School, South Knox High School, and Vincennes University. He is survived by 5 brothers: Sam (Ginny), Jim...
waovam.com
1-0 RLP Play Home Opener Versus Eastern Greene Tonight
In Girls Basketball Action tonight, Vincennes Rivet plays hosts to Eastern Greene. The Patriots are 1-0 on the season, while Eastern Greene. enters at 3-0. The JV tips off at 6pm with 2 quarters of play. The varsity begins at 7pm and you can hear the game on 97.7 and 97.3fm…WAOV.
waovam.com
RLP Blast Eastern Greene at Home
In girls basketball action…Vincennes Rivet outscored Eastern Greene 15-2 and went on to post a 47-24 victory. Ten players scored for the Lady Patriots, Led by Nya Dame’s 10 points while Lexi Frey added eight. Rivet moves to 2-0 and will play at Wood Memorial on Saturday. Other...
Comments / 0